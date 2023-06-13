Lodge Just Released Its First-Ever All American-Made Dutch Oven Collection

Lodge is best known for its heritage pieces—from its cast iron skillet to its enamel Dutch oven—and for keeping that heritage alive as a fifth-generation, family-owned business. The company has always prided itself on its dedication to the community in South Pittsburg, Tenn., where Lodge has been headquartered and made all its cast iron for over 125 years.

Its American-made cast iron is some of the best in the business in our opinion (and Dolly's, too!), but while Lodge has been creating cast iron products in Tennessee for years, some of its other products aren’t totally American-made. That includes its enameled Dutch oven, which is manufactured in China or Vietnam.

Well, that is until now.

This week, Lodge is launching a new, Americana-inspired three-piece collection that’s made entirely in the United States, aptly named the USA Enamel Collection. From the cast iron base to the colorful enamel coating, every single piece of the new Dutch oven is made in Tennessee, making these Dutch ovens the first enameled Lodge product to be manufactured entirely in the United States.

“Two years ago, we celebrated our 125th anniversary, and with USA Enamel, we are paying homage to our long-standing history, while championing the spirit of continued innovation,” said Mike Otterman, the CEO of Lodge Cast Iron. "It’s an honor to now launch this collection which is the first-ever color enamel cookware collection made in the USA, cast and perfected in our hometown of South Pittsburg, TN."

The new Dutch ovens feature an American mid-century design, complete with broad handles, stainless steel accents, and, of course, bright colors. And we’re sure you can already figure out the three colors, right? Red, white, and blue, of course.

Lodge

Lodge’s new USA Enamel Dutch ovens are available in four sizes: 3-quart, 4.5-quart, 6-quart, and 7.5-quart. The American-made collection hits shelves starting June 13, and will only be available to purchase through Lodge’s site, or at its factory stores in North Carolina and Tennessee, where they will retail between $230 and $350.

The gorgeous collection can seamlessly transition from oven to table and will likely become your new best friend in the kitchen—if you can stop admiring it long enough to actually use it.

