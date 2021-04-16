The Best Margarita Machines for Happy Hour and Beyond

Best Overall: Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

Why It's Great

Produces smooth shaved ice

Large ice reservoir

Features automatic and manual settings

Grain of Salt

Slightly noisy

Jimmy Buffet fan or not, this cocktail maker by Margaritaville will surely win you and your guests over. It shaves ice and blends drink ingredients with the push of a button, and, most importantly, leaves zero ice chunks behind—leaving you with a smooth texture that can pass through a straw.

The margarita machine has a pre-programmed setting, but you can also use manual controls if prefer a different ice texture. It makes 36 ounces of frozen margarita at a time, which equals about four drinks. To make a batch of frozen margaritas, simply pour ice into the reservoir, add tequila and juice into the pitcher, and press start. The machine works its magic by shaving the ice first and then sending it through the chute and into the pitcher to blend everything together. In addition to margaritas, this device works well for whipping up strawberry daiquiris, piña coladas, and kid-friendly slushies.

Allrecipes Allstar Crista Black has owned an older model of this margarita maker for more than eight years, while another Allstar, Lisa Lynn Backus, has been using this exact machine for 15 years. They both love it for the ice consistency it produces.

The Details: 36-ounce capacity; 450 watts; 9.9 x 15.7 x 21.2 inches