The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets You Can Buy
Regardless of your skill level in the kitchen, there's something deliciously satisfying about cooking with a great nonstick pan. Everything from eggs to fish to those crispy bits that ooze out of a grilled cheese — arguably the best part — lift with ease. And cleaning? Ha! Nonstick cookware is so easy to clean it feels more like issuing a cursory rinse than an act of doing the dishes.
But while it's true that cookware can last for decades, nonstick pans tend to have a lifespan — even those from reputable brands. That once-glorious coating eventually wears down and becomes susceptible to flaking off, and no matter how non-toxic and high-quality, no one wants bits of cookware in their food. And some argue it's best not to mess with pre-2013 Teflon-branded coating — which, until that year, was produced with perfluorooctanoic acid.
Better known as PFOA, this chemical doesn't break down in the environment and, according to the CDC, "PFOA can remain in the body for long periods of time." Researchers aren't entirely sure what the long-term effects of PFOA are on human health, but lab tests on animals have yielded liver damage and an impact on growth and development.
Though most manufacturers have long since stopped using PFOA in their cookware — Europe banned its use in 2008 and the United States followed suit in 2014 — it's still worth choosing your cookware wisely. Fortunately, there are lots of non-toxic cookware sets to choose from, and we've rounded up some of our favorites.
The GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set is our pick for best overall non-toxic cookware set, but we've found something for everyone, so let's get cooking!
Our Favorites
Best Overall: GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Induction-friendly
- Includes pan protectors
- Oven-safe to 600 degrees F
Grain Of Salt
- Fingerprint-prone handles
For a comprehensive set of durable, non-toxic cookware, it's tough to beat GreenPan's Valencia Pro series. The 16-piece set includes three frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, a grill pan, five lids, and three pan protectors. It's everything you need, and because this cookware set is so pleasant to work with, you're likely to use every single pan.
GreenPan cookware is free from PFOA and other toxic chemicals. Their nonstick ceramic coating is infused with diamonds to make it ultra-tough and capable of standing up to the challenges of metal utensils, high temperatures, and dishwasher cleaning.
We love that the GreenPan Valencia Pro non-toxic cookware set is induction-friendly and oven-safe to 600 degrees F (lids can handle temperatures up to 425 degrees F) — this is a set that anyone can start using right away. Each piece features GreenPan's signature Thermolon coating, which means every pan in this set offers the performance of nonstick with the ability to handle high temperatures and achieve a great sear.
Whether you're cooking eggs for a crowd or a steak for one, the GreenPan Valencia Pro set can get the job done — and cleanup will always be a breeze.
The Details: Ceramic; 16-piece set; dishwasher safe
Best Budget: GreenPan Rio Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Includes bamboo utensils
- Available in different colors
- Same great Thermolon coating as pricier GreenPan sets
Grain Of Salt
- Only oven safe to 350 degrees F
The GreenPan Rio 16-piece set is a great alternative to the Valencia Pro collection when budget is a priority. You still get 16 useful pieces of quality cookware coated in the same excellent Thermolon diamond-infused ceramic, but the price point here is a little easier to swallow.
The non-toxic Rio set includes three frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, a steamer basket, four lids, and four bamboo utensils. This is a great set for anyone just starting out, but the high quality and performance also makes the GreenPan Rio cookware set a solid option for any home cook who may be looking to replace their cookware in one swoop without dropping a bunch of cash. It's also available in four colors — black, pink, red, and turquoise — so these pans can complement any kitchen aesthetic.
Be aware, though, that GreenPan's Rio line is not compatible with induction cooktops, and pieces are only oven safe up to 350 degrees F. This means you'll either need to be flexible with cooking times or perhaps purchase a separate vessel that is safe for higher temperatures.
The Details: Ceramic; 16-piece set; dishwasher safe
Best Cast Iron: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Basically indestructible
- Pre-seasoned for ease of use
- No-frills pans
Grain Of Salt
- Heavy, not dishwasher safe
Cast iron cookware is divisive — some home cooks swear by it for great performance and durability, while others don't want to deal with the hassle of seasoning and careful cleaning. In truth, there's nothing scary about cast iron, and when it comes pre-seasoned like this five-piece Lodge set, you can start using it right away.
Lodge has been around for ages, always producing quality, non-toxic cast iron cookware at a fair price. This essential set includes a griddle, two skillets, and Dutch oven with lid — no unnecessary extras. Each piece is pre-seasoned, so you won't have to worry about the process of adding delicate coats of oil and repeated heating and cooling; you'll enjoy simple, nonstick cooking right out of the box.
As with all cast iron cookware, however, this Lodge set is not dishwasher safe. After cooling completely, a gentle hand wash with warm water and a small amount of soap will keep your pans clean. An occasional swipe of cooking oil will keep them in great condition and performing beautifully for years to come.
