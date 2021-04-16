The Best Margarita Machines for Happy Hour and Beyond
There's no need to wait for vacations or restaurant outings to enjoy sweet, salty cocktails. You can invest in your own margarita machine and make your favorite boozy beverages whenever you please. As the saying goes, it's 5 o'clock somewhere.
Our editors and Allrecipes Allstars (our community of trusted home cooks) teamed up to compile a list of true margarita machines, like our top pick Margaritaville's Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, and more versatile options like blenders and shakers. To determine our favorites, we evaluated each machine's size, blending power, durability, value, and ease of use and cleaning. Ahead are the best margarita machines that will bring a little bit of paradise inside your home.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker
- Best Budget: Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Frozen Margarita Blender
- Best Blender: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
- Best for Crowds: Margaritaville Frozen Tahiti Drink Maker
- Best Juicer: Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Electric Lime Juicer & Margarita Kit
- Best Shaker: OXO SoftWorks Cocktail Shaker
Related Items
Best Overall: Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker
Also available at Amazon and Home Depot.
Why It's Great
- Produces smooth shaved ice
- Large ice reservoir
- Features automatic and manual settings
Grain of Salt
- Slightly noisy
Jimmy Buffet fan or not, this cocktail maker by Margaritaville will surely win you and your guests over. It shaves ice and blends drink ingredients with the push of a button, and, most importantly, leaves zero ice chunks behind—leaving you with a smooth texture that can pass through a straw.
The margarita machine has a pre-programmed setting, but you can also use manual controls if prefer a different ice texture. It makes 36 ounces of frozen margarita at a time, which equals about four drinks. To make a batch of frozen margaritas, simply pour ice into the reservoir, add tequila and juice into the pitcher, and press start. The machine works its magic by shaving the ice first and then sending it through the chute and into the pitcher to blend everything together. In addition to margaritas, this device works well for whipping up strawberry daiquiris, piña coladas, and kid-friendly slushies.
Allrecipes Allstar Crista Black has owned an older model of this margarita maker for more than eight years, while another Allstar, Lisa Lynn Backus, has been using this exact machine for 15 years. They both love it for the ice consistency it produces.
The Details: 36-ounce capacity; 450 watts; 9.9 x 15.7 x 21.2 inches
Best Budget: Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Frozen Margarita Blender
Also available at Walmart and Home Depot.
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Extra-large capacity
- Built-in spout for serving
- Drip tray catches spills
Grain of Salt
- Not as powerful as other options
This margarita machine blends refreshing frozen drinks for a fraction of the price of its competitors. It takes longer to create a smooth consistency due to its 25-watt motor, but it has a generous 64-ounce pitcher to make up for the wait time.
Instead of having a separate ice shaving unit, this device blends everything together in the chamber and then dispenses from a convenient spout located on the front side for easy serving. Underneath the spout, there is a drip tray that catches spills and then detaches for cleanup. When not in use, its cord tucks neatly under the machine. Overall, this margarita maker is easy to use, store, and clean.
The Details: 64-ounce capacity; 25 watts; 8 x 9 x 18 inches
Best Blender: Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
Also available at Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Powerful motor
- Versatile
- Sleek look
Grain of Salt
- Loud
Not all blenders are designed to make frozen drinks. Sure, basic blenders can whack away at ice cubes, but you'll end up with chunky slush. With that said, high-powered blenders, like this one by Ninja, are your best bet for frozen margaritas. Ninja's Professional Countertop Blender has a 1200-watt motor that crushes ice in just seconds.
The 72-ounce blender has three speed options and a pulse function so you can easily achieve your desired consistency. For fuss-free recipes, there are clear markings for both ounces and cups. After use, the blender can be rinsed in the dishwasher. The best part about this option is its versatility. Unlike traditional margarita machines, this one can be used for snacks and desserts, such as salsas and creamy banana ice cream.
The Details: 72-ounce capacity; 1000 watts; 9.5 x 7.5 x 17 inches
Related: How to Make a Pitcher of Margaritas That Stays Fresh
Best for Crowds: Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Drink Maker
Also available at Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Can prepare different flavors
- Six drink settings
- Durable construction
Grain of Salt
- Can be difficult to store
- Expensive
This margarita maker is for serious entertainers, providing three separate 24-ounce pitchers to prepare different flavors. Yes, that means you can make three different kinds of drinks at once. The margarita maker is pre-programmed with six different drink settings for margaritas, daiquiris, coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies.
