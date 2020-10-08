The 7 Best Rolling Pins for Any Type of Dough
If you're guilty of using a wine bottle to roll out dough, it's time to buy a rolling pin. Sure, in a pinch, you can use a wine bottle or even a large Mason jar, but there's always a risk of breaking the glass or popping the cork. Plus, your dough is never evenly rolled out with a wine bottle, no matter what you think of your handiwork.
A solid, sturdy rolling pin is worth the investment and will consistently yield even, perfectly rolled dough without the worry of overworking the paste. That means perfectly uniform cookies and Pinterest-worthy pie crusts every time.
We've rounded up the seven best rolling pins for all types of baking and budgets. In fact, every rolling pin in this list is less than $30, and one of our favorite rolling pins is even less than $10. Put the wine bottle down, and upgrade to one of these top-rated rolling pins.
Types of Rolling Pins
Before you buy your first (or next) rolling pin, it's helpful to understand the varieties and styles of rolling pins available to bakers today.
American rolling pins: The iconic hardwood cylinder with free-spinning handles is an American rolling pan (also known as a baker's pin). This style of rolling pin spins on an axle, so it's better to use with heavy doughs. Traditional versions of American rolling pins are typically made from heavy woods, but today, you can buy marble, metal, even silicone versions.
French rolling pins: These dowel-style, handless rolling pins don't spin on their own, but this allows you greater control over how you work the dough. (It's why so many professional bakers swear by this type of rolling pin.) A French rolling pin is better suited to thin, delicate pastry doughs because the pressure is more evenly distributed across the span of the pin.
French rolling pins are available in two styles: straight or tapered. As the name suggests, a tapered rolling pin narrows at the ends. This design feature is quite handsome but also very practical — it keeps hands free of doughs and allows you to more easily pivot the rolling pin across the surface of the pastry as you roll.
What to Consider When Buying a Rolling Pin
Pastry Style
When shopping for a rolling pin, one of the first questions to ask yourself is, "What type of dough will I be working with most often?" American rolling pins don't allow for fine tuning of a dough, but you'll be giving your hands and wrists a break thanks to the rolling axel in the rolling pin's chamber. French rolling pins might be difficult to manage for first-time bakers because it requires greater dexterity and pressure control
Material
Hardwood is the most common material used for rolling pins, with cherry, maple, and walnut topping the list. But it's not always the best if you're working with super sticky doughs regularly because it won't keep the dough chilled, and the wood's natural texture may cling to delicate doughs.
Alternatively, cheap plastic rolling pins may be touted as non-stick and dishwasher safe but are flimsy and won't last for years and years.
On the more expensive side, marble rolling pins will last a lifetime if you take good care of them. But they're super heavy and definitely not ergonomic or kid-friendly, and they could break if dropped.
How to Clean a Rolling Pin
Before you store your rolling pins, be sure to give them a quick cleaning to preserve the material and avoid any cracks or stains. Wipe off the rolling pin with your hand; use a bench scraper or dull knife edge to remove any stuck-on bits. Then, give the rolling pin a rinse under warm water; use a mild dish soap if desired.
Dry the rolling pin immediately. Do not let wooden rolling pins sit in water. They will absorb the liquid, swell, and ruin.
You can use a mineral oil to seal the wooden rolling pin. (This technique is great for protecting wooden cutting boards, too.) This will prevent drying or cracking that could open up the wood for bits of food and bacterial growth.
Over many years of use and proper care, hardwood rolling pins will develop a natural patina and shine. The essential baking utensil will last decades, making every dollar a worth investment.
Because of the nooks and crannies in the axel and handles, American rolling pins can be tricky to clean. You can use a tooth brush to dig out any stuck-on dough that wraps around the handles. Hollow rolling pins (like those made of plastic or silicone) may also retain water in the barrel, so avoid soaking them in water.
The Best Rolling Pins of 2022
Best Overall Rolling Pin: J.K. Adams Maple Wood Medium Gourmet Rolling Pin
Some of the best wooden rolling pins are the ones passed down from family. So if you're looking for a new rolling pin with the same level of craftsmanship and care as antique ones, J.K. Adams is a well-respected name in the baking industry.
This maple rolling pin is an MVP for value, sturdiness, and balance. It's one of the smoothest rolling pins on the market. As with any wooden rolling pin, never, ever put it in the dishwasher or submerge it in a sink of soapy water. Hand wash only, and it will last a long time.

