The Best Candy Thermometers, According to An Expert

Best Overall: ThermoPro TP03H Digital Instant Read Thermometer

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Why It's Great

Fast and accurate

Great for meat or candy

Easy to clean and store

Grain of Salt

Requires a battery

The handy ThermoPro TP03H really hits all the marks for being both accurate and incredibly practical; everyone needs an instant-read thermometer. Its 3.9-inch stainless steel probe allows you to temp meat, candy, or anything else. A high-precision sensor computes the temperature in under 4 seconds and is accurate to 0.9 degrees F. The temperature (in C or F) is shown on an easy-to-read backlit display. The probe folds against the handle for easy storage, and the whole thermometer is waterproof, allowing for simple cleanup. A magnetic back means you can store ThermoPro on a knife rail or refrigerator for easy access.

"I use my thermometer to turn sugar into caramel," says chocolatier Sundell, who uses a special machine to gently temper the chocolate she creates from cacao beans. "An analog candy thermometer just can't do that for me, not with the speed and accuracy I need."

The only con with this thermometer is that it uses batteries, as all digital thermometers do. Frequently, a cook doesn't discover their thermometer needs a new battery until they are just about to temp something that's already cooking. For this reason, some of our pros choose to keep a manual thermometer as a backup.

The Details: Measures 1.57 x 1.04 x .8 inches; available in orange, red, and black; digital display