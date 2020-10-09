The 12 Best Roasting Pans for Every Home Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best Overall: Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick Roasting Pan

This sleek roasting pan from Calphalon won best in show, and it has more than a few things to brag about — starting with its aluminum core, which is ideal for heat conduction, but not so much for durability. That is why the aluminum core is sandwiched between layers of nonstick material, making it a pan that can handle any cooking task. The V-shaped rack also has a nonstick coating, helping you to easily lift food from it without sacrificing durability and heat retention. Plus, its stainless steel stay-cool handles making taking the pan out of the oven safe and easy.

"Due to [my] busy work schedule, I rarely cook except during major holidays or large group gatherings," one reviewer wrote. "This was my first attempt [at] making prime ribs... The entire dish came out beautifully. Now my friends are eyeing on either borrow it from me or order one for themselves."

Buy it: $105; Williams-Sonoma