Just like our favorite Margaritaville model above, this machine crushes the ice first and then sends the shavings into the pitchers to blend with the liquid. When one pitcher is full, the motorized top automatically rotates to the next machine. This margarita machine is more expensive than others, but all of its incredible features make it worth every penny.
The Details: 72-ounce capacity; 700 watts; 16.5 x 16.5 x 20 inches
Best Juicer: Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Electric Lime Juicer & Margarita Kit
Also available at Nordstrom Rack and Overstock.
Why It's Great
- Great for margaritas on the rocks
- Includes a salt rimmer and juicer
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Doesn't blend ice
If you prefer margaritas on the rocks, we recommend this electric juicer that allows you to make fresh citrus juices instead of settling for store-bought mixes. It even comes with four margarita glasses and a salt rimmer, so you can whip up cocktails right away.
The 36-ounce pitcher features an electric cone that effortlessly extracts all the liquid from citrus fruits directly into the pitcher, plus it has a filter that lets you adjust how much pulp enters the vessel. With a clear body and liquid markings on the side, the pitcher makes it easy to see when you've made enough juice. When you're done squeezing limes, you can take off the juicer lid and add tequila, orange-flavored liqueur, and your choice of sweetener. Stir up your mixture and pour into the included glasses. Bonus: The juicer's plastic lid doubles as a rimmer for salt or sugar, so your drinks will look and taste like restaurant-style margaritas.
The Details: 32-ounce capacity; 6.75 x 8.75 x 10.5 inches
Best Shaker: OXO SoftWorks Cocktail Shaker
Also available at Amazon and Williams-Sonoma.
Why It's Great
- Compact
- Can be used for different cocktails
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Doesn't blend ice
Another option for margaritas on the rocks, this shaker is perfect for those looking for an affordable and versatile cocktail maker. It's a great buy for people who want to make other drinks, such as martinis and mocktails.
Made from stainless steel, this cocktail shaker is extremely durable and dishwasher safe. It comes with a jigger cap to measure tequila and other ingredients and features a strainer to prevent lime wedges and ice from falling into your glass. Unlike machines that require just a push of a button, this cocktail shaker calls for a little manual effort, but nothing too complicated. You just need to do a few good shakes, and your margarita is mixed and ready to go.
"My friends and I like our margaritas on the rocks, so this is the perfect margarita maker to bring along to parties and on vacation," Associate Editor Bridget Degnan says. "It's so easy to use and can make two spicy margs (my favorite) at a time."
The Details: 18-ounce capacity; 9.25 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches
Our Takeaway
We chose Margaritaville's Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker as our best overall pick because of its ease of use and ability to blend large amounts of frozen margaritas. Most of all, it creates the perfect shaved ice texture that other machines don't.
How to Pick the Right Margarita Machine
Blending Power
When shopping for a margarita machine, you'll want to pay attention to the wattage of the device. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the machine is. High-powered margarita makers and blenders work quickly and efficiently to crush ice to a desirable texture for frozen drinks. Look for machines with 400- to 1000-watt motors.
Capacity
The size of your margarita machine depends on how many servings you need it to produce. If you plan on using it for large groups, you'll want one that can make four or more servings at a time. For personal use or margaritas for two, consider a compact blender or cocktail shaker. Some large-capacity margarita machines take up a lot of space, so make sure you choose one that meets your storage needs.
Ease of Use
In general, margarita machines are easy to use. Many models start mixing at the push of a button, while others require a little shake or stir motion. Features to look out for include liquid markings for fuss-free measuring, salt rimmers for elevated presentation and flavor, adjustable settings for different drinks and ice textures, and spouts for simplified serving.
Common Questions
What is the difference between a blender and a margarita maker?
Traditional margarita machines start by shaving ice and then blending it with the liquid ingredients to form high-quality frozen margaritas. Blenders, on the other hand, blend all the ingredients at once, which means the ice texture isn't as fluffy. Blenders are great for margaritas with a more slushy-like texture and offer more versatility in the kitchen. If you are a frequent frozen cocktail drinker, a margarita machine is a smart investment for restaurant-worthy results.
How do you clean a margarita machine?
Some margarita machines have removable parts that are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Other devices might need to be hand-washed to reach all the nooks and crannies. No matter the cleaning method, you'll want to disassemble the machine before cleaning it.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a cooking and food brand that shares recipes, techniques, and product recommendations with home cooks. Our Allstars and food editors determined the best margarita machines after evaluating their size, blending power, durability, value, and ease of use and cleaning.