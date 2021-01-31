The Best Tea Infusers Our Allstars Like for Their Loose Leaf
Sure, tea bags are convenient and all, but loose leaf tea is superior when it comes to quality and flavor. And with the right tea infuser, loose leaf tea is basically just as easy to brew as bagged tea. Effective tea infusers have extra-fine mesh holes that provide enough space to flavor the liquid without letting particles trickle into your beverage.
To help you find the right tea infuser for you, we turned to our editors and Allrecipes Allstars, a panel of trusted home cooks (and tea enthusiasts!), for their recommendations, and carefully considered each infuser's design, durability, and ease of use and cleaning. Keep scrolling to read why we selected Yoassi's Stainless Steel Tea Infuser as our top pick and see our complete list of the best tea infusers on the market.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Yoassi Stainless Steel Tea Infuser
- Best Kettle: Breville Compact Smart Tea Infuser
- Best Mug: Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser
- Best Teapot: Primula Half Moon Teapot with Infuser
- Best Budget: Made by Design Stainless Steel Tea Infuser
- Most Versatile: Finum Stainless Steel Brewing Basket
- Best Glass: Teabloom Glass Tea Infuser
- Best for Travel: Zojirushi Travel Mug with Tea Leaf Filter
Best Overall: Yoassi Stainless Steel Tea Infuser
Why It's Great
- Fits in teapots and mugs
- Features two handles
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Handles can get hot
Yoassi's Stainless Steel Tea Infuser is our favorite pick for many reasons: It features extremely fine mesh with holes that are small enough to stop the tiniest of pieces from getting through, a large well, and wings (or handles) that span 5 inches, making it suitable for both mugs and teapots.
Made from stainless steel, it's built to last many uses, and it can be rinsed in the dishwasher for a fuss-free cleanup. It even comes with a lid that prevents the tea leaves from coming up over the sides of the infuser into the cup of tea.
Allrecipes Allstar Jill Trei uses her Yoassi infusers several times per week and sometimes daily and especially appreciates that they're durable, rust-proof, and easy to use and clean.
"I have had two of these [tea infusers] for several years and they are excellent—I honestly don't have any downsides," Jill says. "Before these, I had gone through several of the ball infusers and never found one that held up over time or that met my criteria."
The Details: Stainless steel; 5 x 3 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Kettle: Breville Compact Smart Tea Infuser
Why It's Great
- User-friendly control panel
- Variable steep time
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Harder to store than other models
Breville's Stainless Steel Smart Tea Infuser is an excellent choice for avid tea drinkers. It features different settings for green, white, oolong, herbal, and black teas, so you can brew several types of tea at the right temperatures. With a 34-ounce capacity, this infuser can make up to four cups of tea.
In addition to its temperature settings, the tea infuser's control panel has an easy on-and-off button and a convenient built-timer that ranges from 1 to 5 minutes. Once it's done steeping, the unit automatically keeps the tea warm for 30 minutes.
The kettle is constructed of glass, and the base and tea basket are made with stainless steel. For cleanup, you can place the tea basket in the dishwasher and hand wash the carafe with soap and water.
The Details: Stainless steel and glass; 8.4 x 9.3 x 8.3 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Mug: Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser
Why It's Great
- Extremely convenient
- Cool-to-the-touch handle
- Available in several colors
Grain of Salt
- Lid can be hard to remove
When steeping tea, it's important to cover your mug or teapot so the essential oils steam inside the cup and your beverage stays warm. This 15-ounce tea mug streamlines the process thanks to its included tea infuser and cover lid.
The mug and lid are made of porcelain, and the tea filter is constructed of stainless steel with extra-fine holes. Both of these materials are durable and functional for preparing hot tea. To make a cup of tea, place the infuser in the mug, add tea leaves to the filter, and pour hot water onto the leaves. Then cover the mug with the included lid and steep for the recommended brew time. Once it's ready, remove the lid and the infuser and enjoy. The tea infuser features a convenient handle for removal, but the cover doesn't, so be extra careful when taking the lid off the hot mug.
"I received this mug and tea infuser as a gift about three years ago and have been obsessed with it ever since," Associate Editor Bridget Degnan says. "I love how it comes with a lid to cover the mug while the tea steeps and how the infuser's holes are small enough to prevent leaves from floating into my drink."
The Details: Porcelain and stainless steel; 6.5 x 5 x 4.21 inches; 15-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Teapot: Primula Half Moon Teapot with Infuser
Why It's Great
- Large capacity
- Stylish design
- Great value
Grain of Salt
- Pouring can get messy
This option is hard to beat, offering a teapot and an infuser for less than $20. It has a 40-ounce capacity, which means it can produce up to five cups of tea in one batch. Whether you drink multiple cups of tea yourself or like to make enough to share, consider this stylish teapot set.
This teapot features a comfortable, cool-to-the-touch handle, a glass body so you can see inside, and a super-fine stainless steel mesh tea infuser that provides strong flavor without allowing particles through. As a bonus, you can use it to make fruit-infused water. Just be sure not to pour tea into a mug too fast, as it can be easy to spill.
The Details: Glass, plastic and stainless steel; 5.75 x 7.25 x 6.75 inches; 40-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Budget: Made by Design Stainless Steel Tea Infuser
Why It's Great
- Durable stainless steel
- Long handle for removal
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Small capacity
As a classic and affordable option, this tea ball infuser gets the job done for less than $10. It has a long handle and is the perfect size for making individual cups of tea.
This tea infuser is constructed of stainless steel with a mesh filter, making it both durable and practical. It's simple to use and clean and can easily be thrown into a purse to take to work or on trips. While the handle is super useful for removal, it prevents you from being able to cover the mug while steeping.
