The 9 Best Knife Sets of 2022, Tested by Allrecipes 

Best Overall: Chicago Cutlery(R) Insignia 2 18-Piece Knife Block Set

We love this Chicago Cutlery(R) set for its overall value. With an assortment of 18 knives, it has everything you want in a knife set: power, precision, value, durability, and aesthetics. Made with sleek ergonomic handles that are secured to the blade with triple stainless steel rivets, this set is smartly and thoughtfully crafted at a reasonable price.

It contains both a 3- and 3.5-inch parer, a 5-inch boning knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, a 7-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicer, eight forged steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, and a wooden block with a built-in sharpener. Each full tang and triple riveted blade is made from high-carbon stainless steel with heavy duty forged bolsters for improved safety. They cut through food with ease—no sawing in sight.

While these are not dishwasher safe, they are very easy to hand wash and dry. The set also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, which helps make the $179 price tag a bit more reasonable.

Buy it: Chicago Cutlery(R) Insignia 2 18-Piece Knife Block Set, $180; Amazon