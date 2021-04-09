The Best Bento Boxes for Fresh, Organized Meals

Best Overall: Bentoheaven Deluxe Bento Lunch Box

Why It's Great

Features stackable compartments

Leak-proof silicone seal

Comes with utensils

Dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe

Grain of Salt

Can take a while to get used to opening the box

This stackable bento box ranks at the top of our list because of its blend of functionality and aesthetics. Regarding the former, you have two different levels to store food, which stays fresh thanks to the silicone seal in one divider and the air plug in the other. You also get a separate, small container that's perfect for sauces and dressings, so you don't have to deal with soggy meals. With a modern and attractive design, Bentoheavan's lunch box comes in different cool color options, including muted tones and one that mimics wood grains.

Another reason we love this bento box is that there's a special built-in section with a spoon, fork, knife, and chopsticks, so you'll always have the utensils you need to dig in. Speaking of convenience, the BPA-free, stain-resistant plastic material is lightweight and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. The only real drawback is that you may have to get used to how to open the box (make sure the air vent plug is pulled up and use one of the corners to take the lid off), but that's something that'll come easily with continued use and just proves how well the seal works.

The Details: Made from plastic; 40-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe