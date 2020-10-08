The 7 Best Rolling Pins for Any Type of Dough

Best With Measurements: Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin With Removable Rings

One of the biggest mistakes beginning bakers make with pastry or cookie dough is rolling it out either too thick or too thin. Professional pastry chefs or seasoned home bakers know exactly what a quarter of an inch looks like rolled out because they've done it so many times, and it's muscle memory. But for a novice, there's a lot of guesswork and you might not be familiar with the common sizes of pastry thickness.

With the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, the rings do the math and measuring for you. Think of it like the guard bumpers at a bowling alley. Each of the four rings represents a different size in dough and will ensure you roll it out to the exact thickness. This is a great gift for young novice bakers, college students, or post-grads moving into their first apartment.

Buy it: $25; Amazon