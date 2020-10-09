The 12 Best Roasting Pans for Every Home Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews
Roasting pans are one of the most versatile additions you can make to your cookware collection. They're perfect for cooking meats like turkey, pork, duck, and more, as well as roasting large batches of vegetables. High walls allow for the collection of drippings that can be used for a delicious gravy, and most pans can be used on the stovetop for searing in addition to oven roasting. There isn't much this piece of cookware cannot do.
Because every kitchen needs a high-quality roasting pan, we searched the market to find the best ones available. We looked for options that are easy to clean and offer even heat distribution to get the perfect cook. Most importantly, we looked for roasting pans that are sturdy enough to hold and maneuver large, heavy pieces of meat.
Based on our research, these are the 12 best roasting pans you can buy today.
Best Roasting Pans at a Glance
- Best Overall: Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick Roasting Pan
- Best Value: Farberware Nonstick Steel Roaster with Flat Rack
- Best High-End: All-Clad Stainless-Steel Roasting Pan
- Best Nonstick: Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan
- Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Roaster with Rack
- Best Carbon Steel: Made In Roasting Pan
- Best with Lid: Mr Rudolf Roasting with Lid and Rack
- Best for Grilling: All-Clad Outdoor Roaster
- Best Oven-to-Table: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Roaster
- Best Oval: Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster
- Best Extra-Large: Anolon Triply Clad Stainless Steel Roaster
- Best Petite: Chicago Metallic Petite Roast Pan
What to Consider When Buying a Roasting Pan
There are a lot of roasting pans on the market. A quick Google search for roasting pans will confirm that. And it's sure to leave you with plenty of questions. Should you go with stainless steel or nonstick? Or something else entirely? Which is better — rectangular roasting pans or oval ones? Below, peruse the important details to consider to guarantee you've chosen the best pan for your cooking style and needs.
Size
If you're buying a roasting pan specifically for Thanksgiving, you'll obviously want to buy one that is large enough to accommodate a full-size turkey. But you don't want one so big that it won't fit in your oven. Be sure to check your oven's dimensions before you click "add to cart."
If you're in the market for a roasting pan for smaller roasts, like chicken or game hens, there are petite models available that will save you money and cabinet space. But a larger size will be your most versatile option, so long as it can fit in your oven.
Material
You'll find roasting pans in this review made of all different materials: stainless steel, nonstick, enameled cast iron, and carbon steel. Each has its own advantages.
Stainless steel is an excellent conductor of heat, durable, and can be used in the oven as well as on the stovetop. Based on the sheer volume of stainless steel models on the market, it's clear that this is a favorite among consumers.
Nonstick, however, might be the best for those looking for the easiest cleanup possible. Some roasting pans featured in this review give you the best of both worlds: a stainless-steel pan with a nonstick roasting rack.
Carbon steel roasting pans are less common, but it's a great choice of material for a roasting pan because it does well at retaining heat, can be used on both the stove-top and in the oven, and tends to be more affordable than its stainless steel counterparts.
If you're wanting to take your turkey straight from the oven to the table, enameled cast iron is the obvious choice. It has the functionality of a roasting pan (thanks to the cast iron), but with the elegance of your finest dinnerware, thanks to the enamel finish. You may also find ceramic and glass roasting pans on the market, but we chose not to include them in this review because they aren't flameproof, and thus cannot be used on the stovetop.
Shape
Most roasting pans on the market (and in this review) are rectangular. The reason for this is because they give you more cooking area than, say, oval pans. If you're cooking smaller birds like chicken, rectangular pans will allow you to fit more than one (depending on the size). But it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Oval roasting pans are still popular for their elegant, attractive shape.
Flat Racks vs. V Racks
When shopping for roasting pans, the first thing to note is some come with racks and some don't. While racks aren't necessary for roasting (you can always layer vegetables along the bottom of the pan for the turkey to rest on), they certainly make it easy to keep the bottom of your turkey crisp and evenly cooked, as opposed to letting it sit in its cooking liquid (nobody wants a soggy bottom).
Roasting racks come in two different styles: flat and V-shaped. Proponents of the V-shaped rack argue that it holds the roast more steady, while flat-rack enthusiasts argue that they are versatile, as they have more surface area for larger roasts that include vegetables and aromatics.
Now that you know what to look out for, keep scrolling to shop the best roasting pans, each of which has hundreds of glowing reviews.
Best Overall: Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick Roasting Pan
This sleek roasting pan from Calphalon won best in show, and it has more than a few things to brag about — starting with its aluminum core, which is ideal for heat conduction, but not so much for durability. That is why the aluminum core is sandwiched between layers of nonstick material, making it a pan that can handle any cooking task. The V-shaped rack also has a nonstick coating, helping you to easily lift food from it without sacrificing durability and heat retention. Plus, its stainless steel stay-cool handles making taking the pan out of the oven safe and easy.
