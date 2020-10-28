The Best Kitchen Shears, According to a Chef
A quality pair of kitchen shears can be a game-changer for fledgling and professional cooks alike. The handy tool steps in for a variety of tasks where a knife simply won't do — from cutting herbs to breaking down a whole chicken. Plus, they're indispensable for opening difficult clamshell packaging.
Kitchen shears aren't your regular pair of scissors. They are typically made from heavy-duty, food-grade stainless steel and often come outfitted with features like bottle-cap openers, nutcrackers, or fish scalers built into the handle. Many kitchen shears are also designed with one or two serrated edges, which can be great for cutting into anything from thick veggies — we're looking at you, artichokes — to boney poultry and other materials like heavy-duty cardboard, aluminum, and cooking twine.
We combed through thousands of highly-rated kitchen shears to help you find the kitchen shears for your needs, including sharpness, comfortability, and other added features. What we found are seven top-rated options that work so well that users can't stop raving about them, including our favorite, the Messermeister Take-Apart Stainless Steel Utility Kitchen Scissors.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors
- Best Budget: Misen Kitchen Shears
- Best for Herbs: Shun Herb Shears
- Best for Poultry: OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears
- Best Heavy Duty: ZWILLING Twin Kitchen Shears
- Best All Metal: Wüsthof Stainless Kitchen Shears
- Best Serrated: Material The Good Shears
Best Overall: Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- Inexpensive
- Multi-feature
- Easy to use
Grain of Salt:
- Silicone can get damaged
These shears are hands-down the best I've ever owned, blowing their more expensive competitors out of the water. When it comes to kitchen tools, I tend to shop at the restaurant supply store for cheap deals on things I use every day working at a restaurant. I'm never sad if my $2 pair of tongs breaks or goes missing. However, there are a few exceptions to this shopping philosophy, and knives have always been the big one for me; when it comes to knives, you get what you pay for. Kitchen shears felt like an extension of that, so, in the past, I've dropped three or four times as much as these Messimeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors cost on shears from expensive brands. I got these as a gift in a Secret Santa swap at work, and upon using them for the first time, it was like night and day.
Not only do these sail through chicken bones like a dream, but they also perform exceptionally well on more delicate tasks such as deshelling shrimp or cutting herbs that other brands had muddled. But my favorite thing about these shears is they're actually like ten tools in one. There's a bottle opener, jar lid gripper, nutcracker, and even a screwdriver all rolled into one tool! Plus, they lock in at the fulcrum but easily come apart for simple washing. The handholds are fully coated in super cushy silicone, so they're comfy to use. Though, on the pair that I've had for a few years, the silicone is dented, nicked, and peeled in some places after extended use.
The Details: Stainless steel blades; rubber grip; 8-inches; available in black and red; non-serrated
Best Budget: Misen Kitchen Shears
Why It's Great
- Can easily take apart
- Comfortable grip
- Very sharp
Grain of Salt:
- Small hand holes
The most standout feature of the Misen kitchen shears is their impossible sharpness. A coworker of mine has these, and I cut myself while cleaning the blades after borrowing them. I mentioned it to her and noted they must be new. To my surprise, she told me that they were, in fact, a year old, and she had yet to even sharpen them. The blades are micro-serrated, but the serrations are so fine that they don't catch or drag; they zip right through. Speaking of cleaning, I love a pair of shears that come apart to clean as these do. It makes it so much easier to thoroughly clean and sanitize all parts of the shears, and they dry much faster since water can't get stuck in the cracks.
The interior of the handles is coated in soft rubber, making these comfortable to grip and easy to keep your grip when things get wet or slippery. Unfortunately, the hand holes themselves are a bit small. If you have larger hands, these might be uncomfortable to use.
The Details: Stainless steel blades; rubber and plastic grip; 8.75 inches; available in blue, black, gray, and red; micro-serrated
Best for Herbs: Shun Herb Shears
Why It's Great:
- Great for shrimp
- Easy to maneuver
- Comfortable to use
Grain of Salt:
- Difficult to sharpen
Shun is one of the biggest names in high-quality knives, so it's no surprise they make a great pair of herb shears. Since herbs are so delicate and usually small, having small, easily maneuverable blades makes any herb task much more manageable. Where many herbs shears falter, however, is the hand holds. However, small blades and delicate tasks don't necessarily mean the hands using them are small, too. Shun got the memo and made the handholds large and narrow, giving you as much control as possible when clipping herbs. There's even a tiny notch in between the hand holes for stripping herbs.
Even though these are herb shears and excel at trimming delicate parsley stems, these are actually my favorite shears for shelling and deveining shrimp. The thin blades get under the shrimp shells perfectly without tearing through the meat.
