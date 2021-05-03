The Best Ice Cube Trays Our Allstars Recommend

Best Overall: Doquas Ice Cube Trays

Also available at Walmart.

Why It's Great

Great value

Silicone base for easy release

Comes with lids

Grain of Salt

Harder to remove many at once

This four-pack of ice cube trays was overwhelmingly the top choice from our Allstars because it comes with slide-in lids to prevent spills and enable stacking, and the set can make up to 56 cubes total — all for a mere price. "These are by far the best ice trays I've ever owned," Allstar Mary Burns says.

The trays are made from plastic and silicone, with silicone at the base for easy release. If you usually only need a few ice cubes at a time, these are a great option, allowing you to effortlessly remove individual cubes rather than all of them at once. Each cube has a maximum fill line, so you know how much liquid you can pour without making a mess.

The Details: Made from silicone; each tray makes 14 ice cubes; dishwasher safe