We Tried 5 Instant Coffees, And These Are the Ones That Will Best Satisfy Coffee Fans

Best for Travel: Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals

In terms of Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that these crystals have the most travel-friendly packaging of all the instant coffees we sampled. The packets can easily tuck into a pocket or a tiny purse compartment, and the box that holds them is small, flat, and rectangular, so it takes up less space than even the Starbucks VIA container.

The bad news? Folgers got the lowest flavor and fragrance ratings of the coffees we tasted. The aroma features a musty note that's less than pleasant, and the coffee has a chemical taste, a strong bitterness on the finish, and no acidity to speak of. That said, the Folgers instant coffee proved far more drinkable with milk or creamer added, and it packed enough caffeine to boost our energy levels. If portability is your top priority where instant coffee is concerned, then Folgers may just suit your needs.

Buy it: $0.99, Target