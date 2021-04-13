The Best Mortar and Pestle Sets and Why You Need One
Modern kitchen gadgets all claim to save time in the kitchen, get food on the table faster, and make our lives more convenient. But there's one kitchen tool that has been used in households around the world for thousands of years, and that's the mortar and pestle. A staple known for its simplicity and utility, a mortar and pestle set consists of a bowl, or the mortar, and the pestle, a thick rounded stick that is used to combine, crush, grind, mash, or pound ingredients.
This classic tool is ideal for bringing out the subtle flavors and aromas of spices or herbs. By way of grinding and crushing, the plant's essential oils are released, allowing you to experience more flavor notes than you would from chopping with a knife or using a food processor or blender.
After consulting our in-house experts, the Allrecipes Allstars, for their tried-and-true favorites and considering factors like material (whether granite, marble, porcelain, wood, or stainless steel), size, and intended use, we landed on the ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set as our top choice. Ahead are our picks for the best mortar and pestle sets for making everything from basil pesto to curry paste.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set
- Best Budget: IKEA Adelsten Mortar and Pestle
- Best Stainless Steel: Tera Stainless Steel Mortar and Pestle
- Best Wood: Naturally Med Olive Wood Rustic Mortar and Pestle
- Best Allstar Pick: Cole & Mason Granite Mortar and Pestle
- Best Ceramic: Williams Sonoma Ceramic Mortar & Pestle
- Best Small: Sagler Mortar and Pestle Set
- Best Large: Vasconia 4-Cup Granite Molcajete Mortar and Pestle
Best Overall: ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set
Why It's Great
- Good size for spices and herbs
- Unpolished marble helps grind and pulverize
Grain of Salt
- Heavy
The ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set stands out for its size, foolproof grip, and affordable price point. Consider this one if you're new to the world of mortars and pestles and want to up your cooking game by using freshly ground spices or herbs in your dishes like salads and pasta.
Made with unpolished granite, the mortar's rough interior surface helps crush, grind, or pulverize your ingredients (think pureed garlic or ginger), and its 2-cup capacity is a nice middle ground between the smallest (3 ounces) and largest (4 cups) options on this list.
Weighing in at 7 pounds, this stone mortar and pestle isn't light, but that also means it won't slip and slide on the kitchen counter during use. This set is ideal for blending spice mixtures, smashing up herbs, or making small portions of salad dressings or chutneys.
Before you begin using this set, you'll need to condition and season it.
The Details: Marble; measures 6 x 6 x 6 inches; holds 2 cups; weighs 7 pounds
Best Budget: IKEA Adelsten Mortar and Pestle
Also available at Amazon.
Why It's Great
- Affordable price
- Reversible
Grain of Salt
- Small capacity
- May take longer to clean
If you're seeking an inexpensive option, look no further than the Ikea Aedelsten set. Made from marble, the inside of the mortar has ridges that help grind and pulverize spices with ease. While the ridges make grinding easier, be prepared to spend more time removing any hidden food particles that may be hiding in the crevices when it comes to cleaning.
What makes this set so unique is its reversible design that doubles its use cases. "I love how it's double-sided (both the mortar and pestle) with the mortar having a shallow and a deep side great for both grinding and smashing," says Allstar Christina Whaley. "The flat side of the pestle is great for round spices like pimento berries or black pepper, and the round side is great for powdering herbs."
The Details: Marble; measures 3.94 x 3.94 x 4.72 inches; holds 0.75 cups; weighs 6 pounds
Best Stainless Steel: Tera Stainless Steel Mortar and Pestle
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- Has a lid
Grain of Salt
- Small capacity
Want a lightweight and easy-to-clean mortar and pestle? The Tera stainless steel set is made of durable metal that won't rust or harbor any lingering aromas from previous uses.
If you're more comfortable holding the mortar instead of placing it on the counter while you blend, mash, or pulverize, this set fits snuggly in the palm of the hand.Another advantage is its spill-proof lid, perfect to take with you on the go or for a messy preparation.
When it comes to cleaning up, the smooth metal surface means cleaning is a cinch; just wash it with running water and a little soap.
The Details: Stainless steel; measures 3.94 x 3.31 x 3.54 inches; holds 1 cup; weighs 1.87 pounds
Best Wood: Naturally Med Olive Wood Rustic Mortar and Pestle
Why It's Great
- Not too heavy
- Beautiful decorative piece
Grain of Salt
- May need to be sanded before use
While stone and marble mortar and pestles are common and easy to find, consider a wooden one if you're looking for a unique look. This handmade olive wood mortar and pestle lends itself to smashing up spices like coriander, peppercorns, or cumin as well as herbs. It's also wonderful for breaking up hard-to-swallow pills — simply drop them in the mortar and pound away until they are smaller or in a nice powder form.
