Our Favorite 9x13 Baking Dishes for Cakes, Casseroles, and More
Every kitchen needs a 9x13-inch baking dish, even if you're not a serious baker. In fact, it doesn't matter if you've never even made a cake from a store-bought boxed mix; it's a good idea to have this workhorse of a pan in your cabinets.
Why? These large baking pans can hold and cook almost anything you'd want. You can bake chicken or make juicy, marinated beef in one of these pans. You can roast vegetables or even bake a pie. And yes, you can make a cake from a mix, though we suggest you try this easy chocolate cake recipe instead.
Baking dishes today come in a variety of materials, finishes, and styles. To help you wade through the myriad options, we've selected eight of our picks for the best 9x13-inch baking dishes. Some of the newer brands are more design-forward (we're looking at you, Great Jones and Caraway!), and classic stoneware, porcelain, and ceramic styles from long-time favorites like Staub, Pyrex, and Emile Henry, of course, also made the list.
Our pick for the top of the list goes to Made In's French Porcelain Rectangular Baking Dish, an independent, family-owned brand that makes a porcelain baking dish that wraps up function and style in a nice little bow (or shall we say bakers twine?). Take a look to see some of our picks for the best 9x13-inch baking dishes available today.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Made In French Porcelain Rectangular Baking Dish
- Best Budget: Pyrex 3-quart Easy Grab Baking Pan with Lid
- Best Covered: Staub Stoneware Rectangular Covered Baker
- Best Ceramic: Emile Henry Modern Classics Large Rectangular Baker
- Best for Travel: OXO Good Grips Freezer-to-Oven Safe Glass Baking Dish With Lid
- Best Deep: Pyrex Deep Glass Bakeware
- Most Colorful: Caraway Rectangle Pan
- Best Retro Look: Great Jones Hot Dish
Best Overall: Made In French Porcelain Rectangular Baking Dish
Also available at Made In.
Why It's Great
- Naturally non-stick
- Durable
- Can go from freezer to oven
Grain of Salt
- Metal utensils can scratch the porcelain finish
Made In cookware is used in some of the world's best kitchens, including Michelin-starred restaurants and top-rated hotels, and they're developed in partnership with premier chefs from all over the globe. It's no wonder their products are continuously among our favorites, and their 9x13-inch baking dish is no exception.
This line of porcelain bakeware is handmade in France using a 202-year-old recipe. Though you may think of porcelain as a very fragile, delicate material, it's actually the exact opposite: quite substantial and very durable. Porcelain is also great for baking because it conducts heat evenly and consistently, and is naturally non-stick. These pans are oven safe up to 650 degrees F and are microwave- and freezer-safe, too. In addition to all that, these beautiful babies are thermal-shock resistant, meaning they can go directly into a hot oven from the fridge or freezer (and vice versa)! That's a total game-changer for make-ahead meals — no more worrying whether you remembered to defrost tonight's dinner.
Clean-up is easy due to the porcelain's naturally non-stick finish, and we appreciate this pan's high walls, which are great for everything from lasagnas to crumbles. It comes in six colorways, all of which offer a modern take on a classic look that'll never go out of style.
The Details: Porcelain; 5.3-quart capacity; 650 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe, but hand-washing is recommended; microwave safe; freezer safe
Best Budget: Pyrex 3-Quart Easy Grab Baking Pan with Lid
Also available at Target and Crate & Barrel.
Why It's Great
- Oversized handles are easy to grip
- Comes with a lid
- Trusted Pyrex name
Grain of Salt
- Not thermal-shock resistant
It was hard to decide specifically how to award this versatile baking dish, but at the end of the day, "best value" seemed like the right way to go. Why? First off, this glass dish has some of the biggest handles on the market, which can help any cook feel more confident maneuvering a piping hot, full pan from oven to table, even with bulky oven mitts. This is also great for folks with grip issues.
Secondly, this dish comes with a lid. This means it's great for traveling to a potluck (it's lightweight, too!), and it can be left on a picnic table without fear of a bug (or worse) ruining your dish. Having a cover is also great for storing leftovers (fewer dishes, yes!) and reducing waste (no need for plastic wrap or aluminum foil). Additionally, it's Pyrex, one of the best names in the biz. That means quality is guaranteed. And all for around fifteen bucks. You can't even see a movie at that price anymore!
One thing to note: This baking pan is microwave and dishwasher safe, and it's fine to use in a preheated oven (so long as the pan is at room temperature when you put it in and not straight from the refrigerator). It isn't, however, rated safe against thermal shock, so you can't take it from freezer to hot oven (or vice versa).
