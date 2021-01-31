Best Overall: Yoassi Stainless Steel Tea Infuser

Why It's Great

Fits in teapots and mugs

Features two handles

Inexpensive

Grain of Salt

Handles can get hot

Yoassi's Stainless Steel Tea Infuser is our favorite pick for many reasons: It features extremely fine mesh with holes that are small enough to stop the tiniest of pieces from getting through, a large well, and wings (or handles) that span 5 inches, making it suitable for both mugs and teapots.

Made from stainless steel, it's built to last many uses, and it can be rinsed in the dishwasher for a fuss-free cleanup. It even comes with a lid that prevents the tea leaves from coming up over the sides of the infuser into the cup of tea.

Allrecipes Allstar Jill Trei uses her Yoassi infusers several times per week and sometimes daily and especially appreciates that they're durable, rust-proof, and easy to use and clean.

"I have had two of these [tea infusers] for several years and they are excellent—I honestly don't have any downsides," Jill says. "Before these, I had gone through several of the ball infusers and never found one that held up over time or that met my criteria."

The Details: Stainless steel; 5 x 3 inches; dishwasher safe