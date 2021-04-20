The Best Food Steamers for Vegetables and More

Best Electric: Hamilton Beach Digital Food Steamer Plus Rice Basket

Also available at JCPenney and Walmart.

Why It's Great

Steams quickly

Features a keep warm setting

Easy to store

Grain of Salt

Short electric cord

Electric food steamers are as easy to use as slow cookers because all you have to do is pour water into the reservoir, add your food, and then plug it in and set a timer. We love this electric model from Hamilton Beach in particular because of its customizable, user-friendly design. It features two tiers that allow you to steam two different foods at once, or you can take the divider out to cook larger foods, like crab legs and corn on the cob. As a bonus, the steamer comes with a rice bowl suitable for cooking rice and other small foods in the top tier.

The food steamer has an easy-to-read water gauge that lets you know when it's complete and ready to steam. The automatic warm setting makes sure your food stays hot until it's time to eat. It's important to note that the steamer can only be set to cook for one hour; however, you can restart it if you need your food to steam longer.

The Details: Made from steel and plastic; 5.5-quart capacity; hand wash