Weighing in just under 1 pound, this lightweight set is portable and easy to take with you for fresh spices and herbs on the go. The wood's unique patterning means no two mortar and pestle sets will look alike, and a beauty to look at, you may want to leave it out on the kitchen countertop to enjoy as a decorative piece as well.
The Details: Wood; measures 4.75 x 4.75 x 4 inches, holds 1 cup; weighs 15.8 ounces
Best Allstar Pick: Cole & Mason Granite Mortar and Pestle
Also available at Crate and Barrel.
Why It's Great
- Doubles as a serving dish
- Easy cleanup
Grain of Salt
- Heavy
This durable and solid Cole & Mason Mortar and Pestle is made of a non-porous granite, so there's no concern that the stone will absorb the aromas of herbs, spices, and other creations. It's a hefty 8.5 pounds, but its weight is advantageous. Allstar Melanie Giovenzana explains, "Let the pestle do the job, that's why a heavier pestle works best." She suggests sitting down and placing the mortar between your legs to avoid fatigue. "At this level, arm [and] shoulder muscles don't get tired so easily."
With a 3-cup capacity, this is your mortar and pestle if you're planning on hosting a big party, like to meal plan, or want to make something that requires a lot of room.
It also doubles as a serving dish, so there's no need to transfer to another receptacle and dirty another dish. "It is beautiful so I can make pesto or guac and use it for serving too," says Giovenzana. Its smooth-finished granite makes cleanup easy with just warm water. When a heavier clean is required, the set is also dishwasher safe.
The Details: Granite; measures 5.91 x 5.91 x 4.13 inches; holds 3 cups; weighs 8.49 pounds
Best Ceramic: Williams Sonoma Ceramic Mortar & Pestle
Why It's Great
- Dishwasher-safe
- Wooden pestle handle for better grip
Grain of Salt
- Smaller size
Ideal for mashing up spices and herbs, the Williams Sonoma Ceramic Mortar & Pestle is also great for making sauces with its built-in pour spout. When it comes time to pour your sauces to serve or to place in a jar to freeze for later, the built-in pour spout minimizes spills. The pestle handle is made of wood, making it easier to hold and grip as you pound away, while the lower portion is ceramic. "I love mine, it's perfect; great size and quality," says Allstar Mary Burns. Sometimes mortar and pestles can move around, but at 2.5 pounds, this set is not too heavy or too light.
When it comes to cleaning up, this porcelain beauty is easy to wipe down due to its smooth finish. Plus, it has the added bonus that it can go into the dishwasher, which likely will inspire you to use it more frequently.
The Details: Porcelain; measures 5.5 x 3 x 7.25 inches; holds 1.5 cups; weighs 2 pounds, holds 8 ounces
Best Small: Sagler Mortar and Pestle Set
Why It's Great
- Inexpensive
- Great for spices or breaking up medicine
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Tiny capacity
Have a tiny kitchen with limited cupboard space? Consider this small Sagler Mortar and Pestle. Made out of unpolished marble, the mortar's slightly rough interior — comparable to light sandpaper — helps break down and blend ingredients.
Because its capacity only contains up to 3 ounces, this set is ideal for grinding small quantities of fresh spices into your meals, smashing cloves of garlic, or pulverizing different types of seeds to add to yogurt, cereal, toast, and more.
This set also makes grinding those large, hard-to-swallow medication pills into smaller pieces or powder form much easier. Simply place your pills into the mortar, and pound with the pestle until you reach your desired consistency, reducing your risk of injury by using a knife. It's also a great tool to help disguise your pet's medication in their food. For cleanup, handwashing is recommended.
The Details: Marble; measures 3.75 inches x 2 inches; holds 3 ounces; weighs 1.4 pounds
Best Large: Vasconia 4-Cup Granite Molcajete Mortar and Pestle
Also available at Walmart and Wayfair.
Why It's Great
- Large size
- Doubles as a serving dish
Grain of Salt
- Heavy
- May require more thorough cleaning
If you frequently host gatherings or prefer to make large quantities of dishes like curry paste, salad dressings, pico de gallo, or guacamole, consider the Vasconia Molcajete Mortar and Pestle. With a capacity of 4 cups, meal prepping is easier than ever. While its wide diameter allows for ease of mixing and mashing of ingredients, there's also no need to dirty other dishes. Simply prepare and serve in this beautiful mortar, just like many restaurants do.