The Details: Cast iron; 5-piece set; not dishwasher safe
Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart TPS-10 Professional Performance 10-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Long-lasting material
- Stay-cool handles
- Induction-friendly
Grain Of Salt
- No nonstick coating
There's a reason stainless steel pans are a fixture in professional kitchens: they conduct heat effectively, stand up to repetitive use, and are generally quite difficult to destroy. Cusinart's TPS-10 cookware set is made of non-toxic, triple-ply stainless steel with riveted handles — and it's all backed by a lifetime warranty.
This 10-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and four lids. Everything is oven safe to 500 degrees F and induction-ready. The only caveat with stainless steel cookware is that there's no special coating to facilitate nonstick cooking, so it does come with a learning curve if you're not used to working with this material.
That said, Cuisinart stainless steel cookware will last indefinitely and stand up to just about anything you can throw at it, from searing to braising to slow-roasting. These pans are even dishwasher safe, though we prefer to hand wash cookware to avoid unnecessary exposure to the harsh conditions of an otherwise very handy appliance.
The Details: Stainless steel; 10-piece set; dishwasher safe
Best Enamel: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Signature Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Iconic brand
- Versatile pieces
- Oven-safe to 500 degrees F
Grain Of Salt
- Doubles as our "best splurge" pick
Yep, this five-piece set is an investment — but as anyone who has owned Le Creuset cookware can attest, it's worth the price. Le Creuset's non-toxic enameled cast iron has long been a market leader for its longevity, high performance, and great design.
This five-piece set (which is available in 10 different colors, by the way) includes a skillet, a saucepan, a Dutch oven, and two lids. Your kitchen won't be overflowing with pots and pans, but you'll be able to accomplish most any cooking task between these three essentials thanks to their fantastic heat distribution and long-lasting enamel cooking surface.
Le Creuset's five-piece set is fully compatible with all cooktops — including induction — and is oven safe up to 500 degrees F. While you technically can put this cookware in the dishwasher, we personally would never — at this price point, it's worth the effort to wash by hand!
It's a pricey set for sure, but with proper care and storage, Le Creuset's Signature Set will serve you well for many happy years to come.
The Details: Enameled cast iron; 5-piece set; dishwasher safe
Best Carbon Steel: de Buyer Mineral B Carbon Steel Ultimate Egg Kit
Why It's Great
- Surface becomes nonstick with use
- Extremely durable
- Oven-safe
Grain Of Salt
- Learning curve
Carbon steel is, like cast iron, a long-lasting, high-impact cookware material. Carbon steel conducts heat very well, and a seasoned cooking surface becomes slick enough to scramble eggs — no joke, as evidenced by de Buyer's own Ultimate Egg Kit.
de Buyer's Mineral B line has a non-toxic beeswax finish that not only protects the pans during transport, but also assists with the seasoning process. This set includes an omelet pan, an egg and pancake pan, and a nylon spatula.
Once your de Buyer pans are up and running, they'll quickly become your go-to for far more than just eggs. There is a bit of a learning curve to carbon steel that falls somewhere between stainless steel and cast iron — but you'll get the hang of it pretty quickly, and the Mineral B finish really does help to develop that slick, nonstick surface.
As you've likely guessed, the de Buyer pans are not dishwasher safe, but they're easy to hand wash and dry, and you won't have to coddle them for storage. These pans really strike a balance between delicate and durable.
The Details: Carbon steel; 3-piece set; not dishwasher safe
Best Single Pan: Le Creuset Classic Skillet
Why It's Great
- Showpiece good-looks
- Stove-to-oven versatility
- Easy to clean
Grain Of Salt
- One Le Creuset leads to wanting another
If we had to pick just one single non-toxic pan, we'd choose Le Creuset's Classic Skillet. Available in 11 different colors, it's going to look amazing no matter which you choose, thanks to its durable construction and enamel cooking surface that only gets better with time.
Enameled cast iron is the best of both worlds: nonstick performance and cast iron ruggedness. Your Classic Skillet can go from the cooktop (even one that's induction) to the oven with ease, and Le Creuset's signature enameled surface is chip, scratch, and stain-resistant. There's no need to season like with raw cast iron, and there's no ticking clock on longevity as with most spray-coated nonstick pans. Instead, the Classic Skillet develops a natural patina, and its nonstick properties actually increase with use.
We love the thoughtful details of this skillet's construction, including pour spouts on both sides and a grip opposite the handle for easy, safe maneuvering. Like all Le Creuset cookware, this isn't a budget buy, but once you own it, you can count on it for a long, long time.
