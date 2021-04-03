The Best Cappuccino Machines to Start Your Morning Off Right
If we've heard it once, we've heard it a thousand times: "For the amount of time you spend at Starbucks every week, you could yada yada yada." While we ely not here to tell you how to spend your morning routine, if you are interested in making delicious, velvety cappuccinos at home, you've come to the right place.
We've researched a variety of countertop cappuccino and espresso makers and come up with our favorite picks in various categories. Whether you're just developing your interest in espresso or you're a long-time aficionado who's ready to make a real investment, we have a suggestion for you, starting with our favorite, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Below, you'll find options based on ease of use, style, appliance size, and budget. Let's see what's brewing...
- Best Overall: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
- Best Budget: Stilosa Espresso Machine by Delonghi
- Best Manual: Flair Espresso Maker PRO 2
- Best Semi-Automatic: Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Premium Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
- Best Fully Automatic: Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo
- Best for Small Spaces: De'Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine
- Best for Retro Look: Smeg Stainless Steel Retro Espresso Machine
- Best Value: EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker Barista Bundle Set
Best Overall: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Why It's Great
- Supremely user-friendly
- Very customizable
- Built-in coffee grinder and foaming wand
Grain of Salt
- Somewhat of a learning curve if new to espresso machines
This Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine has been at the top of our list of best cappuccino machines more than once, and for good reason. Ideal for novices and experts alike, this super-automatic espresso maker takes all the guesswork out of at-home cappuccino making and guarantees a perfect cappuccino, brewed precisely to your liking, every time.
Offering a customized experience from start to finish, this model allows you to choose your grind size and flavor boldness with its easy-to-use dial and conical burr grinder. Taking your roast preferences into account, it then precisely extracts the espresso and uses optimal water pressure and temperature to ensure that every sip is rich in flavor and perfectly balanced. Our experts gave its performance, design, and ease of cleaning high ratings when they tested it. Pretty stellar!
Available in brushed stainless steel or black sesame and measuring a svlette 13.5 x 12 x 11 inches (especially small for all it offers), even dwellers of the smallest apartments should be able to find room for this all-in-one cappuccino maker.
The Details: Measures 13.5 x 12 x 11 inches; weighs 23 pounds; 67-ounce water tank capacity; comes in brushed stainless steel or black sesame
Best Budget: Stilosa Espresso Machine by De'longhi
Why It's Great
- Removable drip tray and water tank are dishwasher safe
- Compatible with pods
- Heats up quickly
Grain of Salt
- Doesn't come with a frothing glass
De'Longhi has been around for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected brands in the industry, so we were excited to find one of their trusted machines for just 100 bucks. This compact, entry-level model may have the word "manual" in the description, but don't let that scare you. It's a very beginner-friendly manual. The included instruction manual is easy-to-follow and holds your hand through the whole process, from how to fill and use the portafilter to how to use the built-in frother.
At this price point, it would be unreasonable to expect the Stilosa to have the bells and whistles that more automatic (and more expensive) models feature — there's no built-in grinder, no precise temperature control, and limited accessories — but it does include all the basics: a 15 bar pump for optimal pressure when pulling an espresso shot, a manual steam wand to texture milk for lattes and cappuccinos, and the ability to remove the drip tray to accommodate larger cups. For beginners on a budget, this is a great first cappuccino machine.
The Details: Measures 13.5 x 8.07 x 11.22 inches; weights 9.48 pounds; 33.8-ounce water tank capacity; comes in black
Best Manual: Flair Espresso Maker PRO 2
Why It's Great
- Five-year warranty
- Detachable brewing head makes cleaning easy
- Can be taken apart and packed in included carrying case for portability
Grain of Salt
- Aficionados only: May be too complicated for the casual espresso drinker
It doesn't get more manual than this! The Flair Espresso Maker has been a favorite of espresso aficionados for years, and the Flair Pro 2 features all the same high-quality, 100% manual components as its predecessor, the Flair Classic, as well as four improvements: a removable spout for easier cleaning; an enhanced, stainless steel bottomless portafilter for better ratio control; a silicone protective wrap around the pressure gauge to increase durability; and a silicone lever grip for better handling.
The Pro 2 is backed by a five-year warranty, and one look at the materials shows that it's built to last: the portafilter base is copper-plated, and most of the components are cast aluminum or stainless steel. NOTE: A high-quality burr coffee grinder, like this one from Baratza, is required to use this machine.
The Details: Measures 14 × 10 × 4 inches; weighs 7 pounds; comes in black, chrome, and white
Best Semi-Automatic: Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Premium Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
Why It's Great
- Very little manual labor required
- Removable water and milk chambers
- Automatic frothing available
Grain of Salt
- Can be tedious to clean
From one of the most trusted names in home coffee brewing comes one of the easiest (and affordable) semi-automatic cappuccino makers on the market.