"Due to [my] busy work schedule, I rarely cook except during major holidays or large group gatherings," one reviewer wrote. "This was my first attempt [at] making prime ribs... The entire dish came out beautifully. Now my friends are eyeing on either borrow it from me or order one for themselves."
Buy it: $105; Williams-Sonoma
Best Value: Farberware Nonstick Steel Roaster with Flat Rack
Farberware is a trusted name in affordable cookware, and its $25 roasting pan has more than 3,500 perfect ratings. The nonstick surface makes for easy cleanup, and at 11 inches by 15 inches, this roasting pan will easily fit into your oven to accommodate mid-sized turkeys. It features a removable, chrome-plated roasting rack, too.
Here's what one five-star reviewer has to say: "I compared several roasting pans on Amazon before deciding on this one, and I'm glad that I did. I used it yesterday to prepare a large ham and I had no troubles whatsoever. I was worried because the ham was so heavy, but the pan is very sturdy. It cleans easily as well. And for the price you just can't go wrong."
Buy it: $25; Amazon
Best High-End: All-Clad Stainless-Steel Roasting Pans
All-Clad is synonymous with luxury cookware, so it's no surprise its roasting pan is worthy of even the finest feast. It has a three-ply construction in which the aluminum core is sandwiched between a stainless steel interior and exterior. The low, flared sides on this roasting rack help to promote a more even browning, and the stainless-steel handles stay cool for safe handling. This roaster includes a flat stainless-steel rack and can handle up to 20 to 25 pounds of turkey, depending on whether you purchase the large or extra-large size.
Take it from this reviewer who purchased the extra-large size: "It was the size I needed and my turkey fit perfectly (23 pounds). Making a gravy in the bottom of the pan worked out great with its flared sides, and it was easy transporting from oven to counter with the nice, sturdy handles."
Buy it: $250; Williams-Sonoma
Best Nonstick: Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan
If you prefer the ease and convenience of nonstick, go with this fan-favorite roasting pan, which has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Both the pan and the rack are made with a PFOA-free, high-heat performance nonstick coating. And unlike many other pans that include either a flat or V-rack, Circulon's version features a U-shaped rack which provides more surface area than a traditional V-rack without sacrificing the security. This roaster can hold up to 24 pounds of bird.
In case you had any doubt about the nonstick capabilities of this best-selling pan, take it from this reviewer who says, "I made a 20-pound turkey and on the bottom, I almost fit 5 pounds of cut-up carrot sticks and several stalks of celery. Next, I used it for a ham and the juices burnt to the pan. I thought that cleaning it would be a nightmare, but it washed right off with a soft sponge."
Buy it: $40 (originally $60); Amazon
Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Roaster with Rack
This classic, stainless-steel roaster from Cuisinart has quite the following — it maintains a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 760 glowing reviews. At 16 inches long, this pan is the ideal size for cooking a large holiday roast that will still fit into any standard oven. It also has a sturdy, triple-ply construction for even heating and durability. And the riveted handles provide a safe and secure grip — even when you're using Grandma's oversized oven mitts.
If you're looking for a roasting pan that will give you many years of use (both during the holidays and on busy weeknights), look no further: "This is a five-year follow-up to this product," one reviewer began. "I still use it every week and it has held up amazingly well. It cleans up easily and takes the dishwasher's hottest sanitize cycle without trouble."
Buy it: $59 (originally $65); Amazon
Best Carbon Steel: Made In Roasting Pan
Made In is a direct-to-consumer cookware brand that cuts out the middleman like retailers and distributors. This gives them the freedom to invest more in sourcing materials and creating innovative designs for chefs and home cooks alike. Its line of carbon steel products is popular for its hybrid qualities. Here, carbon steel offers the best of both cookware material worlds. It is naturally nonstick, but with the heat resistance and durability similar to that of stainless steel. It does however require seasoning prior to use and should never go in the dishwasher. For added convenience, the Made In Roasting Pan can be purchased with or without the roasting rack.
"I am in love with my carbon steel roasting pan and now I want every carbon steel product Made In makes," says one five-star reviewer. "Its heat conductivity is amazing and the care is so easy!"
