The Best Stockpots and Why Every Home Cook Needs One

Best Overall: All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Stockpot

Also available at Sur La Table.

Why It's Great

Durable

Cooks evenly

Can go in the oven

Grain of Salt

Higher price point

This All-Clad D3 stockpot is an initial investment with a higher price point, but this versatile stockpot can be used for an array of recipes, and you're likely to use it frequently. "I've had this exact stockpot for 3.5 years, and it is excellent!" says Allrecipes Allstar Kelsey Riley. "I have no complaints and love the way my dishes come out when I cook using it."

Designed with tri-ply construction with two layers of stainless steel, this offers uniform heat distribution, and it's also lightweight, so it's easy to put away in the cupboard after washing up.

This stockpot has a wide base, making it easy to saute ingredients before pouring in liquids. And thanks to its secure, tight-fitting lid, you won't have to worry about too much evaporation. What's more, this stockpot can withstand intense heat, giving it dual functionality. First, saute or brown meat on the stove, and place it in the oven to roast or continue cooking up to 600 degrees F.

The Details: Stainless steel; 8-quart capacity; 14.13 x 11.25 x 5.75 inches; lid included