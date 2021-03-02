The 10 Best Pasta Makers of 2022, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine with Electric Motor Attachment

We love this Marcato option because it combines the functionality of an electric pasta maker with the feel of a manual option. You can create hand-cranked sheeted and cut pasta, or you can attach the included small motor to help speed up the process. You still do your own mixing and kneading, but the motor helps things flow through faster, cutting down the pasta sheeting and cutting time.

"Make sure you align the motor properly when you attach it or it can be shaky, but it produces gorgeous pasta," says Samantha. Because it flowed quickly through the pasta maker, less dough tended to stick like in other machines. The noodles were consistent, and there's a removable double-cutter in the machine as well.

It comes with two attachments that allows you to make both fettuccini and angel hair noodles. It also has nine settings between 2.5 to 0.3 millimeters, so you can customize the thickness of your noodle.

Made from nickel- and chrome-plated steel, this machine is durable and built to last. Although it's recommended to hand wash, it's still very easy to clean. Simply wipe it down with a damp cloth and use a small paint brush to clean out and hard-to-reach areas. You can store this in your cabinet or leave it on your counter.

Buy it: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine Electric Motor Attachment, $180; amazon.com or surlatable.com