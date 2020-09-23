The Best Cookware Sets for Every Type of Home Chef

Best Overall: T-Fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 17-Piece Cookware Set

We love this 17-piece cookware set from T-Fal for its overall value. This set includes everyday essentials like frying pans and saucepans in various sizes, as well as a Dutch oven—a must-have for any kitchen—plus useful bonus pieces like a steamer insert and a one-egg pan.

The entire set is designed with durable hard-anodized aluminum, which creates a hard, smooth surface and essentially makes each piece nonstick. It's suitable for all stovetops, except induction, and they're oven safe for up to 400 degrees F. Each piece heats up quickly and evenly and is made with the brand's Thermo Spot(R) indicator that lets you know when the pot/pan is preheated and ready for your food. They're lightweight, and the ergonomic handles make them easy to maneuver and carry.

What's more, the entire set is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. Ultimately, these pans are built to last, which means you'll be able to rely on this set for years to come.

Buy it: $180; Amazon