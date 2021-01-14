We Fired up the Best Pizza Ovens for a Test—Here Are Our Favorites
If you're like us, your mouth waters at the thought of fresh-from-the-oven wood-fired pizza. You just can't beat its crispy charred crust, bubbling cheese, tender hot toppings, and best of all, its speedy cook time. Unfortunately, your oven can't replicate that flavor or rapid heating, even with the best pizza stone, because it only reaches 550 degrees as opposed to 900 degrees. With that said, you should consider investing in a quality pizza oven.
If you're unsure which pizza oven to buy, you've come to the right place. We tested 21 pizza ovens with different styles, price points, and fuel sources, and after hours of carefully assessing each model, we declared the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven as our winner. Ahead, you can learn more about the best pizza ovens, according to our tests, as well as some of the models we tried but didn't love.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven
- Best Countertop: Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven
- Best Pellet-Fueled: Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
- Best Budget: Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza Oven
- Most Versatile: Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven
- Best Grill Insert: Only Fire Universal Pizza Oven Kit
- Best Splurge: Roccbox Gozney Portable Pizza Oven
Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven
Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven
Why It's Great
- Easy to assemble
- Heats quickly and evenly
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Tight space to rotate pizza
Our product testers gave the Ooni Koda 12 a 4.6/5 rating because of its quick and even heating, compact size for fuss-free transport, and incredibly easy assembly—simply take it out and open the legs. The outdoor pizza oven heats up in just 15 minutes and then cooks pizzas in less than two minutes.
After using it to cook a whole wheat pizza, our product testers said, "the pizza puffed nicely and came out with great char and a crispy crust, plus the cheese was nicely melted."
The pizza oven can reach up to 950 degrees, which allows you to churn out multiple pizzas for crowds in a snap. Its 13-inch diameter cooking surface is perfect for medium-sized pizzas, providing about three to four servings. Thanks to its built-in gas ignition, all you have to do is turn the dial to adjust its temperature. We recommend purchasing the pizza oven's carry cover for both protection and portability, along with a 12-inch pizza peel.
Ooni also offers the Koda 16, which we tested alongside this one. The Ooni Koda 16 is larger (maxes out at a 16-inch pizza rather than a 13-inch pizza like the Koda 12) and performs equally well. However, it costs about $300 more than its sibling, and its large size is a bit more difficult to store and move.
The Details: Measures 24.8 x 11.6 x 15.7 inches; gas-fueled; 13-inch max pizza diameter
Best Countertop: Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven
Best Countertop: Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven
Why It's Great
- Easy to operate
- Versatile
- Compact
- Reasonable price
Grain of Salt
- Too small for some pizzas
- Not the same quality as outdoor models
If you're not ready to invest in an outdoor pizza oven, opt for a toaster oven like this one by Hamilton Beach, which sits conveniently on your countertop and can cook frozen and homemade pizzas. It won't give you the same flavor results as an outdoor pizza oven, but it's affordable, versatile, and easy to use.
The beauty of a toaster oven is that it performs three functions—toast, bake, and broil—yet doesn't take up much countertop or storage space, and on hot days, saves you from turning on your oven. The appliance is also great for quickly reheating leftovers. Our product testers said, "it heated quickly and held steady while cooking," meaning you can trust it to provide consistent results.
The oven has three user-friendly control dials on the right side for temperature, time, and function. The temperature can go up to 450 degrees, and the timer can be set for up to 30 minutes. This toaster oven comes with a small bake pan, an oven rack, and a crumb tray for easy cleanup.
The Details: Measures 8.7 x 11.5 x 15 inches; electric-fueled; 9-inch max pizza diameter
Best Pellet-Fueled: Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Best Pellet-Fueled: Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Why It's Great
- Runs on wood pellets
- Simple assembly
- Versatile
Grain of Salt
- Heat fluctuates
This Ooni pizza oven looks very similar to our Best Overall, but there's a big difference: It's fueled by wood pellets instead of gas, hence the chimney. This oven is a great option for classic wood-fired pizzas, and it's even suitable for cooking a variety of foods, like meat, vegetables, and homemade bread.
Like the Koda model, this pizza oven is easy to transport, heats quickly, and produces beautiful results. In just 15 minutes, it reached 850 degrees, according to our heat test. Our product testers were a little surprised that it took three minutes to cook one pizza, as the brand claims it takes just one minute, but that's still a very speedy cook time compared to other models. Happily, our testers said the pizza had a "gorgeous crust" with a "nice melted and bubbly top."
The oven features a built-in flame keeper and baking stone that locks in heat for evenly cooked pizzas with melty cheese and crispy crust, plus a powder-coated exterior finish, so it can withstand wet weather conditions. What's more, you can detach the hopper and chimney for easy transport to al fresco dining gatherings.
The Details: Measures 29.1 x 15.4 x 28.5 inches; wood pellet-fueled; 12-inch max pizza diameter
Best Budget: Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Pizza Oven
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Cooks a variety of foods
- Doesn't require preheating
Grain of Salt
- Not the same quality as outdoor models
Another countertop option is the Presto Pizzazz Plus. Just like the Hamilton Beach toaster oven, this gadget can be used for so much more than just pizza, making it a versatile appliance to add to your kitchen. It's suitable for fresh and frozen pizza as well as quesadillas, chicken wings, and more.
