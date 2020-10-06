The 10 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens to Buy for Speedy Dinners, According to Thousands of Home Cooks
A quality toaster oven is a lifesaver for busy cooks. The multipurpose workhorse is a faster, easier alternative to turning on the oven, quickly cooking chickens, baking biscuits, and roasting vegetables. What's more, it takes up a fraction of the kitchen space. And just when we thought toaster ovens couldn't get any better, manufacturers added another feature that will level up your cooking game: air frying.
Of course, air fryers aren't actually frying. The popular gadgets are essentially miniature convection ovens, circulating blisteringly hot air around food to transform it into gloriously crunchy bites. So an air fryer toaster oven seems like a logical combination.
Air fryer toaster ovens might be new, but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of options out there. From streamlined basics ideal for rushed weeknight dinners to computerized machines that might be smarter than us, there's a device for every price point, kitchen space, and cooking level.
To help you find the best air fryer toaster oven for your needs, we combed through thousands of reviews from real shoppers who tried out the appliances for themselves. What we found were 10 top-rated options that work so well, customers can't stop raving about them.
Here are the 10 best air fryer toaster ovens, according to customer reviews:
- Best Overall/Rated: Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
- Best Value: Black + Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
- Best Quality: KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fry
- Best Affordable: Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven
- Best Compact: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
- Best Large-Capacity: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
- Most Versatile: Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer
- Best Spurge: Fotile Chefcubii 4-in-1 Countertop Combi Oven
- Most User-Friendly: Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
- Best Looking: Cruxgg Digital 10-in-1 Toaster Oven with Air Fry
Read on to discover more about these top-rated devices. Then get ready to revel in crispy, golden glory with your new air fryer toaster oven.
Best Overall/Rated: Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
Cuisinart already makes some of our favorite air fryers and toasters, so it's no surprise its toaster oven air fryer is at the top of our list. And with an incredible 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer is also the best-rated option we found. Designed with an adjustable thermostat that reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer has heating elements on both top and bottom for a lightning-quick warm-up. In addition to crisping up to 3 pounds of food with little to no oil, the device can bake a 12-inch pizza, broil burgers, and toast as many as six slices of bread. It also comes with an oven rack, a baking pan, and an air fryer basket.
The multitasking device measures 14 inches high, 16 inches wide, and 15.5 inches long and weighs just under 24 pounds, so you'll likely want to make a permanent place for it on your countertop. However, many users say that it's replaced several other kitchen appliances. "We already have quite a few appliances on our counters," one wrote. "It took some convincing to talk my wife into getting this air fryer. If you ask her now...she loves it!! Toaster? Gone. Deep fryer? Gone! Toaster oven? Gone! One simple, multi-function, attractive, high quality appliance to rule them all!"
Another added, "Since my purchase, I no longer use my full size oven. It cooks everything so evenly and perfectly."
Best Value: Black + Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
This Black + Decker device is an excellent balance between price and popularity. It has thousands of positive reviews and costs less than $100. And no matter if you're preparing pastries for breakfast or broiling salmon filets for dinner, this machine is up to the task. The appliance has five different cooking functions, including baking, broiling, toasting, warming, and air frying, and fits up to six slices of bread or up to a 12-inch pizza. Its specially designed heat diffuser evenly cooks foods and it has a slide-out crumb tray to keep both the toaster oven and your countertop clean.
Users confirm that the Black + Decker appliance is a great value for the price, saying it's able to tackle a wide range of recipes. On Amazon, the air fryer toaster oven has more than 2,500 five-star ratings. "This is a great buy," one wrote. "I was looking at Cuisinart and Oster models that do the same thing at three times the price. It fits a cake pan with ease and the air fryer is better than my single one. It toasts bread quickly and evenly, and bakes like a dream."
Buy it: $80; Amazon or $100; Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Quality: KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fry
KitchenAid is renowned for its high-quality appliances that are incredibly versatile, and its countertop oven is no different. Its trademarked Even-Heat technology is a dual convection bake that ensures the oven remains at the optimal temperature, while its 360-degree Air Fry System has a convection fan to evenly circulate hot air. The device has nine different cooking settings, including a proofing function for bakers, and is big enough to fit two (!) full-sized chickens. And while users say its 16-inch by 17-inch footprint and 16-pound build are substantial, the matte black appliance will look sleek on your countertop.