Best French-Style: Fletchers' Mill French Rolling Pin
A good rule of thumb when working with delicate pastry dough is to use a dowel pin instead of a rolling pin. A tapered pin has narrowing ends, making the tool much lighter and easier to handle when rolling out thin pastry. It's considered the best rolling pin for rolling out perfectly-shaped circles, too. (A straight dowel pin is the same size across the length of the pin.)
If you love super thin pastry, you need the Fletchers' Mill French Rolling Pin. It's made in the U.S. from Maine maple trees, and it's praised on Amazon for its easy-to-manipulate build and weight.

Best Budget: Good Cook Classic Wood Rolling Pin
If you need a sturdy rolling pin for the occasional batch of cookies or holiday baking, but you don't want to splurge on a fancy marble pin, look no further than this inexpensive wonder from Good Cook. It's cheap, but it doesn't look cheap, and it's perfect for more sturdy doughs such as pizza — though, if you are looking to expand your baking and tackle more pastry, you might want to jump up to the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin further down the list. It's still under $25 but has more features for working with multiple types of dough.

Best Marble Rolling Pin: French Kitchen Marble Rolling Pin With Stand
A marble rolling pin is special. It makes a great wedding gift for foodie couples or a family heirloom to pass down to future generations of bakers. Plus, they're not as expensive as you'd think.
This marble rolling pin from Crate & Barrel is less than $25 and even comes with a wooden stand. Take a look at the more than 220 five-star reviews, and you'll see why home cooks love it so much. One reviewer even said that the marble is perfect for homemade noodles and that the weight cuts down prep time.
With marble, just make sure to never roll out any dyed dough, such as red and green Christmas cookies. Like marble countertops, it will stain forever.

Best Rolling Pin for Cold Dough: HelferX Long Professional Stainless Steel Rolling Pin
The secret to a perfectly flaky pie crust or infinitely-layered puff pastry is butter and how it's worked into the dough as a solid instead of mixed in as a melted liquid. The butter for these types of dough needs to stay cold and solid. If the butter gets hot and melts, it won't produce the same layers and flakes.
While you should chill dough before working with it, another surefire way to keep butter cold while rolling out dough is by chilling your rolling pin. This stainless steel rolling pin from HelferX stays super cold, unlike more traditional wooden models, and keeps cubed butter solid. The long size is also perfect for rolling out larger pie crusts and even pizza dough.

Best Rolling Pin for Sticky Dough: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Rolling Pin
If you struggle with dough sticking to the pin no matter how much flour you coat on it, you need a nonstick rolling pin. This OXO rolling pin with contoured handles edged slightly ahead of less expensive plastic pins because the pin itself is stainless steel. Among the dozens of five-star reviews on Amazon, bakers praised it for its nonstick ability and how they didn't have to continue reflouring the pin — a step that can alter the dough entirely if you add too much.

Best With Measurements: Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin With Removable Rings
One of the biggest mistakes beginning bakers make with pastry or cookie dough is rolling it out either too thick or too thin. Professional pastry chefs or seasoned home bakers know exactly what a quarter of an inch looks like rolled out because they've done it so many times, and it's muscle memory. But for a novice, there's a lot of guesswork and you might not be familiar with the common sizes of pastry thickness.
With the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, the rings do the math and measuring for you. Think of it like the guard bumpers at a bowling alley. Each of the four rings represents a different size in dough and will ensure you roll it out to the exact thickness. This is a great gift for young novice bakers, college students, or post-grads moving into their first apartment.
