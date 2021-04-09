The Best Bento Boxes for Fresh, Organized Meals
Bento boxes originated in Japan centuries ago, and now they are used all over the world for on-the-go lunches for adults and children alike. With dividers to separate dishes, bento boxes are a convenient way to pack meals without foods touching one another and feature perfect portions for individuals. Plus, they might lead you to a more sustainable lifestyle because you don't need to pack foods individually in plastic baggies or other one-time-use containers.
After looking at the material, design, leak protection, and capacity of a wide range of bento boxes, we rounded up our favorite options with the help of our Allrecipes Allstars' recommendations. Of them all, we named the Bentoheaven Deluxe Bento Lunch Box our winner because of its leak-proof seal and stackable design. Continue reading to learn more about the best bento boxes for school and work lunches.
Best Overall: Bentoheaven Deluxe Bento Lunch Box
Why It's Great
- Features stackable compartments
- Leak-proof silicone seal
- Comes with utensils
- Dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe
Grain of Salt
- Can take a while to get used to opening the box
This stackable bento box ranks at the top of our list because of its blend of functionality and aesthetics. Regarding the former, you have two different levels to store food, which stays fresh thanks to the silicone seal in one divider and the air plug in the other. You also get a separate, small container that's perfect for sauces and dressings, so you don't have to deal with soggy meals. With a modern and attractive design, Bentoheavan's lunch box comes in different cool color options, including muted tones and one that mimics wood grains.
Another reason we love this bento box is that there's a special built-in section with a spoon, fork, knife, and chopsticks, so you'll always have the utensils you need to dig in. Speaking of convenience, the BPA-free, stain-resistant plastic material is lightweight and safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. The only real drawback is that you may have to get used to how to open the box (make sure the air vent plug is pulled up and use one of the corners to take the lid off), but that's something that'll come easily with continued use and just proves how well the seal works.
The Details: Made from plastic; 40-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Value: Koccido Bento Box
Why It's Great
- Includes containers and an insulated bag
- Silicone ring to prevent leaks
- Stackable design
Grain of Salt
- Smaller container size
The price of this bento box doesn't seem that much lower than others on the market, but the real value lies in what all comes with the product. On top of the bento box, you get a soup cup, sauce container, snack bags, utensils, and an insulated lunch bag to carry everything in—that's a lot of bang for your buck!
Focusing on the bento box specifically, it consists of three individual compartments (one of which has two sections) that you stack on top of one another, so you can pack an assortment of foods without it getting too crowded. The container is also made from BPA-free plastic that's easy to clean and microwave-safe, which is extra convenient for those who often pack leftovers. The drawback is that some people may find the compartments a bit small, but it works well for kids and those focused on portion control. The good news is that whatever you decide to put inside will be super secure given the airtight, leak-proof lid.
"I bought this a month ago and love it," says Allstar Melanie Giovenzana. "I wash it in the dishwasher and it doesn't warp. It's slim and stackable, leakproof, and has no harmful chemicals."
The Details: Made from plastic; 30.4-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best for Kids: Bentgo Kids Lunch Box
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Perfectly sized compartments for kids' meals
- Easy-to-open latches
- Cute, colorful designs
Grain of Salt
- Better to hand wash the outer box
Sure, you can send your little one off with a run-of-the-mill bento box, but they'll enjoy lunchtime so much more if their food is packed into something with a bit more personality. This kid-focused bento box comes in a variety of designs—like mermaids, dinosaurs, and puppies—that little ones are sure to love. Aside from aesthetics, the leak-proof bento box has rubber-coated edges, so it can survive if it gets dropped or tossed around, plus it has two latches that won't pose any trouble to small hands opening it on their own.
"I've had it since Christmas and love it for my kids. The compartments are big/small enough for perfectly portioned snacks and meals," says Allstar Lisa Childs. "I also like that it's sealed completely between compartments, so nothing will leak on each other."
The bento box has five different compartments, ranging from 2 tablespoons to 1 cup. That means that you can add a variety of foods to create a nutritionally balanced meal for your child. Made from BPA-free plastic, the box is microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy heating and cleanup. Please note: It's better to hand wash the outer box so you can keep the leak-proof seal intact.
The Details: Made from plastic; 19-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best for Work: Bentgo Classic Lunch Box
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Can use both containers or just one
- Separate layer for utensils
- Sealing strap for security
Grain of Salt
- Not leak-proof
If you're bringing a bento box to work, chances are you want something that looks good, is easily portable, and can be used in the microwave. This product hits the mark on all three. The attractive stackable container comes in a few different color combinations, so you can pick your favorite.
Made from plastic, it won't weigh you down on your commute. The bento box comes with a knife, fork, and spoon so you're always ready to dig in wherever you decide to take lunch that day. The top and bottom containers are microwave-safe (and BPA-free), so you won't have an issue with heating up your food in the office to enjoy a warm lunch. Another bonus: On days when you're packing a bigger lunch, you can use both containers, and on days, when you're eating on the lighter side, you can use just one.
"As a busy, working mom, I appreciate this type of lunch box because it has different compartments, which allows me to meal prep healthy foods and snacks if I have a long day in the office," Allstar Jacolyn Dandreano says.
A word of caution: You'll want to be extra careful when transporting any liquid foods in this bento box (like soups, sauces, and dressings) since it's not leak-proof. But luckily, it comes with a nylon strap that creates a functional seal for drier foods.
The Details: Made from plastic; 28-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Stainless Steel: LunchBots Large Trio
Why It's Great
- Designed to last a lifetime
- Eco-friendly and non-toxic
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Not microwave safe
- Not leak-proof
A stainless steel bento box strikes the balance between eco-friendly and durable. Made from high-quality 18/8 stainless steel, this sleek bento box is a cinch to clean and can handle being tossed around (yes, you can put it in the dishwasher!). Plus, you won't have to worry about potential toxins from the box material getting into the food.
There are three compartments inside—one larger and two smaller—for you to divide out your meal. LunchBots also makes a smaller three-compartment bento box, but the larger one is more suitable for an average adult-sized meal.
The drawback of being made from stainless steel is that you can't heat up this box in the microwave, so it's best for foods that can be enjoyed at room temperature (sandwiches, veggies, nuts, and chips are all great choices). You should also keep in mind that this product is ideal for dry foods since the lid isn't completely leak-proof.
The Details: Made from stainless steel; 32-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Insulated: Zojirushi Mr. Bento Stainless Lunch Jar
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Large capacity
- Features vacuum insulation
- Comes with a bag and utensils
Grain of Salt
- Should be kept upright
If you're someone who prefers a warm lunch over a cold one, consider investing in an insulated bento box that keeps prepared foods at the right temperature. This container has vacuum insulation, a nonstick coated interior, and an insulated lid so that the two lower containers can stay hot for hours. That's assuming you put the food hot in there, as the insulating system also works for cold foods. A nice feature of this product is that there are two additional containers on the top that are meant for room temperature foods, so you can have designated sections and temperatures for all the components of your meal.
Appearance-wise, this bento box has a pretty simple, slightly industrial design, but it does come in a few different colors for a little more fun. All of the containers stack on top of each other to fit in the accompanying carry bag—but to avoid any potential messes, just make sure to keep the whole jar upright.
The Details: Made from stainless steel and plastic; 41-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Glass: PrepNaturals Glass Meal Prep Containers
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Durable
- Eco-friendly
- Oven safe
Grain of Salt
- Heavier than other alternatives
Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this sturdy container won't retain any stains or smells from whatever food you stored in it previously. In other words, you won't have to be constantly reminded of yesterday's lunch, and it'll be easy to keep clean (it's dishwasher-safe). It can also handle being put in the microwave, freezer, and even the oven, which is extra convenient if you're someone who meal preps. When heating up your food, you'll need to take the lid off, but the lid is great in its own way as it has smart-locking technology with a silicone seal to prevent leakage.
The flipside of being made from glass is that this food container weighs more than other plastic and stainless steel options out there. Depending on how much you're traveling around with your meal, this may or may not be an issue. But what you trade in weight, you get back in all the other benefits mentioned above. In addition, this container has three compartments so you can portion out your meal, and this product in particular even comes with handy meal prep stickers and plastic sauce cups.
