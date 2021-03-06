We Tested 20 of the Best Electric Grills so You Don't Have To

Best Overall: George Foreman GFO240S

Also available at Amazon and Home Depot.

Why It's Great

Indoor or outdoor

Lightweight

Not smokey

Grain of Salt

Difficult to clean

It takes a lot to be named the best overall pick, and this George Foreman checked all the boxes during our tests. First, it earned high marks in versatility (it can be used both indoors and outdoors) as well as portability, since it can be removed from the stand and is incredibly lightweight and easy to move. Our testers did note that while on the stand, the grill felt a bit unstable, so we prefer to use it without.

The George Foreman performed exceptionally well, leaving beautifully defined grill marks on both steak and chicken breasts. "This grill works very well and results in nice, well-defined grill marks," noted our testers, a professional recipe developer. However, the real test was with zucchini, a fussy vegetable that is easy to both over- and undercook. This grill took the spears in stride, yielding a tender final result. Through our trials, the grill didn't produce much smoke, and it was easy to control via the temperature dial's one-to-five heat range.

The grill itself has a larger than average grill surface and has a slight slope to it for fat to drip off into the drip tray. Though the drip tray is dishwasher safe, the manual suggests simply washing it, along with the grill plate and lid, with warm, soapy water and wiping dry. Our team of expert reviewers found the grill as a whole can be a bit difficult to clean thoroughly due to the hot plate that is attached at the base.

The Details: Indoor/outdoor; nonstick; 11 x 20 x 20.5 inches; 233.71-square-inch cooking surface; dishwasher-safe drip tray