The 8 Best Soda Makers, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Aarke Carbanator II

While it comes with a hefty price tag, this top-of-the-line soda maker from Aarke is hard to beat. Its sleek, sturdy, and minimalist design is user-friendly while still maintaining a high-quality feel. For those new to the world of soda makers, this is a great choice as it doesn't require much set up or practice. Simply screw in the CO2 tank, screw in the bottle, and pull the lever.

Rachel found this soda maker to produce tasty soda, with very little effort. The splash from this maker was minimal-to-none, and the spill tray catches whatever gets past the bottle. The bottle requires hand washing, but it's the only part of the machine that requires regular cleaning with soap.

On the downside, the CO2 replacements are more costly than other brands, but they make up for it with their large size that will easily produce several dozen carbonated drinks before running out.

"It is at a higher price point, proving cost prohibitive for some consumers. However, this soda maker is very sleek and modern-looking and would fit very well on an upscale home bar," says Rachel.

Buy it: $219; Crate & Barrel, Amazon, and Williams Sonoma