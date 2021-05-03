The Best Ice Cube Trays Our Allstars Recommend
Not only are ice cube trays a must for those who don't have an ice maker, but they are also great for making coffee ice cubes, freezing homemade stock and sauce, and preserving fresh herbs. Plus, you can get ice cube trays in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit different types of cocktails (think Old Fashioneds) and water bottles.
To help pick the right ice cube tray for your needs, we asked our Allrecipes Allstars what they look for in ice cube trays as well as their product recommendations. Read on to find the best ice trays and molds, including our top pick, Doquas Ice Cube Trays, that ensure you'll always have cubes on deck for your iced coffees, smoothies, shakes, and more.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Doquas Ice Cube Trays
- Best Silicone: Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Mold Tray
- Best for Spill-Proof: OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray
- Best for Cocktails: Frost Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray
- Best for Water Bottles: Lily's Home Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays
- Best for Easy Release: OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray
Best Overall: Doquas Ice Cube Trays
Why It's Great
- Great value
- Silicone base for easy release
- Comes with lids
Grain of Salt
- Harder to remove many at once
This four-pack of ice cube trays was overwhelmingly the top choice from our Allstars because it comes with slide-in lids to prevent spills and enable stacking, and the set can make up to 56 cubes total — all for a mere price. "These are by far the best ice trays I've ever owned," Allstar Mary Burns says.
The trays are made from plastic and silicone, with silicone at the base for easy release. If you usually only need a few ice cubes at a time, these are a great option, allowing you to effortlessly remove individual cubes rather than all of them at once. Each cube has a maximum fill line, so you know how much liquid you can pour without making a mess.
The Details: Made from silicone; each tray makes 14 ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Best Silicone: Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Mold Tray
Why It's Great
- Thick material
- Easy cube removal
- Square-shaped cubes
Grain of Salt
- Doesn't come with lids
This silicone tray is thick, durable, and flexible, making it easy to remove the cubes without bending and twisting. Including two 15-cube trays, this set can make up to 30 1.25-inch cubes perfect for chilling beverages and freezing foods.
Allstar Pat Bernitt has three of these trays and has been using them for about three years. "I use them to store homemade stock/broth, large batches of caramelized onions from the slow cooker, spaghetti sauce (for single servings), and even to freeze chili," she says.
The only con about these ice cube trays is that they don't include lids. This means you can't stack them on top of each other until the liquids are frozen solid.
The Details: Made from silicone; each tray makes 15 ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Best for Spill-Proof: OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray
Why It's Great
- Protective silicone lids
- Can be placed in freezer at any angle
- Low profile
Grain of Salt
- Cubes are on the smaller side
The OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray is the most reliable option on our list as it features a silicone lid that seals water into the trays to prevent leaks and ensures your cubes won't absorb freezer odors. Because the lid snaps shut, the tray can be stored on its side without spilling everywhere.
The tray also has ergonomic handles on both sides so you can securely transport it to and from the freezer. The cubes have a rectangular shape, so we recommend this tray for making ice for everyday beverages and not so much for cocktails and food preservation.
The Details: Made from plastic; makes 14 ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Best for Cocktails: Frost Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray Gray
Why It's Great
- Great for entertaining
- Slow-melting ice
- Large sphere-shaped mold
Grain of Salt
- Prone to spills when full
Allstar Patti Weiss loves this ice cube tray because it doesn't water down cocktails. Thanks to the large sphere-shaped mold, the ice melts very slowly so you can take your time sipping. Best of all, you just need one cube per cocktail.
When filling the molds, you have to add the water through a small hole. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a funnel, so we recommend buying one to make this process easier. When the water is frozen, simply use the tab to remove the top half and pop the cubes out. If you host large crowds, consider getting more than one tray so you can make several cubes at a time.
