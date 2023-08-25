Food News and Trends This Lodge Skillet With 2,100+ Perfect Ratings Is Only $13 Right Now Plus it's the perfect size for just one person By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Allrecipes / Madison Woiten Many of us know that a cast iron skillet is an essential piece of cookware for any kitchen. But, despite its ability to cook and bake up some of our favorite meals, these pans can be a little bulky, tough to store, or maybe a little too big if you only want to cook for one. Thankfully, brands like Lodge have been innovating different designs and sizes of cast iron cookware for decades. And the one pan shoppers love for its thoughtful design and perfect 8-inch diameter is here to mend any of the above concerns. It's the best pan for solo recipes, and it's just $13 on sale (it’s lowest price ever) right now too. Amazon Buy it: Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Round Pan, $13 (was $23); Amazon Made with Lodge’s renowned pre-seasoned cast iron material, this pan looks like a classic skillet, but has a slightly more compact shape. It is round and has an 8-inch diameter and 2-inch lip, so it’s not so small that you can’t use it for a variety of dishes, but it’s not so big that it’s a pain to use and store. You’ll find two helper handles on either side of the pan, which makes it a little less long and clunky than if it had the classic long handle. Because of that, it might be easier to store, or easier to squeeze on the stovetop, oven, or grill. It’s heat-safe up to 600℉ and safe for any type of cooktop too, including induction. The pan has garnered 2,100 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers describing how they use it to bake cornbread, cook eggs, or sear steaks, and some calling out that it’s the “perfect size for one person.” “Love this pan! Not as heavy as larger size[s] and [I] love that it has two handles. I can cook anything in this pan.” a second person wrote, adding that they also think it’s perfect for a couple, and that they love how they can use it on the stove or in the oven. Others also share how much they love the taller walls and rounded handles, writing that it has become the “standard pan for most things” they cook on a daily basis. Regardless of what you cook, you’ll want to gently clean it with warm water and gentle soap, if needed. Shoppers also note that they season it every so often to keep it nonstick. At just $13, this everyday pan is tough to beat. It has the perfect lower-profile size and shape and works for tons of classic recipes, according to shoppers. Grab the pan now while it’s at its lowest price ever. Shop More Deals from Lodge: Amazon Buy it: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $133); Amazon Amazon Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Round Griddle with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $25 (was $39); Amazon Amazon Buy it: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Round Pan, $25 (was $44); Amazon Amazon Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Round Grill Pan, $24 (was $33); Amazon Amazon Buy it: Lodge 13.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $40 (was $64); Amazon At the time of publishing, the price was $13. More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Filled Kitchen Deals Weeks Ahead of Labor Day—These Are the Best Finds Under $25 I've Finally Found the Best Way to Keep My Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies Fresh and Soft for Days The $9 Way to Make Your Grill Look 'Brand-New’ Again Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit