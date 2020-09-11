10 Best Kitchen Trash Cans, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best Touchless: iTouchless 13 Gallon Touchless Sensor Kitchen Trash Can

When it comes to trash can features, the most vital one is this — you don't want to accidentally end up smeared with sticky, stinky trash. And thanks to this iTouchless trash can, a no-contact experience is practically assured. A simple motion of your hand opens the lid automatically, and a blinking red light alerts you when the lid's about to close. The slim, round shape doesn't take up an inordinate amount of room, yet the can still has a solid 13-gallon capacity, as well as an extra-wide opening for disposing of bulky items. The brushed stainless steel body is fingerprint- and smudge-proof and easy to clean, and it comes fitted with odor-resistant filters; all amounting to about as hygienic a trash can as you're likely to find.

Buy it: $69 (was $99); Amazon or Walmart