Our product testers loved this indoor pizza oven because of its compact yet spacious size for 13-inch pizzas and rotating tray that ensures even cooking. Featuring heating units on both the top and the bottom, it gives pizzas a crisp crust with bubbly cheese.
This oven is also super convenient for busy weeknights, as it doesn't require time to preheat. Simply place your food on the tray, set the timer, and let it cook. Its open design allows you to easily check on the doneness of your meal while it bakes. The surface has a nonstick coating, so cleanup is a breeze.
The Details: Measures 15.37 x 10.50 x 14.50 inches; electric-fueled; 13-inch max pizza diameter
Most Versatile: Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven
Most Versatile: Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven
Why It's Great
- Easy to use
- Accurate times
- Also functions as a griddle/grill
Grain of Salt
- Assembly can be challenging
Cuisinart's pizza oven gives you a lot of bang for your buck, offering a pizza, griddle, and grill all wrapped into one easy-to-use design. Our product testers gave its performance a 5/5 rating because it requires "minimal babysitting" and makes "evenly cooked pizzas." The oven can reach up to 700 degrees and cooks pizzas in seven minutes.
It includes a heavy-duty cast iron grill grate, a solid cast iron flat top griddle, and a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone that you can swap out as you please. When using the pizza stone, simply secure it to the peg's on the bottom of the grill grate so it's centered and elevated. Having all three of these cooking surfaces means you can whip everything from pancakes to tacos to steak to pizza on your patio. For convenient storage, you can stow away the surfaces on the bottom shelf.
One con of this model is that it's difficult to assemble. "There are a bunch of little things that are hard to put together," our product testers reported. But once you get past setting it up, it works wonderfully—so much so, the testers said they would purchase it themselves.
The Details: Measures 25 x 20 x 17.5 inches; gas-fueled; 13-inch max pizza diameter
Related: We Made Hundreds of Pancakes to Find the Best Electric Griddles
Best Grill Insert: Only Fire Universal Pizza Oven Kit
Also available at Wayfair.
Why It's Great
- Easy to use and store
- Don't have to turn the pizza frequently
- No assembly required
Grain of Salt
- Only suitable for people with gas grills
If you have a gas grill, look no further than this pizza oven kit that's easy to set up, store, and use. For less than $200, you get a stainless steel chamber, a 14-inch pizza stone, an aluminum pizza peel, and a thermometer.
Unlike other outdoor pizza ovens, this model isn't a hassle to store and bring out, weighing just 10 pounds. In other words, you'll actually use it more than once. To use it, simply heat your grill, add the oven, and then place your pizza on the stone. According to our tests, it took 15 minutes to reach about 700 degrees and nine minutes to cook.
When evaluating the pizza's look and taste after cooking, our product testers said the "bottom is a beautiful brown with a great crisp crust, and the sides are a little light in color but very puffy with some charred spots."
The Details: Measures 21 x 21 x 7.9 inches; gas-fueled; 14-inch max pizza diameter
Related: The Best Gas Grills for Grilling Everything from Burgers to Veggies
Best Splurge: Roccbox Gozney Portable Pizza Oven
Why It's Great
- Runs on gas or wood pellets
- Heats and cooks quickly
- Comes with a quality pizza peel
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
Here at Allrecipes, we're all about finding the best products at reasonable prices. During testing, sometimes we discover higher-priced models that are not much better than budget options, other times we try ones that are just too good not to share. The Roccbox Gozney Portable Pizza Oven fits the latter, nailing restaurant-quality pizza that's worth every penny.
This outdoor pizza oven was a favorite among our product testers because of its super easy setup, option to be fueled by gas or wood, and speedy heating and cooking times. They also loved the oven's wide opening that is manageable for beginner cooks to turn and remove the pizza. As a bonus, it comes with a professional-grade pizza peel valued at $85.
Our testers said the pizza oven, "heated quickly and stayed pretty consistent throughout," and it produced a "gorgeous pizza" with a "nicely crisp and brown" crust. Although it was very impressive, it didn't beat out the Ooni models, as it's harder to transport and took longer to cook the pizzas.
The Details: Measures 23.75 x 22.5 x 17.5 inches; gas- or wood-fueled; 12-inch max pizza diameter
Our Takeaway
We chose the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven as our best overall pick because of its near-perfect scores for assembly, performance, and portability. It takes little to no effort to set up, is lightweight enough to carry to picnics and beaches, and once you get the hang of turning the pie in the oven, you'll have the most delicious pizza with a crispy crust and a chewy center.
How to Pick the Right Pizza Oven
Placement
Pizza ovens come in all shapes and sizes. Outdoor pizza ovens will need their own spot for cooking and storage, whether that's on top of an existing table or a special podium built just for the oven. Indoor pizza ovens are more compact, but you'll still want to consider where they will be stored when not in use (unless you have the countertop real estate to leave it sitting out).