You'll find tons of happy customers who've left reviews on KitchenAid's site, including one who said, "It's very user-friendly and doesn't take long to understand at all, unlike some other 'all-in-one' appliances. Everything I've made so far using it has turned out perfect, including my cauliflower 'wings.'"
Another on Amazon wrote, "I bake a lot, and this oven has never disappointed me. The features have allowed me to make anything I can think of, whether it's Thanksgiving dressing, cookies and cakes, or wonderful specialty breads."
Buy it: $199 (was $220); Amazon or $220; KitchenAid
Best Affordable: Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Hamilton Beach's Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster oven proves you don't have to spend tons of money on a reliable gadget. Big enough to fit a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan or 8-inch by 8-inch sheet pan, it also comes with a metal air-fry basket, baking tray, broil rack, and crumb tray. It has three straightforward dials to control its four cooking functions, a timer, and a temperature range of 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all? It costs less than $75.
Several reviewers note that the Hamilton Beach is a wallet-friendly pick and that its size is convenient for tight spaces. "Looks small but packs a punch," one wrote. "I use it almost daily to heat things up [and] make toast, which comes out perfect for me."
A second user said, "Well spent 59 bucks. I'm sure there's bigger [and] better, but this does the job and is not a big thing on my counter."
Buy it: $60 (was $70); Amazon
Best Compact: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
For cooks tight on counter space, check out the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. When not in use, the 19.7-inch long, 7.6-inch wide, and 15-inch high toaster easily flips on its side to store flush against the kitchen backsplash, taking up 50 percent less space than while in use. One Amazon reviewer said, "The option to 'fold' the oven up on my counter was the biggest selling feature. I didn't want a large pot/air fryer taking up valuable counter space. This takes up such a small footprint and gives me back space in my small kitchen when I'm not using it."
Unsurprisingly, the Ninja Foodi has thousands of fans — over 12,000 users have rated it five stars on Amazon. The powerful 1800-watt appliance has eight different functions, including air roasting, air broiling, baking, and dehydrating, as well as a sizable 13-by-13-inch capacity. Its precision-controlled temperature, heat source, and airflow warms up the machine in just 60 seconds, meaning you can have a family-sized dinner on the table in under 30 minutes.
A Target shopper praised how well the device prepares favorite dishes, writing, "I just moved into a new house two months ago and I use it every day. The designated cooking times for each option are perfect. I cook my pizzas now in the Ninja. No need to put on the regular kitchen oven anymore."
Best Large-Capacity: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
For home cooks looking to upgrade their kitchens, the Smart Oven Air Fryer from Breville is a worthwhile choice. Its Element iQ system does all the work to determine the perfect time and temperature for baking, roasting, toasting, and more. Plus, it has a two-speed convection fan for greater control and accelerated cook times, and a temperature range that adjusts from 120 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And for anyone looking to feed a crowd, the Breville Smart Oven Air is the largest model we found with 0.8 cubic feet of interior space.
Other thoughtful design features include an easy-to-read LCD display and an integrated oven light that automatically turns on at the end of the cooking cycle. It's also worth mentioning that Breville's ovens come in a variety of stylish colors, including Royal Champagne and Damson Blue. On Williams Sonoma, one reviewer raved, "We previously had the same Breville toaster oven but without the air fryer option. We are SO pleased with our decision to upgrade... the air fryer is awesome, crispy delicious fries without the oil!"
An Amazon shopper added, "This really does act as a second oven. It's big enough for most reasonably sized items, has enough functions that you'll have a hard time figuring out something it won't do. Well, it won't cook a turkey, but it'll handle a chicken quite nicely."
Buy it: $350; Amazon and Williams Sonoma
Most Versatile: Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer
The original Instant Pot multi-cooker won hearts and minds with its do-it-all capability, so it's no wonder the brand's air fryer toaster oven is equally beloved. From baking fluffy dinner rolls to roasting pork tenderloin to air frying flaky hand pies, the Instant Omni Pro features 10 one-touch cooking programs, including air frying, slow cooking, dehydrating, and proofing dough. It also comes with several accessories, from a temperature probe to eliminate guesswork to barbeque-style rotisserie spit and forks. What's more, its 18-liter capacity is ready to feed large families, and the intuitive LCD control panel is practically foolproof.
