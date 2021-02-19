The Best Dish Drying Mats Our Allstars Love

Best Overall: Norpro Microfiber Dish Drying Mat

Why It's Great

Large size

Hang loop for speedy drying

Inexpensive

Grain of Salt

Takes a long time to dry

This mat earns top marks for absorbability, quick-drying, and size — just ask Allstar Kim Shupe. "I have had my Norpro Dish Drying Mat for so many years, I can't remember how long it's been!" she says. "I have used it just as a spot for drying dishes, but I also now put it beneath a dish drying rack to catch any water that may have spilled underneath it. I like that it's easy to move around, doesn't take up a lot of counter space, and I can simply throw it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned."

The Norpro mat is very absorbent thanks to three layers, two of which are microfiber sandwiching a thin layer of foam. All told, this mat can hold up to four times its weight in water, plus it has a hang tab you can use to help it dry quickly before the next use or between deeper cleans in the washing machine. "I do sometimes wish it wasn't quite so absorbent, as it can take a long time to dry in between uses," Shupe notes. This means it's crucial to completely air out to avoid any potential mold or mildew buildup.

The Details: Measures 16 x 18 inches; microfiber material