We Tested 20 of the Best 4-Slice Toasters — Here Are the Top Performers
The perfect piece of toast is a beautiful thing to behold. Evenly browned on both sides, crisp on the outside, hot and pillowy on the inside, topped with a pat of melting butter, and perhaps a shake of cinnamon sugar… it's childhood memories, sick-day comfort food, and a soul-nourishing start to the day.
To help you find a toaster that can achieve that nostalgic crunch you crave, we cooked up stacks of toast, bagels, and waffles to bring you the best four-slice toasters on the market today. We evaluated their features, how uniformly they browned at every setting, how well various breads and bagels fit into the slots, and how they'll look on your countertop. Rising to the top of our list is the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster, which won us over with its performance, assortment of useful features, and beautiful design. Read on to see all our picks for the best four-slice toasters.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster
- Best Runner-Up: Cuisinart CPT-T40 Touchscreen 4-Slice Toaster
- Best Budget: Proctor Silex Wide Slot 4-Slice Toaster
- Best Retro: Buydeem DT-640 4-Slice Toaster
- Most Versatile: Cuisinart CPT-640 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster
- Best for Large Bread: Elite Gourmet Long Slot Toaster
Best Overall: Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster
Why It's Great
- Extra-wide slots
- Seven browning settings
- Automatically shuts off if toast starts to burn
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
As our best overall pick, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster is equal parts attractive and functional. Our testers gave it a 4.8/5 rating, raving about how the toaster consistently toasted each slice of bread to uniform darkness from crust to crust. With seven browning settings, there are lots of options, whether you want your bread warmed up just a little or nearly burnt. The reheat setting is also handy, as it warms toast without browning, and the defrost setting does a great job at consistently cooking toast or bagels from a frozen state.
Available in a brushed black or stainless steel finish, the toaster has a stylized boxy shape that looks great on any countertop. The brushed finish doesn't show fingerprints, but the polished metal top does get easily smudged.
A few functions elevate it above the others, including a soft-lift feature that releases the toast slowly and gently, an automatic shutoff that kicks in if toast starts to burn, and an extra-high manual lift to extricate smaller or unusually shaped foods. Our testers also liked the design of the crumb tray, which pops out when pressed and is easy to clean. Lastly, the toaster is compatible with Zwilling's stainless steel bun warmer, sold separately, which fits over two of the slots and heats burger or hot dog buns.
The Details: Stainless steel; measures 12.2 x 11.3 x 8.1 inches; limited 5-year warranty
Best Runner-Up: Cuisinart CPT-T40 Touchscreen 4-Slice Toaster
Why It's Great
- Sleek buttonless touchpad
- Can toast just one slice
- Sleek design
Grain of Salt
- Bagels are a tight squeeze
Modern kitchen aficionados will love the futuristic look and functionality of Cuisinart's touchscreen four-slice toaster. Instead of push buttons and dials, all the controls are accessed through an illuminated touchscreen that vanishes when not in use.
This toaster's helpful features are what make it stand out from the other models we tested. There is a setting to toast a single slice of bread, add 30 seconds for more browning, and a lever to lift up your toast to peek at doneness without interrupting the cycle.
In our tests, the toaster performed well with a few issues. Toasting was a little inconsistent among some of the settings, including the defrost setting and lower browning settings, but it did well with medium to dark toasting levels. If you love bagels, this might not be the toaster for you. We had trouble fitting larger bagels into the slots, even though they're 1.5 inches like other toasters in our evaluations.
The Details: Metal and plastic; measures 11 x 10.35 x 7.2 inches; limited 3-year warranty
Best Budget: Proctor Silex Wide Slot 4-Slice Toaster
Why It's Great
- Easy to operate
- Wide enough slots for bagels
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- No special settings for bagels or defrosting
The Proctor Silex Wide Slot 4-Slice Toaster is a "good, cheap, no-frills toaster," according to our testers. This model doesn't have custom settings for different types of bread or defrosting frozen foods, but it does have a range of seven darkness settings, a cancel button, and a lift lever to get smaller bread, like English muffins, without burning your fingers. The slots are wide enough that we had no issues fitting large bagels, and the crumb trays were easily accessible.
Our testers did notice that at higher settings, the toast browned unevenly as if part of the heating elements ran hotter than the rest. But they liked the sleek, minimalist design and the easy and straightforward controls.