The Omni Pro also has a unique SplitCook mode, which allows users to program two cooking techniques in a sequence. For example, you can bake an ooey-gooey lasagna then blast it under a broil for a golden-brown crust. Hundreds of home cooks praise the tool's flexibility and range.
"I have absolutely no idea why this product hasn't been hyped more or why I've never heard anyone else talk about it," an Amazon user said. "I have made personal pizzas in 10 minutes in this (4 to 5 mins per pizza; thin crusts), a whole 5.04-pound rotisserie chicken that came out with deliciously crispy skin in one hour, and I make these air fried asparagus in about 14 minutes. Every frozen snack you have ever tried before will be three times better made in the Instant Omni Pro."
A Williams Sonoma shopper said, "This is a truly versatile oven! This replaced our 'regular' toaster oven. We use this all the time so that we don't always have to turn our oven on."
Buy it: $300; Amazon or Williams Sonoma
Best Splurge: Fotile Chefcubii 4-in-1 Countertop Combi Oven
Fotile is known for making large household appliances like range hoods, cooktops, and dishwashers, but it dropped a game-changer in the countertop space in the fall of 2021: the Chefcubii. It works as a steam oven, a convection oven, an air-fryer, and a dehydrator to make more than 40 preset recipes at the push of a button. While the air frying function that circulates blistering hot air is notable, the steaming capability is what really sets the Chefcubii apart; it has three levels of steam heat for dishes like delicate seafood and nutrient-rich vegetables, as well as steam-bake function that creates golden-crusted bread worthy of a professional bakery.
And the biggest luxury of all? The Chefcubii's steam self-cleaning function. While it's notoriously hard to scrub oil from most air fryers, this device uses moisture to soften stubborn grease buildup, then blasts its 1 cubic foot interior dry with an auxiliary fan to prevent bacteria growth.
The Fotile Chefcubii is new, but it already has several fans on Amazon. One five-star reviewer wrote, "This is the best steam oven we ever had. My wife said it made cooking so much easier for her. Everyone in my family loves it. We could accomplish all of our favorable recipes with it. Air-fried shrimp is my favorite."
Buy it: $499; Amazon
Most User-Friendly: Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
If you want an air fryer toaster oven that doesn't have a steep learning curve, home cooks recommend this air fryer from Cosori. Control the device through its preset function buttons and knobs while the interior light helps you keep an eye on what's cooking. What's more, the appliance comes with a recipe book, crumb tray, fry basket, food tray, wire rack, and rotisserie fork and handle set.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers say Cosori's air fryer toaster oven is perfect for effortless family dinners and complement the machine's thoughtful design features. One said, "This is one of those things that you never knew you needed until you have it. I had no idea that 'just replacing an old toaster' could be such a game changer, considering the many convenient features, and my new motivation to cook/eat well and healthier!"
Another added, "The controls are simple to understand and feel nice to the touch with decent feedback. Some modes feature automatic preheating (such as the airfrying mode), so you can be confident when to begin your cooking times."
Buy it: $200; Amazon
Best Looking: Cruxgg 6-Slice Air Fry Toaster Oven
The best air fryer toaster oven is one that heats quickly and cooks food thoroughly, but it doesn't hurt if it looks good doing it, too. That's why home cooks love this option from Cruxgg, which makes a bold statement on and off the countertop. Designed by Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based food collective that spotlights the neighborhood's art and cuisine, with kitchenware brand Crux, the 10-in-1 appliance comes in three matte finishes — snow and smoke gray sold exclusively at Target and black at Williams Sonoma — with striking red accents. And better yet, 5 percent of profits from the line go directly to nonprofit organizations working to end food insecurity.
The Cruxgg device works as an air fryer and toaster, as well as a dehydrator and broiler. It measures 11.53 inches high, 17.83 inches wide, and 14.84 inches deep and is spacious enough to hold six pieces of bread or a 12-inch pizza. Users praise how quickly its 1800-watt system heats up, as well as its stylish design.
"The new Cruxgg line is super sleek and trendy," one Target shopper said. A Williams Sonoma reviewer added, "This product looks amazing in my kitchen and is the best toaster oven air fryer I have owned. It is easy to learn how to use and I doubt there is a better quality product out there."
Buy it: $180 for snow and smoke gray; Target or $250 for black; Williams Sonoma