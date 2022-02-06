We Tried 5 Instant Coffees, And These Are the Ones That Will Best Satisfy Coffee Fans
For many workers, students, and adults in general, a cup of coffee is a non-negotiable must-have in the morning (and, for some, throughout the day). While swinging by a favorite coffeehouse for a quality to-go cup is an option, budget and time constraints can make that challenging.
Plenty of coffee aficionados choose to brew their own java from pre-ground beans or from whole beans that they grind themselves, but a hurried, gotta-get-out-the-door morning doesn't leave room for full-scale coffee making.
In these situations, instant coffee can seem like a total lifesaver. We tried five popular (and widely available) instant coffees to find the ones that pack the greatest punch in terms of flavor, aroma, and caffeine content.
Best Instant Coffee at a Glance
Best Overall: Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee in Pike Place Roast
Runners-Up: Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee, Nescafé Clásico Dark Roast Instant Coffee
Best Bargain: Signature Select Instant Coffee Crystals
Best for Travel: Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals
What We Looked For When Ranking Instant Coffee
Flavor: Because flavor is the most commonly criticized trait of instant coffee, we paid particular attention to how well each brand's crystals delivered an appealing flavor profile with similarities to brewed coffee. Some of the specific characteristics that we looked for included acidity, bitterness, and multiple taste layers.
Aroma: One of the most attractive aspects of brewed coffee is its fragrance, so we evaluated the aroma of each instant coffee to see if it reminded us of the scents we love from coffeeshop coffee or home-brewed coffee.
Price: Instant coffee can be a smart move for budget-conscious drinkers, so we compared the size of each container to its retail price to find the instant coffee that offers the greatest value.
How We Tested Each Instant Coffee
Instant coffee crystals can be dissolved in water at any temperature, but because the majority of instructions on the packages themselves recommended hot water, we made each instant brew using water that was freshly boiled, then allowed to cool for one to two minutes to prevent burning.
We first sampled the instant coffee without any additional ingredients, which gave us the opportunity to evaluate the flavors and aromas minus potential obstructions. After taste-testing the "black" instant coffee, we added a light stream of whole milk and determined how the dairy influenced the taste and acidity.
Best Overall: Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee in Pike Place Roast
When it comes to instant coffee that tastes like regular coffee, the top contender is Starbucks VIA Instant Pike Place Roast. These crystals will emit a coffee-like aroma (albeit a faint one) when you pour hot water over them, and the flavor of coffee is present from the first sip. While the drink's taste doesn't feature much dimension or nuance, you will be able to detect clear notes of bitterness (but not an abrasive level). This instant coffee delivers low acidity, making it a smart choice for drinkers with sensitive stomachs. After adding milk to the beverage, we could still taste coffee and hints of bitterness.
The caffeine content in Starbucks VIA Instant Pike Place is formidable; Starbucks reports that their instant coffees contain anywhere from 130mg to 140mg of caffeine per packet.
Starbucks VIA does come at a high price; for eight packets of instant coffee crystals (each of which will make one six-ounce cup), you'll pay over $5. But if you're determined to replicate your standard coffee-drinking experience with a far lower time investment, the VIA Instant Pike Place Roast is your best bet.
Buy it: $5.98; Walmart
Runners-Up: Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee and Nescafé Clásico Dark Roast Instant Coffee
While neither of our runners-up provide the same level of coffee flavor as Starbucks VIA, both Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee and Nescafé Clásico Dark Roast Instant Coffee represent palatable options at gentle price points.
Café Bustelo markets its non-instant coffee as "espresso coffee," meaning that the beans are roasted and processed in the same style as espresso beans. As a result, Café Bustelo coffee is well-known for a deep, intense flavor and a powerful caffeine kick. The instant version does feature coffee-like flavors and traces of bitterness, but it lacks the strong coffee aroma that you'll get from regular Café Bustelo. Also, the coffee taste doesn't come with layers; there's an overall flavor that makes you think "yeah, that's coffee," but you won't find anything more nuanced than that general impression. But if you're looking for a mild and easy-drinking instant coffee with low acidity and plenty of caffeine, Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee could be a perfect fit for you.
Unlike Café Bustelo's instant coffee, Nescafé Clásico Dark Roast provides a clear coffee aroma, which makes a positive first impression. The coffee flavor follows in the footsteps of the aroma; it's present throughout the drinking experience, even when milk is added. You'll taste notes of bitterness, and the coffee doesn't deliver a high level of acidity.
Best Bargain: Signature Select Instant Coffee Crystals
Signature Select's instant coffee, which can be purchased at Safeway, Albertson's, Randall's, Shaw's, Jewel-Osco, and several other regional store chains, features more coffee aroma than most of the other instant coffees that we sampled. It's also the only one of the five to include both acidity and bitterness, which are flavor elements generally expected of regular brewed coffee. Also, the Signature Select crystals come in a larger container than the other jarred crystals in the taste test (eight ounces rather than seven ounces), so you get more coffee for your buck. In fact, the label on the jar says that you can make up to 120 cups with its contents.
Buy it: $5.99; Safeway
Best for Travel: Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals
In terms of Folgers Classic Roast Instant Coffee Crystals, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that these crystals have the most travel-friendly packaging of all the instant coffees we sampled. The packets can easily tuck into a pocket or a tiny purse compartment, and the box that holds them is small, flat, and rectangular, so it takes up less space than even the Starbucks VIA container.
The bad news? Folgers got the lowest flavor and fragrance ratings of the coffees we tasted. The aroma features a musty note that's less than pleasant, and the coffee has a chemical taste, a strong bitterness on the finish, and no acidity to speak of. That said, the Folgers instant coffee proved far more drinkable with milk or creamer added, and it packed enough caffeine to boost our energy levels. If portability is your top priority where instant coffee is concerned, then Folgers may just suit your needs.
Buy it: $0.99, Target
3 Ways to Level up Your Instant Coffee
1. Add more crystals for extra flavor.
The one-teaspoon serving sizes for instant coffee crystals correspond to just six ounces of water. Therefore, if you'd like to make a full mug (or travel vessel) of coffee, you'll need to add more crystals to get the same potency. Feel free to play around with quantities until you find a balance that gives you the flavor level you seek.
2. Let your water cool down a bit before adding it to the crystals.
As with regular ground coffee, instant coffee crystals can singe and burn if overly-hot water is poured directly on top of them. For that reason, if you're boiling water on the stovetop for your instant coffee, set the kettle aside for one full minute to lower the temperature before adding the water to your crystals.
3. Use leftover crystals to make coffee-infused desserts.
One of the most valuable and underrated characteristics of instant coffee crystals is their endless potential as a dessert ingredient. Whether you're making Mocha White Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Coffee and Donuts Ice Cream, or Coconut Coffee Liqueur Cake, instant coffee can immediately deepen and highlight the flavors of your treat.