The Details: Plastic; measures 11 x 10.5 x 7.5 inches; limited 3-year warranty
Best Retro: Buydeem DT-640 4-Slice Toaster
Why It's Great
- Fun, vintage color options
- Seven browning settings
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Bagel function toasts unevenly
With a cute retro-inspired design available in mint green, buttercup yellow, and stainless steel color, the Buydeem toaster looks like something you would find on your grandma's kitchen counter. But its wealth of features and full panel of controls make it suitable for modern-day kitchens. It doesn't have the sturdy, hefty housing of a higher-end product, but our testers were pleased by its performance.
"It performed well across the board," said one tester. "It was pretty consistent between the bread, bagel, and waffle test." They noted the browning was even and consistent, and there was a clear progression from the lightest to the darkest of the seven settings, making it easy to dial into the user's ideal level of toasting.
One minor issue it had was its inconsistent browning of bagels. Designed to toast the bagel only on its cut side, our testers found the bagel often got charred on one side before the other side warmed up. With that said, it might take you twice as long to get your bagels cooked to your desired texture, flipping sides after the first toasting.
The Details: Stainless steel; measures 12.2 x 6.97 x 11.02 inches; 1-year warranty
Most Versatile: Cuisinart CPT-640 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster
Why It's Great
- Great value
- Has several toasting features
- Adjusts to thickness of food
Grain of Salt
- Takes up a lot of counter space
Care for a waffle? A toaster pastry? A perfectly toasted English muffin? This Cuisinart 4-Slot Toaster has custom settings for all of the above, plus the usual suspects of bread and bagels. Our testers loved these different settings and how well they worked for each type of food.
A word of warning from the test kitchen: It might take a bit of tweaking to find your optimal settings for your morning toast. "There's a decent gradation from light to dark, but the light is almost too light, the medium is too dark, and dark is slightly too dark," reports one of our testers. They did, however, appreciate that the toast came out a uniform shade from crust to crust. And like the other Cuisinart toaster on our list, it has a single-slice function that will ensure even toasting on both sides of a sole piece of toast, plus a defrost option that's great for heating up leftover waffles.
"For the money, features, and consistency, this is a good buy for the price," concludes one of our testers.
The Details: Stainless steel; measures 13 x 13 x 9.25 inches; limited 3-year warranty
Best for Large Bread: Elite Gourmet Long Slot Toaster
Why It's Great
- Long, narrow design fits nicely onto counters
- Includes built-in warming rack
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- Has a cheap feel
If you love artisan breads, like sourdough boules or rustic loaves, this toaster is a great option for toasting those oddly shaped slices. It has two 10-inch-long slots that are 1.5 inches wide, which is a generous size that'll accommodate most types of bread. For regular sandwich bread, bagels, or English muffins, two pieces can fit in each slot. One unique feature we like is the warming rack that flips up from the top. This can be used to warm up pastries, muffins, or buns.
This toaster lacks a bagel setting, but it does have cancel, reheat, and defrost settings as well as six levels of shade selection. Our testers felt like the various levels skewed a little dark, with the highest level turning out burnt toast. They also found that the toasting was a bit uneven at the lower settings. If you store your bread in the freezer, you'll like how well the defrost setting works to thaw and then toast bread: One tester reported frozen slices come out "medium golden… crisp crust and soft interior."
In terms of design, our testers said the toaster looked sleek and attractive on the counter and didn't take up a lot of space, but it had a cheap, lightweight feel to it.
This toaster comes in three different finish options, including black, stainless, or stainless and black, to match various kitchen styles.
The Details: Plastic and stainless steel; measures 14.68 x 7.13 x 7.68 inches; limited 1-year warranty
Our Takeaway
As our best overall pick, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster stood out from the other models because of its incredible features, consistency throughout our tests, and sleek design. We especially love that it has a function that prevents burnt toast and a bun warmer for warm sandwiches and muffins.
How to Pick the Right 4-Slice Toaster
Slot Size
If you toast a lot of bagels, Texas toast, or homemade bread, you'll want to make sure to choose a toaster that has slots of 1.5 inches or wider. And while most four-slice toasters have four separate slots just big enough for a standard piece of bread each, some are designed with two long continuous slots, which could hold two slices of bread or one long or irregularly sized piece.
Features
Most toasters have doneness settings, a cancel button, and a crumb tray. Bonus features to look out for include defrosting frozen slices, toasting bagels so they're toasted only on the cut side, and a warming rack to heat up bread without toasting it. There are even toasters that let you lift the lever to check the doneness of the bread without interrupting the toasting process as well as models that have a button to add 30 more seconds of toasting time to reach your desired texture. If you like a no-fuss, no-frills appliance, go for one with the standard features. For those who use many different types of foods in the toaster, consider a model with extra settings.
