I'm Convinced This One Lodge Tool Will Take My Grilling to the Next Level

I'm in desperate need of a new grill pan. The last one I owned was gifted, and it hasn't quite survived the weekly summer grilling I’ve been up to. Because of that, I'm on the hunt for a new one ASAP, and this Lodge pan is the one I'm planning on grabbing.

Made with a cast iron material, I'm sure this pan will make my grilling that much easier and tastier for more reasons than one. And the best part of all is that I'll be scoring it 31% off.

Buy it: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Grill Basket, $30 (was $44); Amazon

Lodge is best known for its durable cast iron, and this grill pan is no exception. It’s made with 100% pre-seasoned cast iron, so I plan on using it straight out of the package as soon as I get it. Because of its material, it’ll be safe to use in the high and sometimes unruly heat of the grill. Plus, it’ll hold heat similarly to the grates themselves, cooking my foods to perfection.

Another major perk of this grill pan is that it has cut-outs on the bottom, which will not only allow the food to sit on some of the grates, but you’ll get direct heat and be able to drain any fluid just like you would on a grill. This is great for water-holding vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, and more, as well as super fatty proteins like salmon, so the fat and water can drain away for an extra crisp result. The cut-outs are also just the right size, since they’re small enough that I won’t have to worry about anything falling through but big enough to allow heat to come through.

The pan has two helper handles for easy handling and maneuvering. And at 12-inches, I can fit tons of vegetables, fruits, even proteins like delicate fish filets or shrimp without any worry.

Shoppers say it’s been a huge game-changer for their grilling. “I bought this pan to stir-fry on the grill. It is awesome,” one person wrote in their review. “The holes are the right size and the flavor of the grill comes through. Vegetables cook thoroughly and the meat comes out deliciously. I can make a large meal or a smaller one because the pan accommodates both,” they continued. They also noted that cast iron heats and cooks foods so evenly.

A second shopper noted that they “never have to worry about veggies falling through the cracks again.” Shoppers report grilling anything from vegetables to shrimp, to fish, bread, and even use the pan for steak.

This Lodge cast iron pan is a must-have in any grilling household. And with the additional 31% off discount, I truly can’t wait to add it to mine. In fact, I’m buying it as we speak.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.