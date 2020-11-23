The Best Frying Pans for Everyday Cooking

Best Overall: Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Why It's Great

Heats evenly

Has a durable finish

Standout shape and comfort

Different color options

Grain of Salt

Not dishwasher safe

There are many reasons why this frying pan tops the list as our overall favorite. First, it heats evenly across its surface, so you don't have to manage hot and cold areas while cooking (in other words, less chance of undercooking some food while burning others). Second, the pan's shape makes it suitable for a variety of cooking situations since it has high enough edges to keep sauce in, but it's not so deep that you wind up always steaming your food.

A frying pan isn't just great because of how it handles food, though, it's also important how comfortable it is for you to use. Made from hard-anodized aluminum, this frying pan strikes the balance of being sturdy without feeling cumbersome to wield. It also has a silicone grip on the handle that makes it easier to hold as you're moving around the kitchen.

The only drawback is that it's not dishwasher safe. However, because of its durable nonstick coating inside and out, it's no big trouble to clean the pan by hand. We love the 12.75-inch size, but if you're looking for something smaller, they also have a 10.25-inch option. Aside from choosing your perfect size, you can also pick from four different colors, and a little bit of personalization is always a plus.

The Details: Stainless steel, aluminum, ceramic; 12.75-inch diameter; oven safe up to 400 degrees