The Details: Glass; 3-quart capacity; 425 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe; microwave safe
Best Covered: Staub Stoneware Rectangular Covered Baker
Why It's Great
- Non-stick porcelain coating
- Durable
- Thermal shock-resistant
Grain of Salt
- As with other porcelain-coated cookware, opt for non-metal utensils
Staub's glass-porcelain-glazed stoneware baking dish is as functional as it is elegant. Its stoneware construction means it cooks evenly and retains heat well, and it won't absorb moisture (which helps keep your dish from drying out). It's dishwasher and freezer safe, and because it's thermal shock-resistant, the pan can go directly from the refrigerator or freezer to the oven or microwave (and the other way around).
But it's this pan's vibrant, multi-coat porcelain enameling that is truly the show-stopper. Available in white, sapphire, and cherry, this casserole dish becomes the focal point of the table when used as a serving dish (and less to clean up, too!). Plus, each comes with a fitted lid (which is also oven safe up to 425 degrees F), which helps keep your dish warm on the table. And with all the oohing and ahhing that your guests will be doing, that's a good thing!
Because of the glazing, this versatile pan is naturally low-stick, and most food residue can be rinsed off with water. If there is a stubborn stain, avoid steel, wood, and other abrasive cleaners, opting instead for a nylon scrubbing pad or sponge. With the right care, this pan will easily become a family heirloom.
The Details: Stoneware with glass porcelain enamel finish; 4.8-quart capacity; Oven and broiler safe to 570 degrees F (425 degrees F with lid); dishwasher safe; microwave safe; freezer safe
Best Ceramic: Emile Henry Modern Classics Large Rectangular Baker
Also available at Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.
Why It's Great
- Timelessly classic
- Retains heat well
- Thermal-shock resistant
Grain of Salt
- Lower maximum temperature than other baking pans
Emile Henry bakeware and cookware have been made in France since 1850, where they've perfected the recipe for high-quality, heirloom-worthy ceramics. The family-owned company's signature high-fired Burgundy clay heats quickly and evenly and retains heat well, a feature that's especially helpful when you're taking this pan from the oven to the table and want the second helpings to be as warm as the first.
Oven-safe up to 520 degrees F, this pan is also thermal-shock resistant, so you can go from microwave or oven to fridge or freezer — and back again — without fear of flying debris. The ceramic casserole dish's glazed finish creates an easy-to-clean surface that needs only to be rinsed and lightly scrubbed.
And if all of those qualities weren't enough to convince you that this ceramic casserole dish is one worth adding to your kitchen, consider this: Emile Henry products have a 10-year warranty guarantee that the company will honor if your product shows signs of manufacturing defects in its first decade of use.
The Details: Ceramic; 520 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended, microwave safe: freezer safe
Best for Travel: OXO Good Grips Freezer-to-Oven Safe Glass Baking Dish With Lid
Also available at OXO, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot.
Why It's Great
- Large handles help with transit
- Tight-fitting lid
- Thermal-shock resistant
Grain of Salt
- Can crack if put in cold water when hot
Are you the first on your block to greet a new neighbor with a "Welcome!" casserole? Or maybe you've been attending a lot of family gatherings or potlucks? Then you need a baking dish with a lid. A solid, tight lid that allows you to confidently transport a dish from point A to point B. OXO's Good Grips Freezer-to-Oven Safe 3-Quart Baking Dish is precisely what's needed.
OXO is known for their high-quality kitchen storage solutions, so it only makes sense that they also have a great, lidded, 9x13-inch baking dish. There's more: this unit is made from thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass, so you can prep your dish ahead of time, pop it in the freezer for a bit, and then cook it straight away without worrying about defrosting it. The large, full-length handles also help boost our confidence when carrying the pan to its final destination. Now, we can only hope the recipient doesn't try and steal it away for themself!
The Details: Borosilicate glass; 3-quart capacity; 450 degrees F temperature capacity if moving directly from freezer to a preheated oven; dishwasher safe; microwave safe; freezer safe
Best Deep: Pyrex Deep Glass Bakeware
Also available at Amazon, Crate & Barrel, and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- 50 percent deeper than most baking dishes
- Easy to clean
- Doesn't absorb stains
Grain of Salt
- Pyrex isn't resistant to thermal shock
This is Pyrex's second time on this list of the best 9x13 baking dishes, but it's because few pans can do what it can when it comes to high sides and a deep interior. And with some dishes, that's the only thing that'll get the job done — we all have that one recipe that fills up every centimeter of space in our existing 9x13 pan.
We particularly love this pan for lasagna. Pyrex says this deep casserole pan is 50 percent deeper than the average pan, which leaves room for more layers of ingredients and cheese, and less mess if anything splatters while baking. Pick up one of these so you can have a little breathing room and can avoid an unnecessary mess.
The Details: Glass; 5-quart capacity; 425 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe; microwave safe; freezer safe
Best Color Selection: Caraway Home Rectangle Pan
Can be purchased as part of a bundle on Amazon.
