The 5 Best Meat Tenderizers for Every Home Cook

Best Overall: Williams Sonoma Reversible Meat Tenderizer

Why It's Great

Heavy-duty design

Large surface area

Easy to store

Grain of Salt

Handle can get slippery

Weighing nearly 2 pounds with a 3-inch diameter, Williams Sonoma's Reversible Meat Tenderizer flattens large cuts of meat with minimal effort. In comparison to mallet-style meat tenderizers, this option works more like a stamp than a hammer.

As for its versatility, this reversible tool has a smooth side for flattening meat (hello chicken parmesan) and a toothed side for slightly piercing meat, which helps with tenderizing and marinade absorption. Although its handle does not have a grippy texture, the tapered design feels comfortable and secure in the hand; however, it got a little slippery with wet hands.

This meat tenderizer is dishwasher safe but also easy to wash by hand. It's only 6 inches tall and 3 inches wide, so it doesn't take too much space in drawers or cabinets.

The Details: Triple-plated chrome with a zinc core; 1.88 pounds; dishwasher safe