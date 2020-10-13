The 10 Best Blenders for Every Home Cook, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Cuisinart (R) Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender

This professional-grade blender from Cuisinart (R) is Rachel's overall best pick for the following reasons: It's comparable to the Vitamix in terms of speed, power, and precision but without the Vitamix price tag.

It has a prominently-displayed LCD display, along with a 10-speed knob and a turbo boost option. Plus, it comes with presets for smoothies, crushed ice, soup, pulsing, and cleaning.

"The 10-speed knob allows precision and control in making sauces that are sensitive to heat and friction (like hollandaise)," says Rachel. "This machine and the Vitamix made the smoothest sauces, suggesting that the lower speed control is key."

In terms of cleanup, the parts are removable (with the exception of the blade) and are dishwasher safe, or you may wash them on the clean setting of the blender itself. It's important to note that the bulky size of this blender makes it unfit for frequent transfer from cabinet to countertop. However, it has a sleek gunmetal finish that looks great on display. The BPA-free Tritan (TM) plastic jar can hold up to 64 ounces, making this a great pick for those who are looking to make small and large amounts of smoothies, sauces, and more.

"While it doesn't come with a variety in pitcher size or travel cup accessories, this machine truly showcases the power behind the blender. The only thing knocking this machine is the noise, but it doesn't last very long as the blender is so effective," says Rachel.

Buy it: Cuisinart (R) Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender, $400; Williams-Sonoma or Amazon