The Details: Made from glass; 34-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Electric: A-1ux Electric Lunch Box
Why It's Great
- Includes two charging cables
- Includes an insulated bag
- Comes with a lifetime warranty
Grain of Salt
- Bigger, bulky design
With an electric bento box, you don't need to worry about having a microwave close by to heat up your food. Just plug it in and this one does all the work for you! The lunch box comes with two different cables suitable for heating up food in your car or in the office. Plus, the electrical system is designed to prevent overheating and save energy.
According to the manufacturer, the average heating time is around 30 to 40 minutes in the summer and 40 to 60 minutes in the winter. So it has similar cook times to hot, oven-cooked meals at home, but allows you to heat dishes wherever you are.
Design-wise, this electric lunch box has two compartments, an inner steel box for your warm food and a plastic container for something else (like a salad, for example). It isn't the smallest box to tote around, but at least you get a nice insulated bag for easier transport. There's also a stainless steel spoon and fork included for convenient, on-the-spot dining. If you ever have any trouble with the product, rest easy knowing a lifetime warranty backs you.
The Details: Made from stainless steel and plastic; 66-ounce capacity; hand wash only
Our Takeaway
We landed on Bentoheaven Deluxe Bento Lunch Box as our best overall pick because it ranks high in functionality and attractiveness, keeping food fresh, preventing leaks, and looking great while doing so. For kids specifically, the Bentgo Kids Lunch Box is both fun and easy to use for little ones.
How to Pick the Right Bento Box
Material
Each material has its advantages. Plastic bento boxes are lightweight and can be thrown in the microwave. Glass and stainless steel ones are more durable and eco-friendly, but the former is heavier while the latter can't be microwaved. Which material you choose depends on how you'll be using the bento box. We polled Allstars to see what qualities they consider, and most of them agree that it's important for a bento box to be easy to clean, so it's ideal to choose a bento box that's dishwasher-safe (or at least for its main food containers to be).
Design
Bento boxes come in a wide range of styles, from those that mimic a more traditional design to stackable jars to standard food storage containers. There are also some that are insulated and some that are not. As what kind of food you're packing will vary, what's most important is that the bento box has some kind of section division, whether that's dividers between compartments, multiple layers, or both. If you're looking for a bento box for your child, you might go for something with a more vibrant, kid-friendly design.
Leak Protection
Our Allstars recommend bento boxes with leak-proof lids. If you're taking your food on the go, you want to make sure it stays in the container and not all over your bag. Some bento boxes with silicone or vacuum sealing offer more leak protection than those with a simple lid.
Capacity
Bento boxes are meant to hold a single-serving meal, but how big a serving is, depends on the person. This serving size also differs greatly when considering how much an adult eats versus a young child. You'll need to choose the right capacity for how much food you cook and consume. Some bento boxes conveniently offer the option to use either two containers stacked on top of each other, or just one at a time, making them more versatile as you make bigger and smaller meals over time.
Common Questions
What is a bento box good for?
A bento box is great for when you're packing a meal with multiple components (like a main entrée and two side dishes) that you want to keep separate without having to put each food item in individual containers. Because they have divided compartments, bento boxes can be useful for portion control, too. They also can be a more fun and functional alternative to average lunch boxes.
Can you put hot food in a bento box?
For food safety, it's a good idea to let hot or warm food cool down before enclosing it in a bento box to prevent bacteria growth. If you want your food to stay warm, you should look into getting an insulated bento box, using an electric bento box, or finding a bento box that's microwave safe.
Do bento boxes hold enough food?
It depends on how much food you want to pack and what kind of bento box you choose. You'll find there are bento boxes in many different sizes, some of which are perfectly portioned for adult meals and smaller ones that are more suitable for kids' meals.
Why Take Our Word for It?
This piece was written by Cindy Brzostowski, a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her work has been published in Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among others, and she used her background in food to guide her research. Cindy researched dozens of the top bento box products on the market today and also consulted with the Allrecipes Allstars for product recommendations and insights on what to consider when shopping for a bento box.