We Tested 20 of the Best 4-Slice Toasters — Here Are the Top Performers

Best Overall: Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams Sonoma, and Sur La Table.

Why It's Great

Extra-wide slots

Seven browning settings

Automatically shuts off if toast starts to burn

Grain of Salt

Pricey

As our best overall pick, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster is equal parts attractive and functional. Our testers gave it a 4.8/5 rating, raving about how the toaster consistently toasted each slice of bread to uniform darkness from crust to crust. With seven browning settings, there are lots of options, whether you want your bread warmed up just a little or nearly burnt. The reheat setting is also handy, as it warms toast without browning, and the defrost setting does a great job at consistently cooking toast or bagels from a frozen state.

Available in a brushed black or stainless steel finish, the toaster has a stylized boxy shape that looks great on any countertop. The brushed finish doesn't show fingerprints, but the polished metal top does get easily smudged.

A few functions elevate it above the others, including a soft-lift feature that releases the toast slowly and gently, an automatic shutoff that kicks in if toast starts to burn, and an extra-high manual lift to extricate smaller or unusually shaped foods. Our testers also liked the design of the crumb tray, which pops out when pressed and is easy to clean. Lastly, the toaster is compatible with Zwilling's stainless steel bun warmer, sold separately, which fits over two of the slots and heats burger or hot dog buns.

The Details: Stainless steel; measures 12.2 x 11.3 x 8.1 inches; limited 5-year warranty