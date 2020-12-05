The 9 Best Mandoline Slicers to Buy in 2021, According to Reviews
Just the sight of mandoline slicers can conjure trepidation or fear, which is appropriate considering that the mandoline was invented in the late 18th Century by Doctor Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, better-known for his life-sized eponymous invention, the guillotine. Years later, a young page working a royal kitchen in Germany soon discovered their brilliant culinary utility while "beheading" a carrot. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Despite mandolines' gruesome origins, these slicing contraptions have come a long way. They are no longer only for the pro chefs who are willing to put their fingers on the line. With improved technology and safety standards, mandolines are now built to take your home-cooking game to the next level.
You can precisely and uniformly slice vegetables at lightning speed — whether that's a standard potato slice for potatoes au gratin, paper-thin carrot ribbons for a shaved salad, or gorgeously even apple slices for an elegant shingled fruit tart. And it's important to note: That consistency in size also allows for evenness of cooking and thus better flavor and texture. Plus, some mandolines these days can produce up to 30 different types of cuts — crinkle, waffle, matchstick, julienne, dice, and more.
If you've been holding back, it's high time you embrace this game-changing tool. But before you just hop on Amazon and purchase the cheapest mandoline you can find, consider what you want out of your ideal mandoline slicer. Whether it's safety, multifunctionality, beginner-friendly, or advanced, we've got the lowdown on the top-rated mandolines right here.
Best Mandoline Slicers at a Glance
- Best Overall: Swissmar Borner V-1001 V-Slicer Plus Mandoline 5-Piece Set
- Runner-up: OXO Good Grips V-Blade Mandoline Slicer
- Best Budget: Prepworks by Progressive International Adjust-A-Slice and Julienne Mandoline
- Best for Beginners: Kyocera Soft Grip Mandoline
- Best for Advanced Chefs and Professionals: Bron Coucke Stainless Steel Classic Chef's Mandoline
- Best Large Slicer: Benriner Jumbo Slicer, with 4 Japanese Stainless Steel Blades
- Best in Safety: DASH Safe Slice Mandoline
- Best Multifunctional: Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline
- Best for Storage: KitchenAid Mandoline Slicer
Best Overall: Swissmar Borner V-1001 V-Slicer Plus Mandoline 5-Piece Set
This German-made beauty features the super-effective V-slice blade in a surgical-grade stainless-steel that easily snaps in and out. The ambidextrous food safety holder is sizable, offering ample protection and inner prongs to hold the vegetables safely in place as you slice different widths, julienne, or shred. Plus, it's easy to clean. Just rinse it under hot water after use and place its parts in the protective storage caddy to air-dry.
"With nearly 30 years of experience with this product, it is absolutely the best value that I've ever seen for any cooking tool," says one Amazon reviewer. "It is simply the best mandoline out there." Now that's high praise!
Buy it: $45; bedbathandbeyond.com, amazon.com, or walmart.com
Runner-up: OXO Good Grips V-Blade Mandoline Slicer
This popular slicer has been rated over 2,800 times, and still maintains a 4.5-star rating. OXO's V-Blade Mandoline has a V-shaped stainless steel blade for efficient slicing, and a plastic body that makes it lightweight and easy to maneuver. In addition to its adjustable thickness settings, the slicer includes four different blades: straight, wavy, small julienne, and large julienne.
Among the standout features are the food holder, which protects your fingers and stores food while you slice, and the collapsible feet for compact storage.
"True to the OXO reputation, it's easy to use, adjust, and clean. It comes with crystal-clear instructions for changing blades," says one 5-star reviewer.
Buy it: $42; amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, or target.com
Best Budget: Prepworks by Progressive International Adjust-A-Slice and Julienne Mandoline
With its sliding button to adjust thickness, its knob to pop up the julienne blades, a non-skid base, and rubber ridges to keep it secure over a bowl, this Prepworks handheld mandoline is not only safe, but also effective and dishwasher-friendly. And at a jaw-dropping $19, that's a steal of a deal!
"This thing is fantastic. No fuss or hassle," says one Amazon reviewer. "This mandoline is made for those, like me, who love easy and simple gadgets without the fuss while still getting results. It is my favorite kitchen gadget I purchased this year. It's insanely affordable too! I highly recommend it."
Buy it: $35; amazon.com
Best for Beginners: Kyocera Soft Grip Mandoline
While this model doesn't have the base, the handheld Kyocera offers a soft-grip texture on the handle that is not only safe but also ergonomic, allowing the user to hold the apparatus with a grip and angle that feels natural for them. Moreover, it is noticably lightweight, reducing the need to "muscle" your way through the slicing and dicing. A handguard offers protection, as does the dial which controls the blade and thickness of the cuts.
