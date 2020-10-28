The Best Kitchen Shears, According to a Chef

Best Overall: Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors

Why It's Great

Easy to clean

Inexpensive

Multi-feature

Easy to use

Grain of Salt:

Silicone can get damaged

These shears are hands-down the best I've ever owned, blowing their more expensive competitors out of the water. When it comes to kitchen tools, I tend to shop at the restaurant supply store for cheap deals on things I use every day working at a restaurant. I'm never sad if my $2 pair of tongs breaks or goes missing. However, there are a few exceptions to this shopping philosophy, and knives have always been the big one for me; when it comes to knives, you get what you pay for. Kitchen shears felt like an extension of that, so, in the past, I've dropped three or four times as much as these Messimeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors cost on shears from expensive brands. I got these as a gift in a Secret Santa swap at work, and upon using them for the first time, it was like night and day.

Not only do these sail through chicken bones like a dream, but they also perform exceptionally well on more delicate tasks such as deshelling shrimp or cutting herbs that other brands had muddled. But my favorite thing about these shears is they're actually like ten tools in one. There's a bottle opener, jar lid gripper, nutcracker, and even a screwdriver all rolled into one tool! Plus, they lock in at the fulcrum but easily come apart for simple washing. The handholds are fully coated in super cushy silicone, so they're comfy to use. Though, on the pair that I've had for a few years, the silicone is dented, nicked, and peeled in some places after extended use.

The Details: Stainless steel blades; rubber grip; 8-inches; available in black and red; non-serrated