The Details: Made from silicone; makes four ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Best for Water Bottles: Lily's Home Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays
Why It's Great
- Fits in standard-sized water bottles
- Comes with three trays
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- No overflow rim
There's no need to force refrigerator ice cubes down your water bottle: The long, skinny shape of these molds is specially designed to fit into narrow bottles. This pack includes three trays, so you'll have no problem keeping multiple beverages cold for hours. As a bonus, the smaller cube size freezes faster than the larger ones, allowing you to make them in a rush.
The Details: Made from plastic and silicone; makes 10 ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Best for Easy Release: OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray
Why It's Great
- Sturdy and well made
- Sliding lid
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- Tray has to lay flat
Plastic ice cube trays get a bad rap and for good reason — a lot of them require a lot of work to get cubes out. Not this plastic OXO ice cube tray, though. It provides the easiest release because when removing the ice, all you have to do is push down on one side of an individual cube and it comes out fuss-free.
"I've had this set for over a year, and I love it," Allstar Ashley Berger says. "The cubes pop out after one 'click' and are a good size for drinking!" And for less than $10, this tray is a no-brainer.
It looks similar to the OXO model mentioned above, but it has a plastic sliding lid instead of a flexible silicone lid. The nice part about this option is that you can slide the lid open a little or a lot to remove the exact number of ice cubes you need. Like all trays with lids, it prevents the cubes from tasting funky from the freezer.
The Details: Made from plastic; makes 14 ice cubes; dishwasher safe
Our Takeaway
We chose the DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays as our best overall pick because it comes with three trays that have silicone bases for hassle-free cube removal and lids that allow you to stack them in the freezer and protect the cubes from odors. The cube's size is great for different uses, and the tray is easy to clean — simply place it in the dishwasher after each use.
How to Pick the Right Ice Cube Tray
Material
Most ice cube trays are made of plastic or silicone, but you'll also find metal ice cube trays on the market. Plastic trays tend to be cheaper than their rubber counterparts, but they can be harder to clean and may stain over time with use. Silicone is more expensive than plastic, but it's easier to clean and usually better for cube removal.
Cube Size
Make sure you choose an ice cube tray with cube sizes suitable for your favorite drinks. For cocktails, consider a large sphere or square mold. Having one big cube will keep your drink from becoming watery. If you want to use an ice cube tray for preserving herbs or freezing broth, go for trays with 1.25-inch square- or rectangular-shaped cubes. For everyday beverages, like juices, water, and smoothies, you can choose any traditional ice cube tray.
Design
Some people prefer design over function and vice versa. However, there are many designs out there that offer both style and functionality, including silicone molds with lids that prevent spills and trays that come with handles for easy removal from the freezer.
The design of your ice cube tray will determine how easy it is to use, what it can be used for, how much space it takes up in your freezer, and if it can hold more than just water. "They need to be sturdy, release easily, and preferably have a lid or something to close them with!" Allstar Ashley Berger says.
Common Questions
Is silicone or plastic better for ice cube trays?
When it comes to durability and functionality, silicone ice cubes are better than plastic ones. If you want a more budget-friendly option, plastic trays tend to be cheaper. Plastic trays can crack and stain, so we recommend silicone for long-term use.
Should ice cube trays have lids?
You don't necessarily need an ice cube tray with a lid, but lids do provide a lot of benefits. They protect the contents in the tray from freezer odors and, of course, allow you to place the tray in the freezer without spilling. Lids are also great when filling up multiple trays, as you can stack them on top of each other in the freezer.
How do you clean ice cube trays?
Luckily, most ice cube trays are dishwasher safe. But if you prefer hand-washing, you can start by running water into the tray from the bottom and then using a brush or sponge dipped in warm water to scrub off any residue. If there are smells in the tray itself, pour some white vinegar in and let stand for 15 minutes before scrubbing again with warm water.
Why Take Our Word for It?
This piece was written by Stephanie Gravalese, a food and drink writer and recipe developer. Stephanie's work has been featured on Wine Enthusiast, Zagat, Food & Wine, The Guardian, and Food Network. For this article, Stephanie collaborated with our Allrecipes Allstars to compile the best ice cube trays for many different uses.