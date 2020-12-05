Best Overall: Cuisinart EasyPop Hot Air Popcorn Maker

Why It's Great

Easy to operate

Features a butter warming tray

Sleek design

Grain of Salt

Doesn't have a timer

Cuisinart's EasyPop Hot Air Popcorn Maker is our top pick because it's simple to use, consistent, and quick. Featuring 1500 watts of power, this electric model makes up to 15 cups of crispy popcorn in less than three minutes—no oil required.

The popcorn maker has a multi-purpose warming tray on top that can be used to melt butter or measure toppings to sprinkle over prepared puffs. To make a batch, simply flip the power switch on, watch the popped kernels fly out of the chute and into your bowl, and then turn it off once it's done popping. The chute and butter tray are both removable and dishwasher safe for a fairly easy cleanup.

When we tried out this popcorn maker in our test kitchen, it earned a perfect score for both flavor and crispiness—even without butter or oil. The only drawback was that it didn't have a timer, which made it difficult to know when it was finished popping.

The Details: Plastic construction; makes up to 15 cups; dishwasher-safe removable parts