Buy it: $119; Made In
Best With Lid: Mr Rudolf Roasting with Lid and Rack
Don't be deceived by the simplistic appearance of this roasting pan. With the Mr Rudolf Roasting with Lid and Rack, the lid actually doubles as a second roasting pan. The tapered rims allow for drip-free pouring, and the tri-ply stainless steel design offers excellent heat retention and durability, all while eliminating hot spots by evenly dispersing heat. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
"Why didn't they think of this 30 years ago?" one reviewer said of the 4.7-star rated roasting pan. "The lid as a pan is great, not just a gimmick...I fit a 16-pound turkey in it no problem." They noted that the pan is "totally stainless" and added, "you will love it and be able to clean it as much as you desire."
Buy it: $90 (originally $100); Amazon
Best for Grilling: All-Clad Outdoor Roaster
If outdoor grilling is more your style, this is the roasting pan for you. The heavy gauge stainless steel is coated with an easy-to-clean, PFOA-free nonstick coating and perforated to allow the smoky flavor to penetrate your roast. The outdoor roasting pan's rounded edges secure your food in place, preventing any stranglers from getting lost in the grill. The riveted, oversized handles make it easy to lift the pan to and from the grill, even with oven mitts. This is one roasting pan you'll get good use out of well beyond Thanksgiving.
"This large roasting pan is super nice quality, heavy-duty stainless steel that you can just feel will last forever," one reviewer raved. "It comes with the roasting rack which helps so much, I can easily transfer the meat out to collect the drippings. The two large handles are nice and it is easy to wash after use."
Buy it: $100; Williams-Sonoma
Best Oven-to-Table: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Roaster
Special occasions call for special dinnerware, but transferring your roast from the pan to the platter is always a daunting task. Eliminate the need for more than one dish and instead go for this enameled, cast-iron roaster from Le Creuset that's pretty enough to go straight from the oven/stovetop to the table. In fact, its pretty exterior is also responsible for its advanced heat retention and stain resistance. Beyond its aesthetically pleasing design, this elegant roasting pan has deep sides to accommodate a variety of recipes, provides even heat distribution, and features large loop handles for easy lifting.
While this pan comes with a Le Creuset price tag, reviewers say that it is well worth it for the lifetime of use you'll get out of it. "I use this roaster for turkey, chicken, beef, racks of lamb or pork, or just to roast vegetables in the oven," one shopper said. "It is my favorite by far. I also own an All-Clad stainless roaster and I much prefer the Le Creuset. As an added bonus it is lighter than you would expect for being enameled cast iron, and it is a breeze to clean."
Buy it: $285; Williams-Sonoma or Le Creuset
Best Oval: Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster
This oval-shaped pan is great for smaller to mid-sized turkeys or roasts. With its carbon-steel construction and a naturally nonstick porcelain surface, it has e excellent heat retention and is easy to clean. The lid helps to promote self-basting by trapping in juices. Measuring 15 inches in length, 11 inches in width, and 4.25 inches in height, this small-but-mighty roasting pan is built to last.
"When I was a little girl, my mom used this same model to cook dinners for a family of ten children," one Amazon customer began their review. "The best turkeys, hams and roasts were eaten out of one of these. I still cook a 24- to 27-pound turkey every year....even for just the two of us! Great pan. Great memories. Wouldn't use anything else. Clean up is a breeze if you soak while eating dinner."
Best Extra-Large: Anolon Triply Clad Stainless Steel Roaster
Need a pan fit for a feast? This hefty roasting pan from Anolon is 20 inches long and weighs 10.5 pounds. It features a tri-ply, polished stainless steel construction with an aluminum core for even heat distribution and impressive retention. Despite its oversized and deep design, removing food isn't a challenge thanks to its nonstick roasting rack. The 4.7-star rated roasting pan's dual-riveted stainless steel handles add strength.
Here's what one reviewer has to say about it: "I needed something big. But I also needed something that would heat evenly on the stovetop to brown the meat, prepare the veggies, and sauces, then be able to transfer to the oven for long hours of slow cooking. I also needed it quickly, and wanted something I trusted to clean easily. We knew we'd be making a mess. This pan was the answer to our prayers; solidly built, large-sized, and deep enough to hold lots of liquid, heated evenly and well on our gas stove across two burners, and cleaned up like a dream — even with slow-cooked high sugar sauce in it."
Buy it: $120 (originally $160); Amazon
Best Petite: Chicago Metallic Petite Roast Pan
At just 10 inches by 7 inches, this petite roasting pan is small enough to fit in a countertop or toaster oven. It has a nonstick coating for easy release, and is safe to use at up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Made from heavy-weight carbon steel, it has quality conduction, even heat distribution, and enhanced durability.
It's the ideal size for cooking for one to two people. Take it from this reviewer who says, "Well made, somewhat heavier than some other cheaper material pans. It cleaned easily. The rack is very sturdy. I made two chicken breasts wrapped in bacon on the rack in my small convection toaster oven. It was perfect."
Buy it: $15; Amazon