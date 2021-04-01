The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets You Can Buy

Best Overall: GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set

Why It's Great

Induction-friendly

Includes pan protectors

Oven-safe to 600 degrees F

Grain Of Salt

Fingerprint-prone handles

For a comprehensive set of durable, non-toxic cookware, it's tough to beat GreenPan's Valencia Pro series. The 16-piece set includes three frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, a grill pan, five lids, and three pan protectors. It's everything you need, and because this cookware set is so pleasant to work with, you're likely to use every single pan.

GreenPan cookware is free from PFOA and other toxic chemicals. Their nonstick ceramic coating is infused with diamonds to make it ultra-tough and capable of standing up to the challenges of metal utensils, high temperatures, and dishwasher cleaning.

We love that the GreenPan Valencia Pro non-toxic cookware set is induction-friendly and oven-safe to 600 degrees F (lids can handle temperatures up to 425 degrees F) — this is a set that anyone can start using right away. Each piece features GreenPan's signature Thermolon coating, which means every pan in this set offers the performance of nonstick with the ability to handle high temperatures and achieve a great sear.

Whether you're cooking eggs for a crowd or a steak for one, the GreenPan Valencia Pro set can get the job done — and cleanup will always be a breeze.

The Details: Ceramic; 16-piece set; dishwasher safe