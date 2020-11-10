 The 5 Best Panini Presses You Can Buy, According to Our Tests

Best Overall Value: Yabano Panini Press

Priced at $50, this press is going to give you the most bang for your buck. It has a sleek, lightweight build that can easily go from cabinet to countertop. Rachel found its surface area to hold about two conventionally-sized sandwiches or wraps at a time. Plus, it doubles as an open-faced, two-sided grill that can be used for meat and vegetables (aided by the oil drain lips on each side).

But with a lower price tag, you can expect that this model will lack a few features common in higher-end models, such as removable cooking plates and adjustable temperature controls. Rachel also found the grates to be relatively thin compared to other models, but it still makes great pressed sandwiches.

In essence, this is a simple, affordable panini press that will effectively press sandwiches and even do some grilling. It doesn't feature all the bells and whistles of other models, but it's good at what it does, and you can't beat the price.

Buy it: Yabano Panini Press, $50; Amazon