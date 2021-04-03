The Best Cappuccino Machines to Start Your Morning Off Right

Best Overall: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Also available at Crate & Barrel, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sur La Table, and Williams-Sonoma.

Why It's Great

Supremely user-friendly

Very customizable

Built-in coffee grinder and foaming wand

Grain of Salt

Somewhat of a learning curve if new to espresso machines

This Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine has been at the top of our list of best cappuccino machines more than once, and for good reason. Ideal for novices and experts alike, this super-automatic espresso maker takes all the guesswork out of at-home cappuccino making and guarantees a perfect cappuccino, brewed precisely to your liking, every time.

Offering a customized experience from start to finish, this model allows you to choose your grind size and flavor boldness with its easy-to-use dial and conical burr grinder. Taking your roast preferences into account, it then precisely extracts the espresso and uses optimal water pressure and temperature to ensure that every sip is rich in flavor and perfectly balanced. Our experts gave its performance, design, and ease of cleaning high ratings when they tested it. Pretty stellar!

Available in brushed stainless steel or black sesame and measuring a svlette 13.5 x 12 x 11 inches (especially small for all it offers), even dwellers of the smallest apartments should be able to find room for this all-in-one cappuccino maker.

The Details: Measures 13.5 x 12 x 11 inches; weighs 23 pounds; 67-ounce water tank capacity; comes in brushed stainless steel or black sesame