These tiny blades are razor sharp and are beveled at a more extreme angle than most shears, allowing them to slice right through without bruising herbs. The downside is that Shun makes all their tools out of super-hard metal, so even though these stay sharp longer, they're much more challenging to restore the edge when it comes time for sharpening.
The Details: Stainless steel blades; non-slip rubber grip; 7.5 inches; available in black; non-serrated
Best for Poultry: OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears
Why It's Great
- Spring-loaded
- Heavy duty
- Safety features
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Not suitable for left-handed people
- Large and cumbersome
Cutting through bone and joints is a no-nonsense task. In order to quickly and safely break down poultry, you need a heavy-duty pair of shears. And not any old pair is up to the task. Enter the OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears. These behemoths are the best tool for the job. The spring-loaded mechanism gives you that extra boost of power to break through even the most difficult gristle. The blades themselves are curved, which help get into all the nooks and crannies. Plus, one blade is serrated to grab onto whatever you're cutting. The shears are no joke; they are very sharp and heavy, so to combat that, there are a few safety features like a suction base and blade lock to keep little hands safe. There are lots of parts on these shears where bacteria can hide, so thankfully, these shears are dishwasher safe.
The blade and handhold are thick and heavy, giving you a sturdy base when cutting through poultry. Unfortunately, the long blade and thick design make these shears cumbersome to handle and difficult to maneuver precisely. One side of these shears is a handle, while the other side is a bar, which can increase leverage but makes these unsuitable for left-handed people.
The Details: Stainless steel blade; plastic and silicone grip; 9.5 inches; available in black; half-serrated
Best Heavy Duty: ZWILLING Twin Kitchen Shears
Why It's Great
- Durable
- Curved blade
Grain of Salt
- Small hand holes
- Difficult to wash
If you're looking for a pair of kitchen shears to double as a family heirloom, these ZWILLING Twin Kitchen Shears are it. Like a pumped-up version of the shears that usually come in knife sets you're probably familiar with, the stainless steel blade is extra thick for durability, but still impossibly sharp. The blade has a slight inward curve, which helps balance your hand through a difficult cut. The polypropylene handle material creeps up the base of the blades to reinforce them and make an even more durable set of shears.
The handle is made of durable polypropylene, but the hand holes are very small. I consider myself someone with small hands, and these are hard for even me to use comfortably. The major drawback of these shears is how difficult they are to clean. Unlike many other models on this list, the blades don't come apart. They are dishwasher safe, but the extra plastic on the blade creates many places for bacteria and gunk to hide.
The Details: Stainless steel blade; polypropylene grip; 8 inches; available in black; non-serrated
Best All Metal: Wüsthof Stainless Kitchen Shears
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- Durable
Grain of Salt
- Uncomfortable
- Slippery
Wüsthof is one of the major names — if not the name in German-style knives — so it's no surprise that their stainless steel kitchen shears are at the top of the pack as well. These shears are made of 100% stainless steel without an ounce of plastic in sight. This makes them impossibly durable and long-lasting. Wüsthof knives are known for being made of steel that holds its edge forever, so these are incredibly low maintenance since they don't need to be sharpened often. They come apart at the hinge for easy cleaning. There are no nooks and crannies for bacteria or food to get stuck under; you can basically just hose them off.
Due to their stainless steel build, they are pretty uncomfortable to hold. The handholds are unforgiving and press into your fingers during more strenuous tasks, making it difficult to use them for an extended period. Additionally, they can get incredibly slippery, which can get dangerous for tasks like breaking down chicken because the shears are more likely to slip and go in a direction you don't want them to go.
The Details: Matte stainless steel; 8.5 inches; non-serrated
Best Serrated: Material The Good Shears
Why It's Great
- Dishwasher safe
- Micro serrated
- Comfortable grip
Grain of Salt
- No extra features
- Not good for herbs
There's no denying that these Material shears lay the design on thick. Beautifully designed, these shears are just as nice to look at as they are to use. The blades are made from stainless steel with super tiny micro serrations on the blade. This is super helpful for any task requiring a good grip, like cutting through a pizza or sniping raw bacon. The blades are particularly great for working through tougher herbs like woody rosemary stems, but the serration isn't ideal for tender herbs like chives or parsley as they can bruise.
The interior of the handholds is lined with comfy silicone, so they're much easier to use and maneuver for tasks that require more force. Brian Nagele, CEO of Restuarant Clicks and former owner of Kings Oak restaurant in Philadelphia, always looks for comfy shears. He says, "Look for kitchen shears with padded handles that are comfortable to use while chopping thick, hard vegetables. The pads also serve as extra grip, especially if you have smaller hands and want to feel more control over the shears while you're cutting."
