10 Best Kitchen Trash Cans, According to Thousands of Reviews
We don't tend to pay a lot of attention to where we put our garbage, but the truth is, not all cans are created equal. There are actually a lot of factors that set a trash pail apart from the pack, and a number of factors to consider before making a purchase.
We've zeroed in on top-reviewed models in every category we could think of, from best duel compartment (because you've still got the recycling to think of), to the best budget option, because not everyone wants to shell out a Benjamin on a place to stash their trash.
Best Kitchen Trash Cans at a Glance
- Best Overall: simplehuman 50 Liter Kitchen Rectangular Step Trash Can
- Best Touchless: iTouchless 13 Gallon Touchless Sensor Kitchen Trash Can
- Best on a Budget: Room Essentials 13.2 Gallon Swing Top Wastebasket
- Best Duel Compartment: NINESTARS 18 Gallon Automatic Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can/Recycler
- Best Round Trash Can: simplehuman 60 Liter Steel Bullet Open Top Trash Can
- Best Swing Lid: Umbra Venti 16 Gallon Swing Top Kitchen Trash Can
- Best for Small Spaces: simplehuman 40 Liter Slim Step Can
- Best Large Capacity Can: GLAD Extra Capacity 20-Gallon Stainless Steel Step Trash Can
- Best for the Bathroom: mDesign Slim Plastic Rectangular Small Trash Can Wastebasket
- Best Under-the-Sink Trash Can: Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Black And Chrome Waste Container With Rear Basket
What to Consider When Buying a Kitchen Trash Can
Your Kitchen
First, you need to determine what works in your space. Some kitchens are designed with housing a trash can in mind, with tucked away cans in large drawers or cabinets. Others leave it up to the user to decide what's best — a can out in the open, one hidden in a closet, one tucked under a sink. What works best will be determined by how your family uses your kitchen, how central the can is in the kitchen, and whether you want to show it or hide it.
Aesthetics
Would a rectangular or round can be a better look in your kitchen? Do you need something slim to slip into an odd corner? Receptacles can be quite beautiful, as much as a trash can can be. But the higher the design, the higher the price in most cases.
Features
Do you prefer to go the touch-free route, via an automatic lid model or a step pedal? Or are you committed to a classic swing top? For every technological advantage you can dream up, there's probably a can for it, but at the end of the day, you may just want a can that hides your bag and scraps, no fussing.
Price
A trash can may be the last place you want to sink a lot of money, but keep in mind it is something you and your family will use every day. It takes a lot of use and abuse in its lifetime. But even some inexpensive models are designed for heavy-duty use, so don't assume you have to spend big dollars to house your family's rubbish every week.
Best Kitchen Trash Cans You Can Buy in 2021
Best Overall: simplehuman 50 Liter Rectangular Kitchen Step Trash Can
Simplehuman absolutely dominates the trash can category in general, and this model regularly emerges as the best of the best, wooing critics and customers alike with its winning combo of efficiency and attractiveness (yes, when made with finger-proof stainless steel, garbage cans can actually look good). The rectangular shape fits flush against walls and moves about easily thanks to built-in wheels. A silent close/stay open lid won't bang into and scratch walls, and the foot pedal is engineered to last 150,000 steps. Which means, even if you manipulate the can 20 times a day, you're still guaranteed a 20-year long relationship with this top-of-the-line can.
Best Touchless: iTouchless 13 Gallon Touchless Sensor Kitchen Trash Can
When it comes to trash can features, the most vital one is this — you don't want to accidentally end up smeared with sticky, stinky trash. And thanks to this iTouchless trash can, a no-contact experience is practically assured. A simple motion of your hand opens the lid automatically, and a blinking red light alerts you when the lid's about to close. The slim, round shape doesn't take up an inordinate amount of room, yet the can still has a solid 13-gallon capacity, as well as an extra-wide opening for disposing of bulky items. The brushed stainless steel body is fingerprint- and smudge-proof and easy to clean, and it comes fitted with odor-resistant filters; all amounting to about as hygienic a trash can as you're likely to find.