The mortar's unpolished, rough interior helps with a quicker grind. If you have little ones at home, consider this set as an alternative to making baby food, eliminating the hassle of a blender.
Be prepared to spend time thoroughly cleaning your mortar and pestle as food particles may hide in the crevices of the rough edges.
The Details: Granite; measures 8.8 x 9.2 x 13 inches; holds 4 cups; weighs 8.9 pounds
Common Questions
What is a mortar and pestle used for?
A mortar and pestle can be used for a variety of dishes, whether it's grinding peppercorns or cinnamon, making a curry paste, marinade, or salad dressing and even tenderizing meat. Smashing herbs brings out subtle aromas that don't quite compare when chopping them with a knife or blender because the pounding breaks down the structures of a plant, and in turn, releases more flavor.
Mortar and pestles are often used for cooking but can also be utilized for smashing up pills or making herbal remedies. "I use my mortar and pestle for both culinary and creating herbal medicine purposes," says Allstar Whaley.
How do you use a mortar and pestle?
A mortar and pestle is easy to use. Carefully place ingredients into the mortar and use the pestle, a rounded stick, to grind, mash, or pound the contents inside. Depending on what you're making and the intended results, you may use other methods, including blending, crushing, hammering, or pulverizing the ingredient(s) repeatedly with the pestle. You can also use the pestle to stir the mixture. Applying some pressure may help with desired results, such as grinding coriander or cumin into a powder to incorporate into a curry dish, or smashing fresh ginger or cinnamon sticks.
How do you condition and clean a mortar and pestle?
Cleaning your mortar and pestle and conditioning it properly will help ensure that this culinary tool lasts a long time. Some need to be conditioned before use depending on what it's made of. Most sets call for hand wash, usually only with warm water.
Soap or mild detergents typically aren't used to clean as they can seep into the material, not only altering the flavor of future dishes but can damage the mortar and pestle set itself. High temperatures can affect the material as well, so they don't tend to be dishwasher safe. Always be sure to carefully read the instructions on how to clean your mortar and pestle.
How to Pick the Right One
Material
Knowing what and how you plan to use your mortar and pestle is key to figuring out which type is the most apt for your needs. If you plan to focus solely on spices and herbs, a smaller mortar with a lighter pestle is likely more suitable to your needs, says Giovenzana. A ceramic set may work as well but will depend on the type of spices; intense pounding could cause damage, such as chipping.
Meanwhile, a heavy pestle and deep mortar made of granite may be preferred for pesto, nuts, and guac, says Giovenzana.
You'll also want to consider the texture — whether polished or unpolished — as this will also influence your experience. A smooth-interior mortar may look wonderful, but it's more likely to cause loose ingredients to slip around, which can make it more difficult to achieve the results you want.
Weight
The weight of your mortar and pestle is important because the heavier the set, the easier it will be to blend, crush, and pulverize ingredients as it is sturdier and won't slide or move around on the kitchen counter. Weight is directly related to material; granite and marble sets will naturally be heavier than wood or stainless steel.
When it comes to storing a heavy mortar and pestle (hello, marble and granite), you likely won't want to place it high up in the cupboard to avoid heavy lifting. Luckily, mortar and pestle sets are beautiful to look at and can double as a decorative piece to place on your kitchen counter. Plus, you'll likely use it more if you see it every day and have it within reach.
Lighter weight sets have the advantage of being more portable, allowing you to grab and go for a culinary weekend away.
Size
If you're planning on making sauces or dips, you'll want a larger mortar and pestle with at least a 3-cup capacity that holds the ingredients and has space to pound, smash, and stir without spills or creating a mess. And if you love to host gatherings and parties, a larger mortar will prevent you from having to make several batches. "Deep, larger mortars are great for larger quantities," says Giovenzana.
Cleanup and Maintenance
Each type of mortar and pestle requires different levels of cleaning. Some will require preparing and conditioning before use. A polished mortar and pestle (such as ceramic or stainless steel), will be easy to wipe down and clean while a rough, unpolished (marble or granite) set may require more time to get small food particles out of the crevices. A wooded set will require extra care — conditioning the set every so often with olive oil depending on its frequency of use — to preserve the wood.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Combining a mixture of research and the product recommendations of our Allstars — home cooks who offer their perspective and provide content to Allecipes as well as product recommendations — we've curated the best mortar and pestle sets available.