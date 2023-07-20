Lodge's Bestselling Round Griddle Is the Key to Perfect Pancakes and Only Costs $25

If you love to start your morning with a hearty meal — think a pile of steaming bacon, and a stack of golden brown pancakes topped with pads of melting butter — you know that not just any old pan will produce a picture-perfect breakfast. What you need is solid cookware that can consistently make delicious breakfasts every morning.

Lodge, which has been crafting cast iron cookware since 1896, makes a round griddle beloved by Amazon shoppers. In fact, many Lodge fans swear that this piece of cookware is the key to crisp fried eggs and fluffy pancakes. Right now it’s just $25.

Lodge’s cast iron round griddle has a wide cooking surface, which is what makes it so great for breakfast dishes. It measures 15.87- by 10.62- by 1.56-inches so it can handle a few pancakes at a time or several fried eggs along with strips of bacon. And the naturally nonstick surface means that no matter what you’re cooking, you won’t have to scrape left behind bits of food off the pan when you’re done with it.

Cast iron is an ideal cooking surface for breakfast foods because you can achieve crispy-edged eggs and bacon and perfectly browned pancakes without burning them beyond recognition. That’s because cast iron evenly distributes heat over the surface of the entire pan, so there are no hot spots to worry about. Plus, this pan comes with a silicone handle holder to protect your hands from high temperatures.

But its usefulness extends beyond breakfast time. Because of its wide, round surface this griddle will come in handy for warming up tortillas, making crepes, toasting grilled cheese sandwiches, melting the cheese in quesadillas, and finishing off steaks with the perfect sear.

The appeal of cast iron lies in the fact that it's so versatile that you’ll find even more uses for it the longer you own it—and you’re likely to own it for a long time. Cast iron is rust-resistant and incredibly difficult to damage, as long as you treat it with care and occasionally season it with a new coat of oil.

Amazon shoppers have high praise for this Lodge griddle, thanks to the fact it is reliable and versatile. One shopper reported that it “makes perfect pancakes,” while another shopper wrote that it’s the “perfect all-purpose pan.”

If you’re looking for a piece of cookware that will last for generations and that performs especially well on breakfast foods, pick up this Lodge round griddle. At just $25 it's a can't-miss deal on one of the most versatile pieces of cookware money can buy.

