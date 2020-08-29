The Best Outdoor Food Covers and Tents for All Your Outside Activities 

Best Overall: Polka Dot Gridlabs Mesh Screen Food Tent Covers

Why It's Great

Spacious

Sturdy

Comes in a two-pack

Grain of Salt

Hand wash

With a fun polka dot design and shaped like an umbrella, these food tents are transparent, so you can not only store numerous dishes together and keep them bug-free, but you can also see the food while it's covered. With six durable metal rods and a mesh screen, these food covers are designed to handle the elements and are ideal for both inside and outside use. The plus side of having metal rods is that they make these sturdier and slightly heavier, so if the breeze suddenly picks up, these aren't going to fly off the table.

These tents open easily with just a pull of a string, and when you're ready to put it away, you only have to push a button for the tent to close. If you're concerned about one tent not providing sufficient space, you're in luck because these are sold in a pack of two tents, so you'll be good to go for all your outdoor gathering needs. Clean these covers by spot cleaning or hand washing, and let air dry.

The Details: Mesh and metal; 22 x 26 x 7.5 inches