KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment

The Vegetable Sheet Cutter Attachment is described as a tool to "reinvent classic meals and inspire your culinary creativity." This handy tool can produce thin sheets of fruits and vegetables like zucchini, apples, cucumbers, and more.

Chris-Rachael Oseland describes using the Vegetable Sheet Cutter as a personal chef. "One of my personal chef clients ordered keto zucchini lasagna, but her husband didn't like how the zucchini lasagna made using my mandolin never had the kind of wide lasagna noodles he wanted. This thing was fantastic for that! I made both zucchini and sweet potato 'lasagna noodles' with it that both looked fantastic and cut in a way people expect for a lasagna."

KitchenAid Fun Fact: While the Veggie Sheet Cutter attachment was in testing and development with the KitchenAid product team, they we were able to get an "unofficial record" of a 14-foot long apple sheet. Try it out with these baked apple roses.

Buy it: $70 (was $130); amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or bedbathandbeyond.com