10 Best Glass Food Storage Containers of 2021

Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set of 9 Food Containers with Lids

For those looking for glass food storage containers that check all of the boxes, look no further than the Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass line. This set comes with nine glass bases in five different sizes, plus matching StainShield lids that snap securely to prevent leaks (an issue with many glass containers). The containers are oven safe up to 450 degrees, microwave safe, and freezer safe as well. You can even leave the lids on to microwave the food; just pop the latches up so the pressure can vet.

Tops and bottoms can go in the dishwasher. They are 100 percent BPA-free. The modular design takes up less space, and the SmartLid system means you can easily share lids across multiple pieces in the Brilliance line.. Reviewers love the look and durability of these glass containers: "I never worry about microwave use or tossing these in the dishwasher. We have the plastic version, too, so all our lids match. Perfect and tidy!"

If you don't want the full 10-piece set, a smaller four-piece set is a great starter set to determine if you like the line of glass food storage containers.

Buy it: $59; Amazon