10 Best Glass Food Storage Containers of 2021

Glass food storage containers aren't anything new, but there has certainly been a resurgence — and subsequently more offerings — as people started to question using plastic for their storage needs. Whether it's for environmental or health reasons, glass is a great pick and one that should last a long time (if you take care of it).
But not all glass food storage containers are created equally, and there are many things to consider when choosing. Do you care about aesthetic? Multiple sizes? Oven safe? Dishwasher safe? Freezer safe?
We scoured customer reviews to find some of the best options that meet the needs of many different glass container purchasers.
Best Glass Food Storage Containers at a Glance
- Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set of 9 Food Containers with Lids
- Best Starter Set: Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Storage Set
- Best for Kids: Wean Green Wean Tubs
- Best for Meal Prep: Prep Natural Glass Meal Prep Containers
- Best Multiuse Containers: OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve & Store Set
- Best for Countertop Storage: Pyrex Glass Food Storage Container Set With Wood Lids
- Best for Nesting Storage: Anchor Hocking Round Food Storage Containers
- Best for Dry Food Storage: Leaves and Trees Stackable Kitchen Canisters Set
- Best Divided Containers: Bayco Glass Meal Prep Containers
- Best for Vacuum Storage: Zwilling Fresh & Save Glass Starter Set
What to Consider When Purchasing Glass Storage Containers
Use
Perhaps the biggest thing to consider is how you will be using these storage containers. If you are primarily storing leftovers, your needs may be different than if you are meal prepping to-go. If you plan to do a lot of cooking that you'll transfer from oven to freezer, you'll want to consider a set that is safe in that use. If you want to store small amounts of food, you may not need a big variety pack, or maybe you prefer a bento box style container.
Material
Most glass food storage containers don't have glass lids but rather use some form of plastic or wood. Is that a consideration for you? Does the type of glass that the storage container in matter to you?
Storage
If you don't have a lot of space in your kitchen, you may want to consider containers that nest together or stack up nicely as to not take up too much space when not in use.
Best Glass Food Storage Containers You Can Buy in 2021
Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set of 9 Food Containers with Lids
For those looking for glass food storage containers that check all of the boxes, look no further than the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass line. This set comes with nine glass bases in five different sizes, plus matching StainShield lids that snap securely to prevent leaks (an issue with many glass containers). The containers are oven safe up to 450 degrees, microwave safe, and freezer safe as well. You can even leave the lids on to microwave the food; just pop the latches up so the pressure can vet.
Tops and bottoms can go in the dishwasher. They are 100 percent BPA-free. The modular design takes up less space, and the SmartLid system means you can easily share lids across multiple pieces in the Brilliance line.. Reviewers love the look and durability of these glass containers: "I never worry about microwave use or tossing these in the dishwasher. We have the plastic version, too, so all our lids match. Perfect and tidy!"
If you don't want the full 10-piece set, a smaller four-piece set is a great starter set to determine if you like the line of glass food storage containers.
Best Starter Set: Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Storage Set
If you are new to glass food storage containers or storage containers in general, this is a good starter set. It comes with nine-pieces (plus nine lids) in a variety of sizes from six-cup rectangular to two-cup round.
Pyrex is a well-known and much-trusted brand, and one reviewer loves the versatility: "We use these daily for leftovers and lunch. I prefer to use glass. I like that I can make individual servings in the oven, cook, cover, and store in the fridge."
Lids come in different colors so it's easy to know which is which. For under $30 it's also a fairly inexpensive set to buy and add to. A similar set is available on Amazon.
Best for Kids: Wean Green Wean Tubs
Bigger isn't always better, especially when there are young kids or babies in the house. These brightly-lidded glass containers come in small sizes perfect for that extra scoop of mac and cheese that was for lunch or for storing homemade baby food.
One reviewer says, "Great little jars, use them to hold small servings for our kids' lunches. They hold a nice amount of a snack like fruit. Lids fit on secure and do not leak." The lids are designed so that little hands can open the containers for a quick snack. Reviewers find them sturdy and great for office lunches, too.
Best for Meal Prep: Prep Natural Glass Meal Prep Containers
If you meal prep during the week or take your lunch to go, these are great containers to use. One reviewer says, "The nice pop-top vent allows food to cool if packed in hot." These stack well in the fridge but do not nest when stored, so if you are short on space, that's something to consider.
Another reviewer loves that there's no leaking: "This has made my life so much better, no more spilled soups and food on my way to work. They lock tight with zero leaking. Super slick interior to make it easy to clean."
Best Multiuse Containers: OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve & Store Set
If you love to bake or whip up things like lasagna to freeze for a rainy day or a special delivery to a neighbor in need, the OXO glass storage set is a great option. With a variety of bake friendly sizes — pie plate, casserole dish, loaf pan, and several round containers — it's easy to bake, cool, and then freeze or deliver.
You can also take things directly from the freezer to the oven. One reviewer says, "It is heavy duty glass with nice handles to grip. Terrific for microwave and dishwasher also. This set is a must have." Other reviewers appreciated the heavy but clear glass to show off all of their beautiful baked goods.
Best for Countertop Storage: Pyrex Glass Food Storage Container Set With Wood Lids
These glass containers are perfect if you are looking to boost the aesthetic of your storage a bit. Perhaps you want to store a snack on your coffee table or in the bar, or you are setting out a variety of food for guests. One reviewer says, "Beautiful containers — the wood is beautiful, and they seem pretty airtight. I keep these out and use them as decor pieces because they are too beautiful to hide away." The containers (sans lids) can go in both the microwave and dishwasher.
Best for Nesting Storage: Anchor Hocking Round Food Storage Containers
This glass food storage container set by Anchor Hocking comes with 13 different round container sizes, perfect for everything from a large salad to a few bites of leftovers. And although there are many containers, they are nested so when not in use they all fit nicely together from largest to smallest taking up minimal space.
Reviewers says they are "really nice and sturdy" and that the "lids are secure and are easy to clean." The containers are top-shelf dishwasher safe and can be used in the freezer, oven, microwave, and fridge.
Best for Dry Food Storage: Leaves and Trees Stackable Kitchen Canisters Set
Food storage isn't always about storing leftovers. If you are looking to switch to glass for all your containers, glass food storage canisters are a good idea for dry goods, too. Flour, sugar, pastas, grains, cookies, and nuts would all work well in this variety of canisters.
Lids are wooden, adding a natural element. An air-tight seal keeps out pests, too. These canisters are dishwasher and microwave safe. One reviewer says, "These have a great lid that seals on tight. My home-made labels look fantastic on them! And they make a fantastic replacement for the bags of flour and sugar I would usually have to pull out when cooking. I couldn't be more happy."
Best Divided Containers: Bayco Glass Meal Prep Containers
These glass food storage containers are perfect for making a meal with multiple components or saving multiple parts of a meal. They are bento box style with three segments that keep your food from sliding into each other.
The lids snap on tight to prevent leaking. Reviewers love that they are thick and sturdy, so they don't worry about them breaking in transit. One reviewer calls these a game changer: "With these new fantastic glass Bento containers, the lunches stay separate, we always know where the lids are because they are attached, and they are clean and efficient."
Best for Vacuum Storage: Zwilling Fresh & Save Glass Starter Set
Zwilling makes high-quality, long-lasting products, and their new glass food storage is no exception. The vacuum-sealing set also comes with a higher price point, falling just under $100, but for those customers looking for a product that will allow them to vacuum seal for ultimate food freshness or do more advanced cooking techniques, like sous vide, this is a fantastic choice.
The Zwilling Fresh & Save Set comes with a vacuum sealer, two vacuum sealable glass containers, which will help food last longer, and four vacuum sealed reusable bags as well.
