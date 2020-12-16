The 7 Best Pepper Grinders for Home Cooks, According to Our Testers

Best for Coarse Pepper: Peugeot Paris Chef u'Select Stainless Steel Pepper Mill

There is no brand name more synonymous with salt and pepper mills than Peugeot. The French manufacturer creates luxury spice grinders that are as impressive in function as they are in appearance.

The base of the grinder rotates smoothly between six different grind settings, each of which can be further modified by tightening or loosening the screw atop the handle. For an even grind at any coarseness setting, you can't go wrong with this made-to-last grinder from Peugeot.

Rachel puts it this way: "The substantial price of this unit can be attributed mostly to its cosmetic appeal, but ultimately, the materials feel very well-made and the upscale presentation is quite considered. There's a good deal of variance offered with regard to grind levels, and this product would likely hold up for a long time in any user's kitchen."

Buy it: $60 (was $80); Amazon