Kitchen Tips In the Kitchen The Very Best Grocery Products for 2023, Chosen by You From yogurt to peanut butter, these are the brands your fellow home cooks trust, swear by, and just can't live without. By Allrecipes Editorial Team Published on January 18, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email For the third annual Allrecipes Community Choice Awards, we asked you, our most savvy home cooks, to vote for what you think are the absolute best brands at the grocery store. With rising costs and seemingly hundreds of new items to choose from, what you decide to add to your cart matters. Our Allrecipes community of 60+ million home cooks weighed in, we tabulated the results, and now have the final award-winning list of products that make cooking easier, food tastier, and families happier. Did your favorite finds make the cut? How the Winners Were Selected The 3,431 readers who responded to our summer 2022 survey were asked to choose their favorite brands across 65 different grocery and household categories. Readers had the option to select multiple brands, skip categories, and write in an answer to categories. They also had the opportunity to explain why they liked a certain brand. The winner in each category below is the brand that received the most votes. The 2023 Allrecipes Community Choice Awards Here are the grocery brands that found their way into our readers' carts again, and again, and again this past year. These are the products that are worth rolling out the red carpet for and celebrating. Let's give a warm welcome to our (grocery) class of 2023! Dotdash Meredith / Brie Goldman Breakfast Darlings Starting your day with a lackluster meal is so 2022. In 2023, we're greeting each morning with a plate full of our favorite grocery finds. From the best eggs, to the orange juice you'll always find in our fridge, these are our readers' top picks when it comes to the most important meal of the day. "Jimmy Dean's breakfast sausage is very tasty—and not greasy!" - DONNA K., Oak Forest, IL Eggs: Eggland's Best Bacon: Hormel Black Label Orange Juice: Simply Orange Coffee: Folgers Breakfast Sausage: Jimmy Dean Cereal: Cheerios Out-the-Door Hot Breakfast: Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowls or Sandwiches Dotdash Meredith / Brie Goldman The Lunch and Dinner Winners (+ Drinks!) Every home cook needs a few kitchen staples that they can rely on for easy, delicious meals. A special jar of pasta sauce can make weeknight dinners more enjoyable, a grab-and-go lunch can save you from the vending machine, and a thirst-quenching drink will round out whatever you're eating. Ready to stock your arsenal? Here are our readers' favorite finds when it comes to lunch, dinner, and drinks. "Barilla is consistently good quality and the price is not too high. I like the options they have of no-bake lasagne, high fiber, etc." - ANE M., Lexington, SC Pasta Sauce: Rao's Homemade Dried Pasta: Barilla Rice: Mahatma Steam-in-Bag Veggies: Birds Eye Plant-Based ''Beef'' Burgers and "Chicken" Nuggets: Morningstar Farms Hot Dogs: Hebrew National Deli Meat: Boar's Head Sandwich Bread: Pepperidge Farm Grab-and-Go Lunch: Sargento Balanced Breaks Bottled Iced Tea: Pure Leaf Canned Cocktail: Bacardi Canned Cocktails Drink Mix: Crystal Light Flavored Sparkling Water: LaCroix Dotdash Meredith / Brie Goldman Frozen Assets and Pantry Keepers We've all been there: You come home late from work. You're tired. You had a long day. You're hungry. What are you supposed to do? Easy. It's time to dig into your pantry or freezer! Turn on the oven and you'll have pizza in minutes thanks to DiGiorno, or take out the blue box (we're talking mac, of course) for a satisfying meal that everyone will love. These two magic spots in the kitchen are where easy meals, snacks, and appetizers are born—and our readers have opinions on the brands to stock up on. "Nothing about DiGiorno is like a frozen pizza. It's just like a delivery pizza." - RUTH K., Keyser, WV Frozen Pizza: DiGiorno Frozen Appetizer: Ore-Ida Frozen Dumplings: Mrs. T's Pierogi Frozen Seafood: Gorton's Frozen Chicken Nuggets: Tyson Canned/Pouch Meats: StarKist Boxed Mac and Cheese: Kraft Canned Beans: Bush's Beans Snack/Granola Bar: Nature Valley Tortilla Chips: Tostitos Cracker: Ritz Dotdash Meredith / Brie Goldman The Dairy (and Non-Dairy) Best Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for....the best dairy and non-dairy finds at the grocery store! With increasingly more options, it's easy for home cooks to leave out the dairy if they need to, or embrace it when they want. Here are the brands that Allrecipes' readers turn to most for yogurt, cheese, butter, and more. "Chobani's creaminess and flavor are hard to beat." - BARBARA F., Reno, NV Butter: Land O'Lakes Yogurt: Chobani Plant-Based Cheese: Daiya Non-Dairy Milk: Silk Cream Cheese: Philadelphia Shredded Cheese and Snacking Cheese: Sargento Non-Dairy Ice Cream, Treats, or Gelato: Talenti Ice Cream: Breyers Dotdash Meredith / Brie Goldman Baking Must-Haves Ready to seize the sweet side of life in 2023? From boxed brownies to refrigerated pie crust, we're stocking up on these reader-approved baking essentials so we're always prepared when a sugar craving strikes (and if you don't want sugar, our readers have a favorite substitute for that, too). "I make wedding cakes, and instructors always recommend Duncan Hines mixes." - EVELYN R., Lewiston, NY Cake Mix: Duncan Hines Brownie Mix: Ghirardelli Sugar Substitute: Splenda Ground Cinnamon: McCormick Bite-Size Chocolate: Hershey's Frozen or Refrigerated Pie Crust or Dough Sheets: Pillsbury Dotdash Meredith / Jacob Fox Condiment Kings (and Queens) Raise your hand if you have more than five condiments in your fridge at this very moment. How about 10? ...15? Yeah, same. I think it's safe to say that our community of home cooks is pretty obsessed with condiments. From the store-bought salad dressing that makes our greens pop, to the jarred salsa that we always pair with tortilla chips, you won't catch us without these essential flavor boosters in 2023. "Hellmann's is all I'll use, especially for my potato salad. Nothing else will ever compare." - MILLIE G., Reading, PA Salad Dressing: Ken's Steakhouse Mayonnaise: Hellmann's Hummus: Sabra Soy Sauce and Substitutes: Kikkoman Salsa: Pace Jelly or Jam: Smucker's Hot Sauce: Frank's RedHot Peanut Butter or Nut Butter: Jif Dotdash Meredith / Jacob Fox Household Helpers Our readers have strong opinions on the extra helpers that our kitchens run on. From trash bags that don't rip, to the dishwasher detergent we trust, these cleanup and pet care staples just make life better. "Cascade is the only one that truly cleans my dishes. I've tried them all!" - APRIL W, South Lake Tahoe, CA Trash Bags: Hefty Cleaning Wipes: Clorox Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade Dishwashing Soap: Dawn Zip-Top Bags: Ziploc Hand Soap: Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap Wet Dog Food: Pedigree Wet Cat Food: Fancy Feast Dry Dog Food: Purina Pro Plan Dry Cat Food: Meow Mix Dotdash Meredith / Tyrel Stendahl Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit