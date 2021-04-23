Our Favorite 9x13 Baking Dishes for Cakes, Casseroles, and More

Best Overall: Made In French Porcelain Rectangular Baking Dish

Why It's Great

Naturally non-stick

Durable

Can go from freezer to oven

Grain of Salt

Metal utensils can scratch the porcelain finish

Made In cookware is used in some of the world's best kitchens, including Michelin-starred restaurants and top-rated hotels, and they're developed in partnership with premier chefs from all over the globe. It's no wonder their products are continuously among our favorites, and their 9x13-inch baking dish is no exception.

This line of porcelain bakeware is handmade in France using a 202-year-old recipe. Though you may think of porcelain as a very fragile, delicate material, it's actually the exact opposite: quite substantial and very durable. Porcelain is also great for baking because it conducts heat evenly and consistently, and is naturally non-stick. These pans are oven safe up to 650 degrees F and are microwave- and freezer-safe, too. In addition to all that, these beautiful babies are thermal-shock resistant, meaning they can go directly into a hot oven from the fridge or freezer (and vice versa)! That's a total game-changer for make-ahead meals — no more worrying whether you remembered to defrost tonight's dinner.

Clean-up is easy due to the porcelain's naturally non-stick finish, and we appreciate this pan's high walls, which are great for everything from lasagnas to crumbles. It comes in six colorways, all of which offer a modern take on a classic look that'll never go out of style.

The Details: Porcelain; 5.3-quart capacity; 650 degrees F temperature capacity; dishwasher safe, but hand-washing is recommended; microwave safe; freezer safe