Allstar Mireille Roc says she has been using this type of tea infuser for more than 10 years. "I find the inexpensive ones work better than many of the modern ones that might be aesthetically nicer to look at but do not do the job as well."
The Details: Stainless steel; 6.85 x 1.57 x 2.05 inches; dishwasher safe
Most Versatile: Finum Stainless Steel Brewing Basket
Why It's Great
- Suitable for tea and coffee
- Large capacity
- Comes with a lid
Grain of Salt
- Features some plastic parts
If you're a fan of both tea and coffee, consider this brewing basket. The infuser is made with micro-fine stainless steel mesh designed to trap tiny tea leaves and coffee grounds. It fits nicely in most mugs sized 10 ounces or larger, which allows you to make yourself a generous single serving.
The tea infuser is available in a few different sizes and colors, so you can find one that suits your needs. It comes with a BPA-free plastic lid that doubles as a cover and a drip tray, so you can keep your drink warm and your surface clean. When you're done using it, simply place all the parts in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup.
Allstar France Cevallos has used this style of tea infuser for at least eight years and says it's "simple to use" and "very easy to clean."
The Details: Stainless steel and plastic; 3.75 x 3.75 x 4.25 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Glass: Teabloom Glass Tea Infuser
Why It's Great
- Works in mugs and teapots
- No risk of plastic or metal aftertaste
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Some particles escape through slits
Glass tea infusers, like this one by Teabloom, are a great alternative to typical metal and plastic infusers. Unlike some materials, glass infusers don't alter the flavor of your tea or show signs of wear over time. The downside is that they're more prone to breakage.
Instead of mesh, this glass tea infuser features laser-cut slits on the base.The infuser is made with heatproof glass, so you use it in the microwave and on the stovetop. It comes with a multi-purpose lid to use as a cover and drip dray, and it's compatible with 8-, 12-, and 15-ounce mugs as well as 40-ounce teapots.
The Details: Glass; 3.5 x 2.86 x 3.45 inches; dishwasher safe
Best for Travel: Zojirushi Travel Mug with Tea Leaf Filter
Why It's Great
- Suitable for hot and cold drinks
- Features a nonstick interior
- Tight-fitting lid
Grain of Salt
- Expensive compared to others
Although it's on the pricier side, Zojirushi's Travel Mug with Tea Infuser is well worth the money. Not only does it have a removable infuser to make fresh tea on the go, but it also features stainless steel vacuum insulation so you can use it for a variety of hot and cold beverages. Its insulation is great for busy schedules and slow sippers because it keeps your drink hot for hours.
This mug plus tea filter has a nonstick interior for easy hand washing and a tight-fitting lid to prevent spills, plus it's easy to carry thanks to its tall and narrow design. With a 16-ounce capacity, this travel mug can hold up nearly three servings of tea—or any beverage of your choice.
The Details: Stainless steel and plastic; 8.75 x 2.9 inches; 16-ounce capacity; hand wash only
Our Takeaway
Our best overall pick, Yoassi's Stainless Steel Tea Infuser, stood out from the others because it's extremely easy to use, fits in a variety of mugs and teapots, and is reasonably priced. It's dishwasher safe, made with durable stainless steel, and has been proven to stand the test of time.
How to Pick the Right Tea Infuser
Material
Tea infusers are made from a variety of materials. The most popular is stainless steel, followed by silicone or plastic, then glass. Stainless steel models are durable and easy to clean, but some are sturdier than others. Silicone's nonstick texture makes it a breeze for cleanup, but more sensitive palates might find that some silicone products leave a plasticky aftertaste. Glass infusers are an aesthetically pleasing option and don't leave present the risk of adding an off-taste to your tea. However, glass is more fragile than the other two varieties, so it's important to be more cautious when using and washing them.
Size
Size is important when it comes to choosing the best tea infuser for you. The more room tea leaves have to spread out in the hot water, the more flavorful your drink will be. If you usually use small teacups, then something petite like a ball infuser will get the job done. For larger pours, a bigger tea infuser with a basket has the ability to give large amounts of liquid a strong flavor. If you want to brew more than one serving at a time, opt for a teapot with a removable infuser to make filling multiple cups a breeze.
Ease of Use
Compared to bagged tea, preparing tea with loose leaves and an infuser can sound intimidating. Luckily, there are plenty of tea infusers on the market that make brewing loose leaf tea a quick and easy process from start to finish. All you have to do is add your tea leaves to the filter, put the filter in a mug or teapot, and pour hot water over the leaves. Then, let the tea steep for the recommended time and remove the filter with the tea particles in it when it's ready.
Common Questions
How do you use a tea infuser?
Tea infusers are designed for steeping loose leaf teas. Depending on which variety of tea you buy, you can add anywhere from half a teaspoon to a full teaspoon of tea into your infuser, then either seal it up and place it in your mug or dip the basket down into the mug. Top it off with hot water, give it a few minutes to steep, and enjoy!
How do you clean a tea infuser?
Most tea infusers are dishwasher safe, but you can always hand wash them. To clean a tea infuser, scrape the moist leaves out of the infuser (give it a few shakes), then run cool water through it. You can use a dishcloth and soap and water to rinse off any residual tea. For dried-on or clumped leaves, you can use a small brush, like a toothbrush, to scrape loose the tea. Dry and store the infuser until you need it again.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a digital food brand that shares recipes, products, and tips with millions of home cooks around the world. Our team of Allstars and editors are home cooks and tea lovers themselves, so we turned to them to recommend their favorite tea infusers. We determined the best tea infusers by evaluating their durability, functionality, size, and ease of use and cleaning.