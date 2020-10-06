The 10 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens to Buy for Speedy Dinners, According to Thousands of Home Cooks

Best Overall/Rated: Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer

Cuisinart already makes some of our favorite air fryers and toasters, so it's no surprise its toaster oven air fryer is at the top of our list. And with an incredible 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer is also the best-rated option we found. Designed with an adjustable thermostat that reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer has heating elements on both top and bottom for a lightning-quick warm-up. In addition to crisping up to 3 pounds of food with little to no oil, the device can bake a 12-inch pizza, broil burgers, and toast as many as six slices of bread. It also comes with an oven rack, a baking pan, and an air fryer basket.

The multitasking device measures 14 inches high, 16 inches wide, and 15.5 inches long and weighs just under 24 pounds, so you'll likely want to make a permanent place for it on your countertop. However, many users say that it's replaced several other kitchen appliances. "We already have quite a few appliances on our counters," one wrote. "It took some convincing to talk my wife into getting this air fryer. If you ask her now...she loves it!! Toaster? Gone. Deep fryer? Gone! Toaster oven? Gone! One simple, multi-function, attractive, high quality appliance to rule them all!"

Another added, "Since my purchase, I no longer use my full size oven. It cooks everything so evenly and perfectly."

Buy it: $230; Amazon and Target