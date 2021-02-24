We Tested the 22 Best Food Dehydrators — Here Are Our Favorites

Best Overall: Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine

Why It's Great

Airflow from the back

Automatic shutoff

24-hour max setting

Grain of Salt

Slightly slower to come to temperature

Our testers gave the Magic Mill Food Dehydrator perfect scores across all categories, including design, performance, noise, and ease of use and cleaning. Everything about our top pick was designed with the user in mind. "The front door is easy to open and it is see-through, so you can see the progress of food dehydration inside," one tester said. "The door will stay open when you need to access the contents on trays, and the trays are easy to slide in and out."

Thanks to its rear-mounted fan, the machine dries food evenly regardless of which of the dehydrator's seven trays it is on. And even with its superior airflow, our testers said it operated quietly. The soft-touch digital interface makes it a cinch to set the time and temperature, or you can set it on "Fast" mode or "Raw" mode and let the dehydrator do the work. During our tests, the temperature stayed consistent throughout the drying time.

If a top-performing machine wasn't enough at this price point, the Magic Mill also comes with mesh trays for herbs and nonstick trays for fruit leather, in addition to the seven dishwasher-safe racks.

The Details: 15 x 13.5 x 19 inches; 15.7 pounds; ranges from 95 to 165 degrees F; 600 watts