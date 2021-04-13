The Best Mortar and Pestle Sets and Why You Need One

Best Overall: ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set

Why It's Great

Good size for spices and herbs

Unpolished marble helps grind and pulverize

Grain of Salt

Heavy

The ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set stands out for its size, foolproof grip, and affordable price point. Consider this one if you're new to the world of mortars and pestles and want to up your cooking game by using freshly ground spices or herbs in your dishes like salads and pasta.

Made with unpolished granite, the mortar's rough interior surface helps crush, grind, or pulverize your ingredients (think pureed garlic or ginger), and its 2-cup capacity is a nice middle ground between the smallest (3 ounces) and largest (4 cups) options on this list.

Weighing in at 7 pounds, this stone mortar and pestle isn't light, but that also means it won't slip and slide on the kitchen counter during use. This set is ideal for blending spice mixtures, smashing up herbs, or making small portions of salad dressings or chutneys.

Before you begin using this set, you'll need to condition and season it.

The Details: Marble; measures 6 x 6 x 6 inches; holds 2 cups; weighs 7 pounds