Appearance
Since it's used daily, chances are your toaster will have a permanent home on your countertop. This means you'll want to go for a design that's good-looking enough to be on display all the time. Do you prefer stainless steel? A brushed finish? Glossy plastic or a retro color? Find a toaster that will fit your aesthetic.
About Our Tests
To find out how various toasters compared, we tested 20 of the best toasters on the market in our test kitchen. Our experts evaluated each model's performance by toasting sliced bread, bagels, and, if there was a defrost setting, frozen waffles. They toasted slices of bread on the lowest, medium, and highest settings and recorded how long each took and how even the coloration was from crust to crust and on each side of the bread. Then, they repeated these steps with the bagels and frozen waffles.
Each four-slice toaster was rated on the following criteria:
- Design: Is the toaster aesthetically pleasing? Can it fit a large piece of bread? Thick bagels? Is the cord an appropriate length and able to be neatly stored?
- Performance: Did the bread have even shading? Did it reach its intended doneness? Was it easy to load and remove the bread?
- Features: Are the settings easy to use and work as intended? Does it have special settings for bagels and defrosting? What other useful functions does it have?
- Ease of Cleaning: Is it easy to clean? Does the finish show fingerprints? Is the crumb tray easy to access and empty?
- Overall Value: Is it durable? Does it feel like a high-quality construction? Can it withstand everyday use? Does it look good on the countertop?
The Leftovers: Other 4-Slice Toasters We Tested
Hamilton Beach Extra Wide Slot Toaster
While this toaster has a nice assortment of features, including a bagel setting, a toast-lift lever, and a defrost function, the toaster performed inconsistently in our tests. The medium setting yielded toast that was a nice uniform golden color on both sides, but the highest setting could have been darker. There were also issues with the bagel setting: One tester had trouble fitting the bagel in the slots, and another thought the bagel function didn't heat or brown bagels enough.
This toaster is more compact than other four-slot toasters, but its black plastic and metal design is nothing special for its price point. And rather than pull-out crumb trays like some toasters, crumbs collect in a trap door beneath the toaster, which is inconvenient and messy to empty.
KRUPS 4-Slot Toaster
his modern-looking toaster has lots going for it, from its stainless-steel build and nice wide slots to its plethora of custom settings with LED indicators, including reheat, defrost, and bagel functions. But while it might look good at first glance, our testers say otherwise: "The bulky appearance will eat up countertop space while being a fingerprint magnet," cautioned one.
And while the six darkness settings offer a nice span of shading, toasting was inconsistent at every level, and the bagel setting doesn't produce adequately toasted bagels.
Common Questions
How long should a toaster last?
A typical toaster has a lifespan of around five to eight years, a factor that doesn't seem to differ between cheaper or higher-end models. You can prolong your toaster's life by cleaning out crumbs frequently, avoiding poking sharp metal objects inside the slots, and minimizing the number of times you cook frozen foods, which exposes the heating element to moisture.
Are expensive toasters worth it?
With a pricier toaster, you may be paying for more features and functions, a higher-quality build, and more consistent performance. Our top pick, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster, is the priciest toaster on our list, but for that premium, you're getting a toaster that yields evenly browned toast and custom settings that perform like they're supposed to, not to mention good looks. If you don't think you'll need all the extra bells and whistles, or if you don't mind if your toaster is a little darker on one side, opt for a cheaper model.
How do you clean a toaster?
Most toasters have a crumb trap, which is typically either a pull-out tray or a trap door that releases on the underside. Always unplug the toaster before cleaning it. Empty the crumb tray regularly by pulling out the crumb trays, shaking them into the trash can, and wiping them clean with a damp paper cloth or dishtowel. For trap-door designs, hold the toaster over a large plate or tray before emptying.
Be careful not to shake your toaster vigorously in an attempt to extricate crumbs, as this can damage the heating element. Debris that is stuck to the inside can be dislodged with a chopstick or skewer, never a piece of sharp metal that can damage the heating element. To clean the exterior, use a paper towel or dishcloth sprayed with an all-purpose cleaning solution or plain white vinegar.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. The toasters featured in this article were tested by Melissa Gray, a recipe developer and product tester, who carefully put each toaster through its paces, toasting up bread at every setting, testing the bagel and defrost settings, and evaluating the design. This piece was written by Jessica Harlan, a cookbook author, cooking equipment expert, and graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. Jessica uses her decades of experience developing recipes, testing cooking equipment, and teaching cooking classes to help inform her product evaluations and recommendations.