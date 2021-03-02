The 10 Best Pasta Makers of 2022, Tested by Allrecipes
If you're looking to stretch yourself in the kitchen, learning to make your own pasta can be a fun and rewarding cooking project. A great pasta maker can help streamline the process and make your experience even better. From manual to electric options, there is no shortage of great pasta makers that can help you make your favorite noodle fresh.
To help you find the best option for you, we asked Allrecipes product tester Samantha Lande to put the top pasta makers on the market to the test. She considered each pasta maker's ease of use, consistency, versatility, cleanup, and storage. With these considerations in mind, she found the Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine with Electric Motor Attachment to be the best. Read on to discover the best pasta makers, according to our testing.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine with Electric Motor Attachment
- Best Budget Pasta Maker: Shule Stainless Steel Pasta Machine
- Best Electric Pasta Maker: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus
- Best Hand Crank Pasta Maker: Imperia Pasta Machine
- Best Pasta Maker for Unique Shapes: KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
What to Consider When Purchasing a Pasta Maker
Electric vs. Hand Crank
There are two camps when it comes to making pasta: those who prefer the convenience and versatility of electric pasta makers and those who prefer the more controlled, authentic experience you get with a hand crank pasta maker.
Electric pasta makers work by extruding the pasta out with the help of a motor, requiring you to work with the speed of the motor to cut the pasta to your desired length. Some even go as far as to mix and knead the dough for you, so all that is required of you is to dump the ingredients in. Of course, this added convenience usually comes with a higher price tag.
Hand crank, or manual pasta makers, are cheaper, but require more effort on your end. But unlike electric pasta makers, hand crank machines allow you to stop and take breaks at your leisure, whereas electric machines require you to work at the speed of the machine. For the best of both worlds, you can find pasta makers with detachable motors.
And finally, if you have a stand mixer (like a KitchenAid), you can expand their use even further by purchasing a pasta maker attachment. Simply mix the dough in your stand mixer and push it through your attachment to create your desired shape.
Materials and Build
A quality pasta maker is usually constructed from steel rather than aluminum. Steel is weightier, which not only helps to make the machine more durable but also gives you a sturdier base to work with while you're cranking out your pasta.
Versatility
It's no secret that pasta comes in endless shapes and sizes — that's part of the joy of making it! You'll find most pasta makers will come with standard blades that cut popular types of pasta like fettuccine, spaghetti, and sheeted pasta. However, some will also include or offer additional attachments for more specialized pasta types.
How We Tested Each Pasta Maker
Allrecipes product tester Samantha Lande scoured the internet for the best pasta makers on the market from reputable brands like Maracato, Imperia, Phillips, KitchenAid, and more. Each pasta maker was used to make two standard pasta shapes: fettuccine and spaghetti. During testing, Samantha paid special attention to the following factors:
- Ease of use: How easy is it to make/shape the pasta? Do you need to be an "advanced" chef, or is it pretty straightforward?
- Consistency: How uniform were the sheets of pasta? Did it consistently cut/shape the noodles well?
- Versatility: Can it be used with attachments to create a variety of shapes and sizes?
- Cleaning/Storage: Does it clean easily? Will it fit easily into a cabinet or pantry for storage?
The results are in. These are the best pasta makers to buy, whether you're looking for electric or hand crank pasta makers. Curious about what didn't make the cut? You'll find Samantha's thoughts on the other pasta makers we tested, too.
The Best Pasta Makers of 2022
Best Overall: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine with Electric Motor Attachment
We love this Marcato option because it combines the functionality of an electric pasta maker with the feel of a manual option. You can create hand-cranked sheeted and cut pasta, or you can attach the included small motor to help speed up the process. You still do your own mixing and kneading, but the motor helps things flow through faster, cutting down the pasta sheeting and cutting time.
"Make sure you align the motor properly when you attach it or it can be shaky, but it produces gorgeous pasta," says Samantha. Because it flowed quickly through the pasta maker, less dough tended to stick like in other machines. The noodles were consistent, and there's a removable double-cutter in the machine as well.
It comes with two attachments that allows you to make both fettuccini and angel hair noodles. It also has nine settings between 2.5 to 0.3 millimeters, so you can customize the thickness of your noodle.
Made from nickel- and chrome-plated steel, this machine is durable and built to last. Although it's recommended to hand wash, it's still very easy to clean. Simply wipe it down with a damp cloth and use a small paint brush to clean out and hard-to-reach areas. You can store this in your cabinet or leave it on your counter.
Buy it: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine Electric Motor Attachment, $180; amazon.com or surlatable.com
Best Budget: Shule Stainless Steel Pasta Machine
At half the price of some of its other competitors, the Shule held its own as a solid pasta machine for a less-than-$40 investment. The machine is sturdy, and the parts are well made. It produced some pretty consistent pasta. "The limitations are in the variety here as your only options to cut are fettuccine and tagliatelle," says Samantha.