This semi-automatic 3-in-1 espresso, cappuccino, and latte maker machine from Mr. Coffee can do everything except grind your coffee beans. Simply add milk, water, and coffee grounds, use the one-touch control panel to select your drink style, and watch it get to work. The machine does all the measuring and mixing for you — it'll even froth your milk! And its 15-bar pump system provides the ideal extraction pressure for a rich and flavorful brew. Those who prefer a hands-on touch will appreciate the ability to make manual adjustments, too.
The Details: Measures 11.22 x 8.86 x 12.6 inches; weighs 10.37 pounds; comes in black with silver
Best Fully Automatic: Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo
Why It's Great
- Built-in grinder
- Easy-to-use control panel
- While fully automatic, manual tweaks to your brew are easy to make
Grain of Salt
- The built-in grinder may be a bit louder than some folks might prefer
With four preset drink options, a built-in ceramic grinder, frothing wand, and automatic water measuring and heating features, this fully automatic model from Phillips has all the perks of a super-automatic cappuccino machine while still offering the customization of semi-automatic models. The automatic water measuring feature is particularly nice for those who like to "set it and forget it" and do other things around the house while their drink is prepared. On the other hand, users can still control the strength, volume, and temperature of their cappuccino, plus the level of aroma it releases. Speaking of aroma, this top-rated espresso machine has an aroma seal that keeps your beans fresher for longer.
But what's really special about the 3200 is its "LatteGo" mode. LatteGo mixes together milk, air, and steam at high speed in the frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature. That frothing chamber is made of two simple parts and can be cleaned in less than 15 seconds, making it one of the easiest to clean milk features on the market.
The Details: Measures 3.94 x 6.69 x 5.91 inches; weighs: 20.3 pounds; 9.7-ounce water tank capacity; comes in black
Best for Small Spaces: De'Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Pump Espresso Machine
Why It's Great
- Tiny
- Comes with a "LatteArt" steam wand
- Compatible with Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods.
Grain of Salt
- Some components are made of plastic
At a mere 5.9-inches-wide and 13-inches-deep, this is one of the smallest cappuccino available. But don't let its size fool you — this is a De'Longhi, after all!
This compact machine packs a bevy of useful features into its tiny size, including a steam nozzle, cup warming plate, 35-ounce water tank, and auto-shutoff feature, just to name a few. This device takes ground beans or ESE pods, and its rapid cappuccino and "Thermoblock" heating systems allow you to brew cup after cup without pausing in between for the water to warm, which is huge on busy mornings. Speaking of busy — the multitaskers among us will appreciate the Dedica's automatic flow stop feature, which prevents spills (and its removable drip tray that will catch anything that manages to sneak out of your mug).
The Details: Measure 11.9 x 5.9 x 13 inches; weighs 8.8 pounds; 35-ounce water tank capacity; comes in black, red, stainless steel, and white
Best Retro Look: Smeg Stainless Steel Retro Espresso Machine
Why It's Great
- Super compact size
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Built-in frother
Grain of Salt
- You might want to replace the included temper with one of your own (we found it to be flimsy)
Smeg is known for their retro-inspired appliances (check out this tea kettle!), and we're particularly smitten with this tiny espresso maker. The single-cup model includes a stainless steel cup holder, passive cup warmer, chrome zamak steam lever, and a chrome-plated base. With a footprint of just 13- by 5.9-inches, this tiny machine is roughly the same size as the De'Longhi Dedica, making it a great choice for folks with small kitchens.
No worries if you need to leave this on your countertop 24/7 — this vintage beauty comes in a variety of fun, muted colors, including mint green, baby pink, sky blue, and off white, so you'll likely be able to find a color that you won't mind leaving out on your countertop.
The Details: Measures 13 x 5.9 x 13 inches; weighs 13.37 pounds; 34-ounce water tank capacity; comes in pastel blue, pastel green, pink, red, cream, black, and white (color selection is retailer-dependent)
Best Value: EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker Barista Bundle Set
Why It's Great
- Small footprint
- Includes 7 pieces
- Minimal features make for easy operation
Grain of Salt
- Espresso may be too weak for some
If you're looking to take the guesswork out of which equipment you'll need for a complete coffee station, look to this all-in-one model from EspressoWorks. This all-inclusive setup comes with an electric grinder, a stainless steel filter with single and double shot baskets, a milk frothing cup, a dual-sided measuring spoon and tamper, and two espresso cups. With a preparation time boasting less than 45 seconds, the path to delicious espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, or macchiatos is a quick one.
We love the attached frothing wand for precise milk foaming, and the minimal buttons make operating this baby a breeze. This option is truly a one-stop shop for all your home barista needs.
The Details: Measures 9.75 x 9 x 11.5 inches, weighs 9.7 pounds; comes in white, red, stainless steel, and blue
Our Takeaway
When it comes to the best cappuccino machines for home use, we can't get enough of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. Newbies will appreciate how this super-automatic machine takes almost all of the guesswork out of brewing a well-made cappuccino, while more experienced connoisseurs will enjoy its precision and opportunities for customization.
