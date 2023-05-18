Grilling season is upon us. But in order to make the most of the precious time we have to cook outdoors under the sunshine, you need the right tools. Now is the perfect time to stock up on all the cookware required to make perfect steaks, vegetable skewers, sausages, and more.

Just in time for summer, Amazon is slashing prices on Lodge grilling tools, including the brand’s famous cast iron cookware. All Lodge cookware is seasoned entirely with vegetable oil so it has a chemical-free nonstick surface. Lodge pieces also can be used in the oven (up to 500°F), on the stove, on the grill, or over the campfire.

If you plan on grilling this summer, you’ll find a piece of cookware here for your needs, whether you’re looking for a pot that fits an entire roast chicken, or a Dutch oven durable enough to cook over an open fire. And the best part is, prices start at just $15.

Best Deals on Lodge Grilling Tools

Lodge 2-Quart Cast Iron Serving Pot

This heavy-duty cast iron pot is ideal for both cooking and serving large, hearty, shareable dishes. Casseroles, chicken pot pies, and loaves of bread can all be prepared inside this pot. Its versatility is nearly endless. In fact, it can sear, sauté, simmer, bake, broil, braise, roast, fry or grill, according to Lodge. And this pot lives up to the Lodge reputation. One shopper who uses it to make stews and apple cobbler wrote that the pot has “great heat distribution and that it lost “no heat” during cooking. Whether you’re cooking indoors or outdoors this summer, in the backyard or at the campsite, this pot will come in handy.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pan

This cast iron skillet is an everyday cooking workhorse. It can fit a full breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and fried eggs, or roast chicken breasts for an easy, one-pan dinner. And thanks to the 10.25-inch width, it can accommodate pie, pizza, and steaks. The dual-handle design makes it easy to move onto the stove and into the oven, and even onto the dining table, where it can be used as a beautiful serving dish.

Lodge Ribbed Loop Handle Skillet

What sets this skillet apart from other similar pieces of Lodge cookware is that it can impart grill marks on your meat—no large outdoor grill required. You’ll want to bring out this pan to achieve the perfect sear on burgers, meat skewers, and steaks. However, it can also be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, or grill. The ribbed base also prevents your meat from soaking in pools of grease.

Lodge 10-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

If you’re looking for a durable piece of cookware that holds up over an open flame, this large Dutch oven is right for you. It’s designed to be used over a campfire or fireplace. Thanks to its legs, it can be securely positioned over hot coals.

It can also slow cook meals that might have been prepared in a Crock-Pot at home, from soups loaded with vegetables, to chili and tender shredded chicken and pulled pork, by hanging it over the fire from the attached handle. The best part is, the lid doubles as a griddle which can be used for cooking breakfast in the morning.

Lodge 14-Inch Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Making pizza at home is a cooking project that the whole family can get involved in and have fun while doing it. The wide surface of this pan can accommodate all kinds of creative pizza toppings and a classic 14-inch crispy crust. And the handles on the sides make it easy to slide in and out of the oven. This is the only product that isn’t safe to use on the stove-top. If you want to cook pizza that way, get a cast iron skillet instead.

Lodge Wildlife Series 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

This classic cast iron skillet is stamped with the image of a wolf, making it a collectible piece. A mini cast iron skillet is ideal for individual cooking portions, from two eggs to a grilled cheese sandwich or a single pork chop. And because it’s smaller and lighter (it weighs just under 2 pounds) it's much easier to take on hiking or camping trips. However, it’s just as easily used at home by people who frequently cook smaller portions or small, shareable bites, like cornbread and cheesy dip, for friends.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Grill Basket

This grill basket is the solution to pieces of food that fall through the grates of your grill. The teardrop shaped holes on the bottom of the pan allow flames to reach vegetables, fish filets, and shrimp, which imparts grilled flavor to your food without scorching it. With this piece of cookware, you can freely saute and flip vegetables without worrying about losing any pieces. Just place it directly on top of your grill grates (or an open flame) and get cooking.

