The 7 Best Electric Kettles You Can Buy, According to Our Tests

Best Overall: Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Why It's Great

Sleek design

Fingerprint-free exterior

Easy operation

Grain Of Salt

A bit heavy

Appearance isn't everything—especially when it comes to kitchen appliances—but good looks sure don't hurt, and our testers agreed that the Cosori gooseneck kettle is "very cool and sleek." More importantly, the Cosori kettle "performs as promised" and is "extremely accurate," according to our lab testers. Unlike many electric kettles that operate with nothing more than an on-off button, Cosori's gooseneck kettle features five temperature presets. Coffee and tea connoisseurs alike will appreciate this added control to avoid burning grounds or leaves, and the keep-warm function will even maintain your preferred water temperature for 60 minutes.

A stainless steel housing ensures pure taste, while Cosori's elegant pour spout is purposefully designed for optimal water flow. Our testers appreciated this kettle's balanced weight that makes pouring a pleasure — especially if you're using it with a pour-over coffee maker.

The Cosori gooseneck electric kettle can boil in less than five minutes at full capacity and automatically shuts off when water reaches your selected temperature. A charming ready tone alerts you to hot water when the kettle's job is done.

The Details: Steel; 8.66 x 11.42 x 7.48 inches; 0.8-liter capacity; available in matte black or stainless steel finish; features 5 temperature presets