Heat Source
The hotter the pizza oven, the better. The classic Neapolitan-style pizza is cooked in a wood-fired oven that typically heats to 825 degrees F. Today's pizza ovens are built to maximize the heat they produce with insulated walls and domed ceilings. Review the top temperature of the pizza oven you're considering buying, and decide if you're willing to pay more for a few more degrees of heat.
Style
Outdoor pizza ovens follow a very similar pattern: stainless steel exterior with a stone interior. Unless you're paying for a custom pizza oven to be built into an outdoor kitchen, this is the look you're likely to find. Consider the style of the oven and if having it as a permanent fixture in your backyard or on your patio works for your space. If not, you may want to look into an indoor pizza oven or one that can work with your existing grill.
Price
You can certainly buy pizza ovens with price tags of several thousand dollars, but high-quality pizza ovens can be found in the range of $300 to $500. Indoor models start at $50 and are a great alternative if you don't have the space or budget for an outdoor oven.
About Our Tests
Our team of product testers and recipe developers rounded up 21 pizza ovens and put them through a series of tests. We recorded how long it took each oven to reach maximum temperature and the accuracy of the maximum temperature claimed by the manufacturer. To get a sense of the products' consistency, we baked three identical pizzas and evaluated how easy they were to remove out of the oven, as well as the crust's color and crispness and how well the cheese melted. For the outdoor models, we baked a supreme pizza and a whole wheat crust pizza and compared the quality of the results. Here's how each pizza oven was rated on a scale from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best):
- Assembly: Was it easy to assemble? Did it require extra tools? Were the instructions helpful?
- Heat Control: Does it heat quickly and accurately? Did it hold its temperature throughout testing?
- Performance: Are the pizzas cooked evenly? Does it have a crispy crust and melty cheese?
- Portability: Is it lightweight and easy to move? Does it come with a stand or rolling rack?
The Leftovers: Other Pizza Ovens We Tested
Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Everything Bundle
The Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven can run on charcoal, wood, and gas, which is great for cooking a variety of foods. It heats up quickly and cooks pizza in just two minutes. Although it features a handle on the back (close to the heating element), our product testers found it to be awkward and challenging to carry, suggesting that it wouldn't be a good option for those looking for a portable oven.
BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven
This pizza oven scored well on heat and performance but missed the mark when it came to assembly and portability. Our product testers gave it a 1/5 for ease of assembly because it requires screwdrivers and extra parts, leading to a frustrating experience. However, it did produce a beautiful pizza, so if you can get past the challenging setup, it might be worth it.
Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven
This pizza oven looked promising, but it didn't meet our expectations. Our product testers noted that it didn't cook the pizza evenly, saying, "the pizzas were both burnt on the bottom and undercooked on top at the same time." They also said it took a long time to heat up and was very hard to set up. Overall, this model doesn't meet the standards of other ovens in this price range.
Common Questions
Is it worth getting a pizza oven?
If you find yourself ordering pizza or buying them frozen from the grocery store regularly, a pizza oven is a great investment. The hardest decision is choosing whether you want to splurge on an outdoor oven or go for an indoor model. Outdoor pizza ovens will satisfy your cravings for charred, crisp crust with bubbly cheese from your favorite pizzeria. If you want something more affordable and versatile, indoor pizza ovens, such as toaster ovens, are a great choice. They won't give you restaurant-worthy results, but they make homemade and frozen pizzas fast.
Are pizza ovens better than ovens?
Home ovens rarely go higher than 550 degrees. Classic pizza ovens, like the type that burn wood or gas for heat, easily reach 800 and 900 degrees. Indeed, true Neapolitan pizza is often cooked at about 825 degrees. Home ovens will still make a tasty pizza, but if you're a fan of the authentic flavors of wood-fired artisan crust, pizza ovens will take your food fondness to the next level.
What else can you make in a pizza oven?
The great thing about a pizza oven is that it can cook so much more than just pizza. You can prepare steaks, seafood, homemade bread, roasted vegetables, and desserts. Bread and desserts cook at lower temperatures, while pizzas and vegetables require higher heat.
Can you use a pizza oven indoors?
Think of pizza ovens like grills: Both cooking appliances have outdoor and indoor models. With that said, there are pizza ovens designed for both locations. If you want one you can use year-round, opt for an electric pizza oven, like a toaster oven or a rotating pizza oven. For outdoor use, consider a wood- or gas-fueled pizza oven.
How do you clean a pizza oven?
First things first, make sure the oven has cooled down before cleaning it, and always follow the manufacturer's recommendations, as maintenance will depend on the model you have. However, for most of the options on this list, a wet sponge or other nonabrasive cleaner is all you need.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a trusted, community-driven brand that provides home cooks with the best recipes, product recommendations, and cooking tips. To help you find the best pizza oven for your needs, our team of product testers and recipe developers spent 16 hours testing 21 different models. Associate Editor Bridget Degnan selected our top picks by analyzing the data from our kitchen tests and reviewing the assembly, heat control, performance, and portability ratings.