Best on a Budget: Room Essentials 13.2 Gallon Swing Top Wastebasket
Considering how expensive top-tier trash cans can be, you'd think you'd have to sacrifice all the bells and whistles for a reduced-price receptacle. Not so with this Room Essentials option, which boasts a totally respectable 13.2-gallon capacity and a dual-action lid that swings open seamlessly, and stays open when lifted. It even contains odors pretty effectively, and while a white surface certainly doesn't hide smudges, it definitely makes them easier to spot and clean.
Buy it: $12; Target
Best Duel Compartment: NINESTARS 18 Gallon Automatic Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can/Recycler
For those of us who aren't blessed with especially large living spaces, it can be frustrating to dedicate so much real estate to disposing of garbage and recycling. That's where this conveniently compact model comes in. It's designed with a duo of compartments that accommodate both (as well as fit both standard and custom bags). It has other appealing features too, such as a waterproof infrared motion sensor for touch-free trash disposal, a fingerprint resistant stainless steel body, and a no-skid base, so the unit stays in place.
Best Round Can: simplehuman 60 Liter Steel Bullet Open Top Trash Can
While rectangles have emerged as a preferred shape in the trash can world, there are plenty of consumers that remain devoted to round. And this bullet-shaped, bistro-style beauty — from simplehuman, of course — will make aficionados swoon. The extra wide, cover-free lid lifts off for easy access and bag replacement, and is large enough to hide bag overhang. A skid-free base is gentle on floors, and at an impressive 60 liters, the brushed steel can holds a whole lot of trash, and looks good doing it.
Buy it: $130; Amazon, Target, or Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Swing Lid: Umbra Venti 16 Gallon Swing Top Kitchen Trash Can
Just as trash can consumers tend to fall into round or rectangular camps, passions also run high over opening mechanisms. Automatic and pedal-activated lids may do big business nowadays, but some people believe you simply can't improve on a good old swing top. Which is to say, the Umbra Venti will speak to the souls of trash can purists. Made of durable, easy to clean polypropylene with modern, brushed metallic accents, this swing-top trash can holds up to 16 gallons of trash, with plenty of room to spare under the high domed lid. And incidentally, you'll save a whole lot of money by going on the hands-on route when it comes to tossing your trash; this can is under $20, as opposed to over $100.
Buy it: $40; Macy's
Best for Small Spaces: simplehuman 40 Liter Slim Step Can
Simplehuman does it again, with this slim and trim can that fits neatly and snugly into those unused areas in your kitchen (such as that dust-collecting wedge between your refrigerator and wall). And not only does it excel when it comes to space efficiency, it has all the special features associated with the brand, including the super sturdy foot pedal, and the silent, motion-controlled lid. Additionally, that lid comes with a slide lock, making this model ideally designed to stand up against curious children and pets.
Buy it: $40; Amazon, Target, or Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Large Capacity Can: GLAD Extra Capacity 20-Gallon Stainless Steel Step Trash Can
Sometimes, you need to call in the heavy artillery, and at a whopping 20 gallons (the standard is 13), this capacious can has what it takes to accommodate big families, office spaces, and high traffic areas. Thankfully, the lid and frame have odor protection, so the excess waste won't build up a super-sized stink. There's also a rear compartment that allows you to store extra bags, so you can easily dispense and replace without mess or fuss. And since the unobtrusively shaped rectangle is made of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, it won't stick out like some awkward, pungent eyesore in the middle of your kitchen.
Best for the Bathroom: mDesign Slim Plastic Rectangular Small Trash Can Wastebasket
Bathroom trash cans — excuse us, wastebaskets — call for diminutive designs that are a bit more discrete. And this affordable, compact option totally fits the bill, slipping seamlessly inside cabinets, or between the toilet and sink. Made in the USA from durable BPA plastic, it's easy to wipe clean, and a pair of built-in handles make garbage disposal a simple, yuck-free affair. The best part is, it comes in an array of 16 colors, so can be customized to suit your bathroom decor. Charcoal, Cantaloupe or Wisteria, anyone?
Best Under-the-Sink Trash Can: Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Black And Chrome Waste Container With Rear Basket
The goal with garbage is not to see it or smell it. Mission accomplished with Rev-A-Shelf, which sits clandestinely inside of a cabinet. Constructed from durable wire with high0quality slides that support up to 100 pounds of weight, it can be easily installed on the back of a door — ideally, right under the kitchen sink. There's even room to add a rear basket for extra storage, assuring you'll never have to come face to face with your garbage again.
Buy it: $67; Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target