Most notably, the Kyocera features a fantastically impressive ceramic blade: They stay sharper up to ten times longer than metal blades, are easy to clean and rust-proof, will not brown the food (as steel blades sometimes do), and are resistant to germs and acids.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Best for Advanced Chefs and Professionals: Bron Coucke Stainless Steel Classic Chef's Mandoline
Originally designed and built for professional chefs in France, this Bron Coucke stainless steel chef's model will delight the home gourmand. The sturdy one-pound slicer, with rubber feet and counter clip, offers three distinct blades and multiple slicing options, as well as an ergonomic design, hand-operated levers, and a plastic safety guard.
"Well worth the price!" raves one Amazon reviewer. "The construction, sturdiness, sharpness, and ease of cleaning. Hot water and the sprayer nozzle does it."
Buy it: $160; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Large Slicer: Benriner Jumbo Slicer, with 4 Japanese Stainless Steel Blades
The Benriner brand is another chef favorite. Their Jumbo model offers the best wide platform, so you can thinly slice cabbage for your coleslaw in a jiffy. The handcrafted Japanese stainless steel blade is first rate, and the non-skid rubber base and big handle offer stability. It also disassembles for easy cleaning in the top rack of your dishwasher.
"Can't be improved. Impossible for there to be anything better," says one Amazon reviewer. "And this one is never going to break. It's plenty wide. Wider than my old slicer, and likely wider than I will ever need. For everyday slicing and shredding, this is perfect and gets the job done super fast, and it's very easy to adjust the slice thickness or the shred width."
Buy it: $63; amazon.com
Best in Safety: DASH Safe Slice Mandoline
This mandoline slicer is so safe, even your older kids can use it. With a spring-loaded handle that you simply push to cut, hands and fingers do not come anywhere near the blades. Veggies are fed into the slicer via gravity, and slices drop into a container below, keeping countertops clean. And you can slice, julienne, matchstick, dice, and more, with up to 30 different thickness and cut presets.
The apparatus is easy to clean with brushes for blade cleanup, and it folds down for compact smart storage. Plus, it comes with a recipe guide and recipe database access so you can make the most of your new and improved slicing skills.
Buy it: $42; bedbathandbeyond.com, amazon.com, or target.com
Best Multifunctional: Mueller Austria Premium Quality V-Pro Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline
This German-engineered beast with surgical stainless steel blades comes with five interchangeable blades for slicing, julienning, and grating. The thickness settings are per millimeter with a safe and easy thumb dial control. With 11,892 Amazon ratings, this mandoline slicer (and more) is hard to beat.
"Super-sharp blades store neatly in a plastic case, and the slicer body collapses for easy storage," says one Amazon reviewer. "A variety of blades are included which will cut any vegetable or fruit any way you want it. The adjustable knob makes it easy to get the perfect thickness. Each 'click' makes a difference of about 1mm, so you can be very exact with cuts."
Buy it: $30; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best for Storage: KitchenAid Mandoline Slicer
Though this slicer is among the larger of those included in this review, it makes up for it with its built-in storage features that allow you to store everything in one piece. The rear legs fold inside the body, and the additional blade and food pusher can be stored under the cutting table.
The unit features five different thickness settings, two different blades (one straight blade and one julienne blade), a food pusher, and protective sheath.
But most importantly, reviewers rave about its ultra-sharp blades and durable build: "Great, sturdy and durable mandoline...it is sharp, so watch your fingers! It is also very easy to store, as it folds and the blades have a storage case."
Buy it: $80; amazon.com
What to Consider When Buying a Mandoline Slicer
Safety First
When your hands are moving with speed and force directly toward a blade, you do not want to mess around when it comes to safety. You'll want a hand guard that offers optimal protection with a good grip and wide barrier. A good sturdy base also helps.
Furthermore, you want as little interaction with the sharp blades as possible, so switches and nozzles that control the blades are ideal.
Easy Setup and Cleanup
If setup and cleanup are complicated and cumbersome, you won't use your mandoline for everyday vegetable slicing, so what's the point? Today's models offer compact storage, brushes for ease of cleaning, and more. Be mindful of the maintenance before and after the actual slicing.
Blade Material
The two most prevalent types of mandoline slicer blades are high-grade stainless steel and ceramic. While both are rust-resistant and super-sharp, the ceramic blade is ten times stronger than the stainless steel.
Blade Type
There are three types of mandoline blades: The straight blade is not used as often as it once was, probably because it requires more force (more dangerous) and is therefore not as effective at cutting delicate ingredients like tomatoes. But tomatoes do just fine on the diagonal blade, which offers a much more streamlined (and safe) cutting experience. Lastly, the V-slice blade capitalizes on the diagonal, adding a counterpart diagonal for extra stability and safety. Plus, it cuts like a charm; you'll be done with the meal prep before you know it.
Platform Size
The platform, which holds the blade, is the flat surface that the vegetables slide across. Some mandolines have a strangely narrow platform, and you might initially say to yourself, "That one is great! It won't take up much space at all!" But then you'll find yourself cutting potatoes in half or even smaller just so that they will fit on the narrow mandoline platform.
If you're the type of home cook who might want to slice an eggplant for a delicious moussaka, then you'll need a wide platform for those big nightshades. Make sure you take the platform size into consideration before clicking the purchase button.
