We Tried 14 Types of Hummus and This Was Our Favorite

Best Overall: Ithaca Fresh Lemon Garlic Hummus

Ithaca's hummus is definitely not the cheapest variety on the market. For the price of one container, you could buy two of some of our other picks. It's high price aside, however, it might be the best commercially made hummus I've ever tasted. The citrus notes in Ithaca's blend are more present than in any other brand we tested, and the garlic is pleasant without being overpowering. The texture is also remarkably close to homemade. And while the container might look smaller than some of the others on the shelf, it contains the same 10 ounces as most of its competitors. If you're looking to treat yourself, it may be worth splurging a bit on Ithaca.

Buy It: $6.09; Publix