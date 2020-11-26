The 9 Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachments to Buy in 2021
Have you ever asked yourself what the knob on the front of your KitchenAid mixer is? It's called the "power hub," and it is used for a wide range of mixer attachments. From juicing to meat grinding, one mixer can do a lot of work with just a quick attachment.
We asked home cooks, personal chefs, and food writers what their favorite attachments were and learned how they use them in innovative or nostalgic ways. Listed below are the top KitchenAid attachment options to compliment your stand mixer. Check out their expected functions, find some surprising ones, and get helpful recipes for using your new tool. Whether you're looking for a great gift for a special someone (or yourself), adding new KitchenAid mixer attachments is the gift that keeps on giving.
Top KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments at a Glance:
- KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment
- KitchenAid 5-Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core, and Slice
- KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
- KitchenAid Pasta Deluxe Set
- KitchenAid Fresh Prep Shredder/Slicer Attachment
- KitchenAid Mixer Metal Food Grinder Attachment
- KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker
- KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment
- KitchenAid All Metal Grain Mill
The Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachments
Related Items
KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment
The Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment is described as a tool to "reinvent classic meals and inspire your culinary creativity." This handy tool can produce thin sheets of fruits and vegetables like zucchini, apples, cucumbers, and more.
Chris-Rachael Oseland describes using the Vegetable Sheet Cutter as a personal chef. "One of my personal chef clients ordered keto zucchini lasagna, but her husband didn't like how the zucchini lasagna made using my mandolin never had the kind of wide lasagna noodles he wanted. This thing was fantastic for that! I made both zucchini and sweet potato 'lasagna noodles' with it that both looked fantastic and cut in a way people expect for a lasagna."
KitchenAid Fun Fact: While the Veggie Sheet Cutter attachment was in testing and development with the KitchenAid product team, they we were able to get an "unofficial record" of a 14-foot long apple sheet. Try it out with these baked apple roses.
Buy it: $70 (was $130); amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or bedbathandbeyond.com
KitchenAid 5-Blade Spiralizer with Peel, Core, and Slice
Most of us hate peeling and coring apples; KitchenAid has an attachment for that. Whether you're looking to introduce more fresh veggies into your diet with spiralized zoodles or just want to make a great apple pie, this attachment keeps you away from a mandolin. The versatile KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus with Peel, Core and Slice Stand Mixer Attachment comes with four easy-to-change blades that will make food prep a cinch.
Buy it: $70 (was $100); bedbathandbeyond.com, amazon.com, or walmart.com
Related: These Are the 10 Best Spiralizers, According to Thousands of Reviews
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
If you're looking to expand your pasta-making capabilities, this attachment is great for making fun, unique pasta shapes like bucatini, fusilli, and rigatoni. We actually tested it for our roundup of the best pasta makers, and loved how simple it is to use: all you need to do is attach it to your KitchenAid mixer, drop in walnut-sized pieces of dough, and use the attached cutter to slice your pasta where you want it.
And if you're new to the world of homemade pasta, users found this attachment well suited for beginners: "I was a bit anxious after reading some of the negative comments but i loved it it worked really well and was much easier to use than I thought. I made some delicious rotini and I can't wait to use it again!"
Buy it: $139 (was $190); amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or bedbathandbeyond.com
Related: The 10 Best Pasta Makers of 2021, Tested by Allrecipes
KitchenAid Pasta Deluxe Set
If homemade pasta is on the menu, this attachment set is a must-have. The KitchenAid 5-Piece Pasta Deluxe Set features a pasta roller, spaghetti cutter, fettuccine cutter, lasagnette cutter, and capellini cutter. Made in Italy, this mixer attachment may be designed to create authentic fresh pasta, but home cooks have also found other uses for it.
Rebecca Treyon of Colorado uses the "pasta attachment to make tapas and discos for empanadas," while Erica Wildes from Funny People Making Food uses the pasta roller to make homemade matzo.
Amanda Blum of Oregon told me a nostalgic story about how her "mother and nana used to make kreplach by hand. The only way anyone was ever blackmailed into participating (because you don't make 20 krepach, you make 200) was that if any broke in the making, they were up for grabs. At some point my mother automated the process using the KitchenAid Pasta Roller, and we never had broken ones anymore. She had to hire someone to help her from then on."