Buy it: Shule Stainless Steel Pasta Machine, $32; amazon.com or wayfair.com
Best Electric: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus
If you are looking for an electric pasta machine that will take care of the whole process for you, this one does just that. Simply dump in your ingredients and the pasta maker will mix, knead, and extrude your pasta. It was one of the quickest out of all of the electric pasta makers we tested.
Although it can be slightly tricky to know the right consistency from the start, once you have a feel for the look of it (it tends to look more crumbly than like a dough made by hand), it's easy. You also have more leeway to experiment with various types of pasta using different flours or by adding in spinach, carrot, or beet juice.
The Phillips pasta maker comes with four different shapes, so a few less than other electric machines, but it produced consistent noodles each time. "It comes with a drawer to store the shaping discs, and tools to cut and clean the maker, which is a nice bonus," says Samantha.
Buy it: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, $250; amazon.com or williams-sonoma.com
Best Hand Crank: Imperia Pasta Machine
This is your classic Italian pasta maker. It's well constructed and has a tray to rest the pasta you are feeding through, which was a nice feature that not all of the other machines had. It is versatile — if you want to buy additional attachments to add to the machine — but comes with two pasta rollers, one for solid sheets and one for fettuccine or linguine.
Pasta making can take some time to get used to and the Imperia was one of the first ones we tested. On user error, we got dough stuck in the machine which became slightly difficult to remove but the tools provided helped. If you're willing to endure a little more trial and error, this machine provides an authentic pasta-making experience.
Buy it: Imperia Pasta Machine, $60; amazon.com or williams-sonoma.com
Best for Unique Shapes: KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
This machine was one of our favorites that we tested for its ability to make unique shapes that few other pasta machines created (hello, bucatini!). It was simple to use: simply attach to your KitchenAid mixer, drop in walnut-sized pieces of pasta dough, and use the attached cutter to slice your pasta where you want it.
It's super easy to make uniform and beautiful noodles. The pasta does get stuck in the changing disks, but they provide you with a solid tool to pick it out. The major downfall here, of course, is that if you don't already own a KitchenAid mixer, it's quite expensive to buy that plus the pasta press.
Buy it: KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment, $139; amazon.com, kitchenaid.com, or crateandbarrel.com
Other Pasta Makers We Tested
KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment Set
This KitchenAid attachment set comes with three attachments – a sheeter and two different cutters. It produced great pasta quickly, but it's very similar to any of the hand crank (or hand crank plus motor) that you can get without having to own a KitchenAid. If you own a KitchenAid, the pieces are small enough to store easily and it would make sense to consider over a traditional pasta machine.
Buy it: KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment Set, $160; amazon.com, kitchenaid.com, or target.com
Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta Maker
We were very excited to test this electric machine that came with scale capabilities — something we hadn't seen in other machines. Unfortunately, the scale did not accurately measure our ingredients and the weight changed numbers after we put the lid back on. Once measured outside of the machine it did work better.
Even though the machine advertises the capability to make larger amounts of pasta than some of the others, the machine got stuck with too much pasta and it was very difficult to clean out. It produced wonderful, consistent pasta when it worked, but we had more error-filled tests than fruitful ones.
"It was very difficult to remove and replace the lid without feeling like you were going to break something, too," says Samantha. It did have a drawer for storing and cleaning supplies as well, which was appreciated.
Buy it: Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta Maker, $98; amazon.com or bedbathandbeyond.com
Starfrit Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker
This electric machine was very similar to the Hamilton Beach model, just without the scale. We appreciated some of the unique pasta shapes and variety of pasta it made, including dumpling wrappers and penne.
On the downside, it would sometimes shut off mid-cycle and we'd have to rerun or extrude multiple times. And there is no drawer to keep the other discs either. It does have versatility like other electric machines to make a multitude of different shapes.
"This was a good machine but it was slower than some of the other electric ones and it did stop and go a bit during the process," Samantha says.
Buy it: Starfrit Electric Pasta and Noodle Maker, $127; amazon.com
OxGord Pasta Maker Machine Hand Crank
This is a pretty simple and classic pasta maker. Unfortunately, the hardware felt a little less substantial than some of the other models, and the pasta didn't come out quite as smooth.
Buy it: OxGord Pasta Maker Machine Hand Crank, $35; amazon.com
CucinaPro Pasta Maker Deluxe Set 5 Piece Machine
This pasta maker has a lot more versatility than some of the other hand crank versions with other cutters that can form ravioli and other shapes, but it fell short in the construction and hardware. The hand crank felt much less substantial than other models we tested, and it kept falling off while our tester was cranking. "This caused some of the dough to get stuck and made the process a little more difficult," Samantha says.
Buy it: CucinaPro Pasta Maker Deluxe Set 5-Piece Machine, $32; amazon.com
