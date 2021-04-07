The 9 Best Pizza Stones and Steels of 2022, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall Pizza Stone: FibraMent(R) Pizza Stone

We love this FibraMent(R) stone because it's versatile, durable, and well worth the cost. These impenetrable stones are fully customizable and can be cut to order, depending on the size of your oven, as well as selected for preferred shape (rectangular or round).

Crafted from patented composite materials, the stones are designed to provide ideal heat transfer and an even bake; as evidenced by the perfectly browned and puffed pizzas it produced in record time. They're also built to withstand even the highest temperatures without cracking or breaking, and are safe to use in gas, electric, or convection ovens as well as wood-burning, charcoal, or electric grills (as long as they're propped on an optional metal flame diverter pan).

The stones stay hot enough to cook multiple pizzas back to back—ideal for a party—yet don't get as seriously incendiary as a steel. This makes the FibraMent(R) a versatile choice for creating more delicate items such as cookies or goodies that benefit from a slow and steady bake, like bread.

The only thing that may give you pause is the price—but keep in mind that the FibraMent comes with a 10-year warranty.

Buy it: FibraMent(R) Pizza Stone, $135; Amazon