Buy it: $219; amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, or walmart.com
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Shredder/Slicer Attachment
If you don't like shredding cheese and carrots (hello, shredded knuckles!), the Fresh Prep Shredder/Slicer takes the hand work out of the task with an attachment that helps you easily slice or shred veggies and other foods.
Amy Halloran had glowing reviews and memories from the Fresh Prep Shredder/Slicer Attachment. Her "mother-in-law's giant shredder and slicer attachment has made gallons and gallons of coleslaw and sauerkraut for my neighborhood after doing decades of duty in Ohio. We use it at our house and people borrow it and it's just the best."
Buy it: $40 (was $65); amazon.com, walmart.com, target.com, or kitchenaid.com
KitchenAid Mixer Metal Food Grinder Attachment
If you love different types of sausages, then why not try making them yourself at home? The Metal Food Grinder Attachment lets you DIY different meat dishes with a grinder featuring fine, medium, and coarse grinding plates along with two sausage stuffer tubes. Now you can try your hand at creating hot Italian sausages, breakfast patties, or even Polish kielbasa.
Online reviews of the Metal Food Grinder mention the attachment is able to process a whopping 15 pounds of venison. And author Emily Breyda says she uses the grinder in her own innovative way since it "can be used to make delicious Russian anthill cakes."
Buy it: $70 (was $100); bedbathandbeyond.com or williams-sonoma.com
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker
One of the most fun KitchenAid mixer attachments is the Ice Cream Maker that can make ice cream in only 20 to 30 minutes. The workhorse stand mixer pairs up with this ice cream attachment to make cold treats a cinch. Keep the attachment in the freezer for at least 24 hours, and you'll be ready to create up to two quarts of a variety of cold treats like ice cream, gelato, and sorbets.
Buy it: $60 (was $90); amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or target.com
KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment
How many times have you wished for another set of hands when baking? The KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment is that second pair of hands. It goes beyond being a simple baking tool; it helps measure ingredients precisely by weight but also features hands-free sifting. It saves time and keeps your hands free for other baking prep. This attachment is great when integrating dry goods or creating mixes like your own self-rising flour. Use the scale directly attached to your stand mixer or on the counter for additional ingredient weighing options.
Buy it: $90 (was $130); amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, or williams-sonoma.com
KitchenAid All Metal Grain Mill
Savvy bakers will love this attachment that allows you to make home-ground flour from low-moisture grains (like wheat, corn, or rice), to your preferred consistency.
"This mill is perfect for the person who wants to a couple pounds of flour/week and already owns a real kitchen aid," says one 5-star reviewer.
For anyone who regularly goes through flour, this attachment could save you real money in the long run.
Buy it: $99 (was $150); amazon.com or kitchenaid.com
What to Look for When Buying KitchenAid Mixer Attachments
Before you press "add to cart" on any KitchenAid mixer attachment, consider these important factors.
Brand Name vs. Generic
Many brands make attachments that are compatible with the KitchenAid stand mixer, but KitchenAid also makes its own. Classic mixer attachments like a meat grinder, pasta roller, and vegetable chopper are most commonly made by third-party companies. Newer attachments, like juicers and spiralizers, are likely to come directly from KitchenAid.
Generic or third-party attachments are often cheaper, of course, but many KitchenAid attachments and accessories come with a warranty. Consider if the savings on the generic attachments is worth not having a warranty on a name brand option.
Uses
Some KitchenAid mixer attachments are meant for single purposes, like a juicer or ice cream maker, but many of the options are designed to give you lots of options from one purchase. For example, you can buy a spiralizer by itself, or you can get a spiralizer with tools for coring, peeling, and slicing.
Compare features with the different attachment bundles to find the option with the most attachments you will use, and don't be afraid to walk away from some attachments that sound really fun but are likely to go unused.
What You Make the Most
In addition to the most classic KitchenAid mixer attachments, the brand makes several great attachments that are designed to make very specific tasks easier. For example, if you frequently make tomato sauce, the KitchenAid Fruit & Vegetable Strainer Set with Food Grinder Attachment would be a quick purchase. Fans of freezer and quick jams should pick that one up, too.
Another great option for bakers and chocolate makers is the KitchenAid Precise Heat Mixing Bowl. The special mixer bowl precisely heats so you can melt chocolate and keep it warm and liquid for as long as you need. To get the most of the attachment, however, you can use it to blend and heat soup.
Related Content: