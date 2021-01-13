The 5 Best Spice Grinders We Tested and Why They're Worth It

Best Overall: Cuisinart Electric Spice and Nut Grinder

Why It's Great

Powerful motor

Large capacity

Dishwasher-safe removable parts

Compact size for easy storage

Grain of Salt

Lacks accessories

Cuisinart's Electric Spice Grinder accomplishes more with one bladed bowl than its competition does with an assortment of swappable choppers and grinders. Built with a 200-watt motor and constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel, it made quick and consistent work of just about anything we threw at it. A push of the lid allowed us to effortlessly break down black peppercorns, cardamom pods, fennel seeds, hazelnuts, and coffee beans—it even created a fine powder from dense and woody cinnamon sticks.

Since you might not use a spice grinder every day, you want to be able to store it. That's why we love the compact footprint of the Cuisinart. It tops the competition with a generous 90-gram capacity while measuring a comparatively diminutive 9 inches tall and 6 inches wide.

This spice grinder has practical design features, including rubber feet to keep the unit from slipping and a safety lock that only operates when the lid is securely in place. If you need ideas on what to make with your fresh blends, the instruction manual doubles as a handy recipe booklet.

The Details: Stainless steel and plastic; 200 watts; dishwasher-safe lid and bowl