How to Pick the Right Cappuccino Machine
At the end of the day — or, since we're talking coffee, maybe "beginning of the day" is the more appropriate phrasing? — the best cappuccino machine for you is a personal choice that depends on your skill level, how much effort you want to make on a regular basis, and what sort of space and budget restrictions you might have.
Ease of Use
How easy a cappuccino machine is to use depends on both your level of experience operating an espresso or cappuccino machine, as well as how the machine is designed. A fully manual espresso machine is going to be much more challenging for a newbie to successfully operate than a semi- or fully-automatic setup. Ease of use also depends on how well the instructions are laid out, and, in the case of digital interfaces, how the user experience is designed.
Brew Type
There are a few different types of cappuccino machines: manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. Here's a rundown of how they work:
Manual: Best suited for experienced users, manual espresso machines grant at-home cappuccino makers the freedom to personalize every aspect of the process. As the name implies, there's no mechanical assistance: The beans must first be run through a grinder, after which they're pumped through a user-operated lever, which is also responsible for the pressure of the boiling water and the flow of the beans through the portafilter. Manual models don't come with a frother, so you'll need to purchase your own milk steamer in order to make your cappuccinos. For that, we recommend an all-in-one model, like this one from Secura, or a convenient handheld frother, like Zulay's best-selling model.
Semi-Automatic: These are easier to use (and to learn to use) than fully-manual machines, but they do offer some automated assistance. So while you'll still have to grind, tamp, and extract the espresso yourself, semi-automatic cappuccino machines oftentimes come with convenient features like temperature stability, commercial-style portafilters, frothers, and multiple coffee strengths. Many prefer this style because they allow them to have more control over their espresso drinks, creating more opportunities for customizing the intensity of flavor, water levels, and thickness of the foam.
Fully Automatic: Like semi-automatic models, fully automatic cappuccino machines require manual grinding and foaming. However, they have an automatic water measuring feature, meaning they can stop the flow of water by themselves when your coffee is ready (one of the hardest parts of making a solid cappuccino drink).
Super-Automatic: These machines are built with tons of amazing features to streamline the at-home cappuccino-making process. Typically offering built-in grinding functionality, multiple temperature controls, and various coffee strengths and sizes, super-automatics are all-in-one models that basically do all of the work for you. But, of course, you're going to pay a premium for this level of ease.
Ease of Cleaning
Like any other small appliance, cappuccino and espresso machines need to be regularly cleaned to maintain optimal functionality. Before purchasing your device, make sure to check out the maintenance guidelines and review what parts need to be cleaned, whether they're dishwasher safe, and how easy it is to remove and resemble those pieces.
Design
All espresso machines have the same basic components, but each brand and style has its own look and feel. Logically, manual cappuccino machines are going to look different than a super-automatic style with lots of bells and whistles. And, of course, there are different styles to lean into, all of which are a matter of personal choice: Are you looking for something sleek and slim? A retro stunner? A modern, high-tech design? That's totally up to you.
Size
Similar to design, what size cappuccino machine is best for you is a matter of personal preference. Once again, a more fully-automatic machine is going to have more components, which usually translates into a larger footprint. That said, there are some trendy, design-forward manual machines out there. Where you'll you'll be storing the machine — on the counter? In a cabinet? — will likely be the biggest factor impacting size (and design!) choices, so be sure to take that into consideration.
Common Questions
What is a cappuccino?
With café menus as long as CVS receipts, we don't blame you if you're a bit confused by all the different ways to get your coffee fix. A traditional cappuccino is a layered drink that has equal amounts of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk, in that order from bottom to top. The espresso flavor is strong but is balanced by the steamed and foam milk.
Is a cappuccino machine the same thing as an espresso machine?
For most intents and purposes, a cappuccino machine can do the same thing as an espresso machine. The main difference is going to be how they integrate milk into the drink-making process, if at all. For example, a manual espresso machine isn't going to have any milk component, so you'll have to warm and froth your milk separately. On the flip side, a semi- or fully automatic machine will have a milk jug for warming the milk, as well as a frother.
Can you make a cappuccino without a machine?
You can, but it's not going to be easy! Making a shot of espresso at home without the ease of a machine requires a lot of patience and some specific tools. If you plan on making cappuccinos regularly, it's probably worth investing in at least a basic machine.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. Factors considered for the best cappuccino machines on the market include performance, design, ease of use, and ease of cleaning, as well as brand reputation, warranty, and quality. Some of these cappuccino machines were tested by our staff, while others were selected based on expert input and in-depth research from Allrecipes contributor Erin Scottberg. An alum of Saveur, Modern Farmer, and Domino magazines, among others, Erin has been covering food, kitchenware, and the people who work in and adjacent to kitchens for nearly a decade.