The Details: Enameled cast iron; single piece; dishwasher safe
Best Bakeware: Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Baking Dish and Bowl Set
Why It's Great
- Good value
- Microwave- and freezer-safe
- Versatile
Grain Of Salt
- Not a comprehensive set
We like this modest four-piece Staub bakeware set for its gentle simplicity. The rectangular baking dishes are perfect for lasagna, enchiladas, casseroles, crumbles, roasts, and lots more; while the bowls are ideal for soup or anything else single-serve, you might want to pop into the oven.
This enamel-finished stoneware is safe for the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher, so it's super versatile and easy to clean. Staub is another French brand known for quality cookware, but the price point is often favorable compared to the likes of Le Creuset, and this non-toxic baking set is the perfect addition to your cookware collection — particularly if your pots and pans have a low temperature capacity.
Depending on your baking tendencies, Staub's three-piece baking set — with rectangular, oval, and circular dishes — is an excellent alternative to this set. We appreciate a bakeware set that doesn't comprise dozens of pieces, most of which we'll probably never use and instead have to figure out where to store. A few key baking dishes are all most of us need for sweet and savory bakes alike.
The Details: Ceramic; 4-piece set; dishwasher safe
Best All-In-One: Our Place Always Pan
Why It's Great
- Does the work of multiple pans
- Includes steamer basket and spatula
- Looks great
Grain Of Salt
- Not oven safe
If you've seen the Our Place Always Pan before, you probably guessed it would end up on our list — and you're not wrong! We love this versatile pan for its ability to sauté, fry, steam, braise, and more; all while looking so good you'll probably want to leave it sitting out on your cooktop.
The Always Pan has a lightweight aluminum body and a nonstick ceramic cooking surface that is totally non-toxic. This pan is induction-friendly and comes with a lid, steamer basket, and a beechwood spatula that rests conveniently on the pan's handle. Because the Always Pan can do so much, it's a great all-in-one pick for small spaces.
Our only gripe with this pan is that it isn't oven safe — even at low temperatures. It's also a medium-heat-only situation on the stovetop, so you're likely to need at least one another pan for high-heat cooking or the ability to start a dish on the stove and finish it in the oven. This could be a dealbreaker for serious home cooks, but given the pan's performance and versatility otherwise, we're including it on our best-of list.
The Details: Ceramic; 4-piece set; not dishwasher safe
Our Takeaway
The GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set is our pick for best overall, thanks to its comprehensive inclusions and long-lasting performance. The set is a bit of an investment, but it comes with truly useful pans, and GreenPan's Thermolon coating stands up to real-world cooking.
How to Pick the Right Non-Toxic Cookware Set
Material
Nearly all cookware sold by reputable brands these days is going to be non-toxic, so feel free to choose your cookware set based on the material you prefer cooking with. Nonstick is easy to work with and easy to clean, but it requires extra care when it comes to storage and utensils. Stainless steel and cast iron both take some getting used to, but they'll last indefinitely, and you don't have to baby them. Ceramic and enamel coating tends to hold up well, but again, it's worth being mindful of how you're navigating the surfaces.
Temperature capacity
If you never turn your oven on, you're a perfect candidate for something like the Our Place Always Pan. But if you want the ability to go from stove to oven, or if you like baking or roasting, you'll want cookware that can stand up to higher temperatures.
Ease of cleaning
Again, nonstick will always be the easiest cookware to clean, but seasoned cast iron and carbon steel will feel almost as slick — you'll just have to give them an occasional wipe-down with cooking oil to keep them fresh.
Common Questions
What does non-toxic cookware mean?
Broadly speaking, non-toxic means that cookware is neither poisonous nor harmful to health. It's worth being aware that PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — differ from the aforementioned PFOA in that some PFAS are allowed by the FDA in certain food-contact scenarios.
"There are several different types of PFAS that the FDA has evaluated and are approved for use in food contact applications," reads the FDA website. Some of these PFAS are allowed in the manufacture of nonstick cookware coatings because "studies show that this coating contains a negligible amount of PFAS capable of migrating to food."
If this leaves you worried, be sure to choose nonstick cookware that is entirely free from PFOA and PFAS.
How can I tell if my pan is non-toxic?
Unless you have the original packaging or otherwise know exactly where the pan came from, unfortunately, there's no real way to be sure it's non-toxic. If it's a Teflon-coated pan from any time before 2013, well, it's probably past its prime anyway — but you should consider stop using it either way.
Is there non-toxic, nonstick cookware?
Definitely! The GreenPan Valencia Pro and GreenPan Rio sets we've recommended are just two of many non-toxic, nonstick cookware options.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Why Take Our Word For It? Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best non-toxic cookware based on their quality, performance, and reputation among culinary professionals. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn, Summer maintains a personal collection of non-toxic cookware in a variety of materials and finishes.