Why It's Great
- Fun color options
- Very lightweight
- Naturally non-stick
Grain of Salt
- Handwashing is recommended
We're suckers for cute kitchenware, but it has to perform well, too. Luckily, this 9x13-inch baking dish from direct-to-consumer brand Caraway Home passes muster. These rectangular pans are made from aluminized steel and finished with a non-stick ceramic coating (with stainless steel handles), so they're durable, lightweight, and naturally non-stick. (Have you noticed a ceramic coating trend yet? Yep, it's that good!). They're available in seven fun, mod colors, including marigold yellow, sage green, and a lovely dusty-rose color called "perracotta."
Being this cute does come with a few caveats. These pans also retain heat a bit differently than what you're used to from pans made of other materials, so keep an eye on things the first few times you use them. Since they're made of metal, they can't go in the microwave, and they're also not thermal-shock rated, so they can't handle wild, fast temperature changes. They also can't be used under the broiler.
The Details: Aluminized steel body with a non-stick ceramic coating; 550 degrees F temperature capacity; hand wash recommended; not microwave safe; not freezer safe
Best Retro: Great Jones Hot Dish
Why It's Great
- Fun, throwback style
- Ceramic
- Optional lid available for purchase
Grain of Salt
- Broiler safe only for short periods of time
We're loving this 9x13-inch ceramic baking dish from Great Jones, and not just for aesthetics. Does it help that this oven-safe and dishwasher-friendly pan features a funky, retro-inspired squiggle design in five fun colors? Absolutely. But we're also here for the deep, three-inch side walls (perfect for seven-layer taco dip), consistent heat distribution, and easy-to-grip handles.
And it gets better: Great Jones is all about helping people fall in love with cooking, regardless of skill level. Customers can call the company's cooking hotline, clearly called the "Potline" (1-878-POTLINE) for real-time cooking advice, recipes, and ideas.
The Details: Ceramic; 4-quart capacity; 500 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe; microwave safe; freezer safe
Our Takeaway
The French porcelain 9x13-inch rectangular baking dish from Made In is our top choice because it's durable, well-made, and timeless. Made In brand cookware is designed with input from world-class chefs, and it's manufactured by a family that's been in the kitchen supply industry for more than 100 years. The company knows what they're doing, and the result is an affordable, superior product that's perfect for people looking for functionality and performance without sacrificing style.
How to Pick the Right 9x13-inch Baking Dish
Material
Baking dishes come in a variety of materials, including glass, stoneware, ceramic, metal, and porcelain. The type of material you should buy is largely a personal choice. Metal baking dishes tend to be thinner and lighter, which may be appealing to individuals with restricted mobility or grip issues. They're also more affordable. On the flip side, some thin metal pans also heat unevenly, which can cause hot spots (areas that cook faster than others). Ceramic and porcelain are often preferred for their natural non-stick or low-stick properties.
Ease of Cleaning
Most baking pans are dishwasher safe, though there are certain finishes that shouldn't be put in a dishwasher. Many of today's best 9x13-inch baking pans are naturally non-stick, so clean-up is little more than a thorough rinse. Consult a product's specific instructions for more details.
Design
While most of our picks for the best baking dishes take into consideration both function and form, aesthetics are truly a matter of personal preference. Among the more practical and universal design elements are handle size (those with mobility/grip issues will especially want to test this out), weight (also important in how easy it is to lift), and storage (are you looking for something to nest away in a cabinet, or is it going to be out in plain sight).
Common Questions
Which material is best for baking?
There's no one right or wrong answer to this question. Which material is best for baking depends highly on what you'll be cooking and what you like to bake. If you plan on doing a lot of braising and roasting, you might prefer a heavier pan that retains and distributes heat well, like stoneware or ceramic. If you're planning to mostly bake cakes or other simple sweets, a less expensive metal or glass pan might do the trick.
How do you clean baking dishes?
Different materials have different needs, so it's best to consult the instructions that came with your baking dish when learning how to clean it. Most baking dishes are dishwasher friendly, but hand washing is recommended to prolong their life.
What size is a 2-quart baking dish?
Many 8x8-inch square cake pans have a capacity of two quarts. If an 8x8-inch pan is called for but all you have is a 9x13-inch, here's how to convert recipes between 9x13-inch and 8x8-inch pans.
How many quarts is a 9x13 baking dish?
Great question! The average 9x13 rectangular baking dish holds three quarts. However, as you'll see from the capacities listed in the items suggested in this article, the number of quarts varies based on how deep the dish is. Recipes that cook in a three-quart dish or Dutch oven can be cooked interchangeably in a 9x13 baking dish. You may need to adjust cook time for thickness, however.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. Contributor Erin Scottberg selected the best 9x13-inch baking pans based on their brand reputation, construction and durability, design, and style. An alum of Saveur, Modern Farmer, and Domino magazines, among others, Erin has been covering food, kitchenware, and the people who work in and adjacent to kitchens for nearly a decade.