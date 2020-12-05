Best Overall: Swissmar Borner V-1001 V-Slicer Plus Mandoline 5-Piece Set

This German-made beauty features the super-effective V-slice blade in a surgical-grade stainless-steel that easily snaps in and out. The ambidextrous food safety holder is sizable, offering ample protection and inner prongs to hold the vegetables safely in place as you slice different widths, julienne, or shred. Plus, it's easy to clean. Just rinse it under hot water after use and place its parts in the protective storage caddy to air-dry.

"With nearly 30 years of experience with this product, it is absolutely the best value that I've ever seen for any cooking tool," says one Amazon reviewer. "It is simply the best mandoline out there." Now that's high praise!

Buy it: $45; bedbathandbeyond.com, amazon.com, or walmart.com