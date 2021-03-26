The 6 Best Outdoor Coffee Makers, According to Thousands of Happy Campers
Enjoying the great outdoors is a lot easier when you're caffeinated. That's why we put in the research to find the best camp coffee makers on the market. Whether you're looking for a $110 percolator or a $10 pour-over set, we've got the perfect product for you. Our favorite, the Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press, brews up to 3 cups of coffee in under a minute. Here's what you need to know about purchasing the right camp coffee maker for your trip, plus the six best options available:
Types of Camping Coffee Makers
Most camp coffee makers fit into one of three categories: percolator, pour-over, or press.
- Percolator: Traditional percolators sit on a stovetop, but you can use whatever heat source you have (camp stove, camp grill, campfire, etc.). They work by pushing boiling water through coffee grounds. The beauty of a percolator is that it's entirely self-contained — there's no need to boil water separately.
- Pour-Over: To use a pour-over coffee maker, slowly pour hot or boiling water over coffee grounds in a filter. They're easy to use, easy to clean, and generally budget-friendly. There's a wide range of portable pour-over coffee makers on the market, from simple to complex.
- Press: The French press method immerses ground coffee in hot water, then a filter separates the loose grounds from the freshly brewed coffee. This type of coffee maker is becoming more popular among campers for its full-flavored results.
What to Consider When Buying a Camping Coffee Maker
Before you buy a coffee maker for camping, ask yourself these questions:
- How much can you carry? Does your coffee maker need to fit into an already full backpack, or will you have a car or RV handy?
- How much do you want to spend? Coffee makers on this list range in price from $10 to $110, so we've got something for every budget.
- How important is quality coffee to you? All of these outdoor coffee makers will brew a perfectly acceptable cup of joe. But — depending on size, style, and price — some make a tastier cup than others.
Best Coffee Makers at a Glance
- Best Overall: Aeropress Travel Coffee Press
- Runner-Up: Coletti Coffee Pot Percolator
- Best Pour-Over: Stanley Perfect Brew Pour-Over Set
- Best for Glampers: GSI Outdoors Enamelware Percolator
- Best for Car Campers: Coleman Camping Coffee Maker
- Best for Backpackers: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip
Best Camp Coffee Makers to Buy in 2021
Best Overall: Aeropress Go Travel Coffee Press
It's no surprise that this portable coffee press keeps topping lists of best camping coffee makers: Not only is the Aeropress Go easy to toss in a backpack or suitcase (it features a mug that doubles as a travel case), reviewers say it makes smooth and full-flavored java that rivals more expensive countertop machines and French presses.
The Aeropress Go, which brews one to three cups of hot coffee or espresso in under a minute, comes with 350 microfilters that ensure a grit-free cup every time. You can also use it to make cold brew, which is especially helpful if you don't have access to hot water.
Buy it: $32; amazon.com
Runner-Up: Coletti Bozeman Percolator
The Bozeman Percolator is built to last. According to Colleti, the gorgeous and portable stainless steel coffee maker is designed to withstand the harshest weather conditions. But that doesn't mean you have to take it with you on your next adventure — it works just as well on your kitchen stovetop as it does outside.
Colleti — a veteran-owned company that donates 10 percent of its proceeds to charity — notes that this 9-cup coffee maker doesn't require filters, but they're included just in case.
Buy it: $38; amazon.com
Best Pour-Over: Stanley The Camp Pour-Over Set
Camping in the great outdoors is a great way to unwind and simplify your life for a few days — and it doesn't get much simpler than this set by Stanley, a tried-and-true brand if there ever was one. It's incredibly easy to use: Just pour your coffee grounds into the stainless steel (and eco-friendly) filter, place it on top of a mug, then slowly pour in hot water for a quick cup of joe.
Buy it: $35; amazon.com
Best for Glampers: GSI Outdoors Enamelware Percolator
Who says camping means sacrificing your style? GSI Outdoors' speckled enamel percolator is adorably retro and perfectly functional (every piece has been kiln-hardened twice at 1000 degrees F to stand up to scratches and chipping, according to the company). Don't even think about storing it away with the rest of your outdoor gear — this cute coffee pot looks as at home in a cozy cabin-themed kitchen as it does over your campfire.
If you love the look of this percolator, you may want to invest in GSI Outdoors' entire collection (the 12-piece set is only $65 on Amazon). It comes with matching bowls, plates, and mugs for an adventure-loving and style-savvy family of four.
Buy it: $28; amazon.com
Best for Car Campers: Coleman Camping Coffee Maker
Admittedly, this isn't the lightest weight option on this list. Coleman's coffee machine is a bit bulky and works with a camp stove, so it's best for people who plan to camp close to their car. But, if creature comforts are important to you while camping, this 10-cup pot is exactly what you're looking for. It has all the features you'd typically associate with countertop coffee makers, like a "Pause 'N Serve" feature that allows you to pour yourself a cup before the carafe is full.
Buy it: $110; amazon.com
Best for Backpackers: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip
In the market for the lightest camp coffee maker Amazon has to offer? Your search ends here. This easy-to-use and budget-friendly GSI Outdoors set consists of only two small pieces and weighs in at a measly .02 pounds. Simply clip the sturdy legs to your favorite mug, insert a filter, add your grounds, then pour away.
Buy it: $10.95; amazon.com
