18 Indulgent Gifts for Chocolate Lovers
We curated this gift guide for those who consider chocolate a food group unto itself, who crave it around the clock, who keep a stash of it at the office, and who find specks of it stained to their clothes. From hot chocolate bombs to home goods, these best chocolate gifts will make the season extra sweet for your favorite chocaholics.
Need We Say S'more?
What's better than triple chocolate s'mores? Opening a box of chocolate bars, graham crackers, and marshmallows that are ready for roasting. Oregon-based 1927 S'mores Company specializes in just that, sourcing its ingredients from local purveyors.
Buy it: 1927 S'mores Company S'mores Kit, $18; Anthropologie
It's Lit
As if inhaling the smell of chocolate isn't enough, this handcrafted candle looks like chocolate, too.
Buy it: Chocolate Bar CandleCan Scented Food Candle, $31; Etsy
Choc Full
This cookbook features the best chocolate recipes from renowned pastry chef Maida Heatter (1916-2019), who created hundreds of chocolate desserts during her career. With direct, easy-to-read instructions, it befits bakers of all stripes.
Buy it: Chocolate Is Forever: Classic Cakes, Cookies, Pastries, Pies, Puddings, Candies, Confections, and More, $21; Amazon
Raise the Bar
Make their chocolatier dreams come true with a silicone chocolate bar mold. This DIY kit also includes gold foil for wrapping, paper labels, and recipes — if they don't already have ideas up their chocolate-stained sleeve.
Buy it: DIY Chocolate Bar Maker, $15; Uncommon Goods
Just Fondue It
Melting chocolate fondue at home would be quite therapeutic after a long day, no? Give the gift of self care (and dessert) with Cuisinart's top-rated electric fondue set, which also works for cheese, meat, and veggies.
Buy it: Cuisinart CFO-3SS Electric Fondue Maker, $70; Amazon
Wheel of Fortune
In eight cheery colors and just as many flavors, The Chocolate Wheel from Dylan's Candy Bar will brighten your recipient's day each time they reach for one of its 56 squares.
Buy it: Dylan's Candy Bar 56-Piece Chocolate Wheel, $45; Neiman Marcus
Delicious Bar None
Don't limit yourself to chocolate bars and squares! Also from Dylan's Candy Bar, this selection of treats includes milk chocolate pretzel poppers, dark chocolate-covered almonds, chocolate-covered gummy bears, dark chocolate-covered raisins, chocolate-covered cookie dough, and white chocolate nonpareils.
Buy it: Signature Chocolate Tackle Box, $26; Neiman Marcus
Gold Standard
Whether you order Hershey's limited-edition Golden Almond Chocolate Bar Gift Box for one lucky person or split its five big bars among your chocolate-loving family and friends, you're golden, too.
Buy it: Golden Almond Chocolate Bar Gift Box, 5 Count, $32; Macy's
Nailed It
The Coco For Real nail polish set from NAILS INC. comes in two on-trend colors, which happen to smell like chocolate. Win-win.
Buy it: Coco For Real Nail Polish Duo, $15; Sephora
Got Milk?
A hot commodity since 2020, hot chocolate bombs dissolve into a warm mug of milk or water for an instantly-indulgent treat. Choose from nine flavors, including Oreo, mocha, and white chocolate.
Buy it: Hot Chocolate Bomb, $3.50; Etsy
Continental Cocoa
Belgium-based Neuhaus sourced cocoa from Ghana, Santo Domingo, Ecuador, and Uganda to create this 40-piece box of single-origin squares for dark chocolate's most serious devotees.
Buy it: 40-Piece Origin Dark Chocolate Box, $32; Neiman Marcus
Art and Craft
Almost too pretty to eat, these hand-crafted, customizable chocolate bonbons come in a range flavors and designs. Bonus: These chocolates contain no gluten, eggs, nuts, or corn products.
Buy it: 15 Piece Artisan Chocolate Bon Bons, $30; Etsy
Made to Order
Your gift recipient can also DIY their own chocolate bonbons (and other treats) with this malleable mold from silicone manufacturer Lékué.
Buy it: Lékué Round Chocolate Mold, $10; Sur La Table
Happy Feet
With their chocolate bar print, these tan socks are too fun to be kept under wraps.
Buy it: Chocolate Socks, $16; Etsy
Thanks a Billion
Founded in England in 1875, Charbonnel et Walker has perfected the art of the truffle. Sur La Table sells several varieties, like this top-selling blend of billionaire's shortbread, sea salt, and milk chocolate.
Buy it: Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Billionaire's Shortbread Truffles, $28; Sur La Table
Stick to It
Made for dunking into hot milk, these decadent blocks of hot chocolate come in packs of five seasonal flavors: peppermint, salted caramel, wassail, gingerbread, and peanut butter cup.
Buy it: Hot Chocolate on a Stick, 5 Pack, $25; Neiman Marcus
Très Truffle
Godiva's 24-piece Patisserie gift box comes with six globally-inspired truffles, each with a melt-in-your mouth filling, hard chocolate shell, and gorgeous coating.
Buy it: 24-Piece Patisserie Truffles Gift Box, $50; Macy's
Cocoa Bean Clean
Though this gift looks like a box of chocolate bars at first glance, it's actually a box of chocolate-inspired soap bars made with cocoa powder and essential oils.
Buy it: Box of Chocolate Soaps, $30; Uncommon Goods
