We Fired up the Best Pizza Ovens for a Test—Here Are Our Favorites

Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

Also available at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.

Why It's Great

Easy to assemble

Heats quickly and evenly

Lightweight

Grain of Salt

Tight space to rotate pizza

Our product testers gave the Ooni Koda 12 a 4.6/5 rating because of its quick and even heating, compact size for fuss-free transport, and incredibly easy assembly—simply take it out and open the legs. The outdoor pizza oven heats up in just 15 minutes and then cooks pizzas in less than two minutes.

After using it to cook a whole wheat pizza, our product testers said, "the pizza puffed nicely and came out with great char and a crispy crust, plus the cheese was nicely melted."

The pizza oven can reach up to 950 degrees, which allows you to churn out multiple pizzas for crowds in a snap. Its 13-inch diameter cooking surface is perfect for medium-sized pizzas, providing about three to four servings. Thanks to its built-in gas ignition, all you have to do is turn the dial to adjust its temperature. We recommend purchasing the pizza oven's carry cover for both protection and portability, along with a 12-inch pizza peel.

Ooni also offers the Koda 16, which we tested alongside this one. The Ooni Koda 16 is larger (maxes out at a 16-inch pizza rather than a 13-inch pizza like the Koda 12) and performs equally well. However, it costs about $300 more than its sibling, and its large size is a bit more difficult to store and move.

The Details: Measures 24.8 x 11.6 x 15.7 inches; gas-fueled; 13-inch max pizza diameter