The blades come apart to make washing a breeze and can even be tossed in the dishwasher. However, that's the end of the added features on these shears: They don't offer anything else in the way of extras like bottle openers or other tools.
The Details: Stainless steel blade; silicone hand holds; 7.75 inches; available in golden and blue gray; micro-serrated
Our Takeaway
For the best all-around shear that can make quick work of any task from chicken to herbs and even a stubborn bottle, we recommend reaching for the Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors. If you're just looking for a good pair of shears to break down whole chickens or spatchcock this year's Thanksgiving turkey, look no further than the OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears.
How to Pick the Right One
Of course, not all kitchen shears are created equal. There's a lot to consider when finding the perfect pair.
Blade edge and material
Most importantly, look for sharp edges. Dull cutlery can be dangerous, and kitchen shears are no exception. The best shears typically have blades made from high-carbon stainless steel for a razor-sharp edge. Even better, this material can be maintained with a whetstone knife sharpening stone, ensuring it will last a long time.
Comfort
A comfortable handle is also at the top of the must-have list. Experienced chefs and home cooks tend to go for kitchen shears with roomy, non-slip handles with spring-hinged mechanisms to prevent hand strain.
Extra features
Left-handed? Keep an eye out for kitchen shears specially designed with proper balance for ambidextrous use. Kitchen shears with built-ins like bottle cap removers and notched areas in the handle to help open stubborn bottles are also major pluses.
Common Questions
What are kitchen shears used for?
Anytime you need to cut something in the kitchen but don't want to use your knife, kitchen shears are the answer. More durable than a delicate knife blade, kitchen shears are an excellent option for all the major no-no's when it comes to using your knife. Opening packaging, prying open a can, and cutting plastic can all easily be done with a good set of kitchen shears without fear of damaging the blades.
Shears also make certain tasks much easier and quicker. Rachel Hemsley of Make Bread At Home says, "As a baker I want my shears to snip through dough easily without crushing it. I also use them to trim pie crusts and cut up sticky dried fruit. They also cut bread perfectly for croutons and double up as great pizza cutters. They are a must for any kitchen as they are versatile, safe, and easy to use." Removing the spine of a chicken for spatchcocking, for example, is infinitely easier with shears and their two blades than it would be to do with a knife. Need to garnish with some cut chives but already washed and put away your knife and cutting board? Kitchen shears to the rescue. With just a few quick snips, you're on your way to eating rather than spending several extra minutes getting your knife and board and doing it the long way.
What is the difference between kitchen shears and scissors?
You might be looking at this list thinking, "these are all just scissors! I can just use the craft scissors I already have for kitchen tasks!" That's not quite right. Craft and non-kitchen scissors aren't made for the wear and tear of the kitchen or to be washed thoroughly. Additionally, their blades are much weaker, and the fulcrum balance is different. With craft scissors, you usually see a longer blade with a shorter handle. In kitchen shears, the ratio is usually closer to 50/50, making the fulcrum closer to the middle of the shears. This gives more leverage and power that craft scissors just can't match.
How do you sharpen kitchen shears?
Many shears can be sharpened just like a knife on a whetstone. This is a slightly more advanced technique and requires some extra equipment, but once you get the hang of it, it's easy to do at home. If you don't already know how to use a whetstone, I recommend looking up some videos to get an idea and practice. This is an excellent option for scissors that come apart but can be very difficult with shears that stay intact.
There are many articles out there that suggest all kinds of DIY ways to sharpen your shears, from sandpaper to glass bottles to aluminum foil. While I'm not denying that some of these methods might work for some, the bottom line is that you run the risk of ruining your equipment doing stuff like this. To me, the possible advantage of slightly sharper shears is not worth the risk of totally ruining my shears.
When in doubt, send them out. If you're unsure or don't feel comfortable sharpening them by yourself, the best way to maintain your scissors is to send them out to a professional. Some places allow you to drop them off in person, and others function through the mail, so it's easy to find the service that works best for you.
How do you clean kitchen shears?
How to properly clean kitchen shears depends on the design of each pair. Some are dishwasher safe, in which case just pop them tip side down into your dishwasher. Others come apart into two separate pieces for easy cleaning that can be hand washed. Finally, some don't come apart and require thorough hand washing, especially after tasks like breaking down raw chicken.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Nick DeSimone wrote and researched this list. Nick has always had a pair of kitchen shears in their home kitchen as well as their professional knife roll for work. They have nearly a decade of professional kitchen experience and have put many kitchen tools to the test during that time. They've broken down countless chickens, snipped pounds of herbs, and shelled thousands of shrimp, so they know firsthand which shears actually live up to their promise and stand the test of time.