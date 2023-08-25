This Lodge Skillet With 2,100+ Perfect Ratings Is Only $13 Right Now

Many of us know that a cast iron skillet is an essential piece of cookware for any kitchen. But, despite its ability to cook and bake up some of our favorite meals, these pans can be a little bulky, tough to store, or maybe a little too big if you only want to cook for one.

Thankfully, brands like Lodge have been innovating different designs and sizes of cast iron cookware for decades. And the one pan shoppers love for its thoughtful design and perfect 8-inch diameter is here to mend any of the above concerns. It's the best pan for solo recipes, and it's just $13 on sale (it’s lowest price ever) right now too.

Buy it: Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Round Pan, $13 (was $23); Amazon

Made with Lodge’s renowned pre-seasoned cast iron material, this pan looks like a classic skillet, but has a slightly more compact shape. It is round and has an 8-inch diameter and 2-inch lip, so it’s not so small that you can’t use it for a variety of dishes, but it’s not so big that it’s a pain to use and store.

You’ll find two helper handles on either side of the pan, which makes it a little less long and clunky than if it had the classic long handle. Because of that, it might be easier to store, or easier to squeeze on the stovetop, oven, or grill. It’s heat-safe up to 600℉ and safe for any type of cooktop too, including induction.

The pan has garnered 2,100 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers describing how they use it to bake cornbread, cook eggs, or sear steaks, and some calling out that it’s the “perfect size for one person.”

“Love this pan! Not as heavy as larger size[s] and [I] love that it has two handles. I can cook anything in this pan.” a second person wrote, adding that they also think it’s perfect for a couple, and that they love how they can use it on the stove or in the oven. Others also share how much they love the taller walls and rounded handles, writing that it has become the “standard pan for most things” they cook on a daily basis.

Regardless of what you cook, you’ll want to gently clean it with warm water and gentle soap, if needed. Shoppers also note that they season it every so often to keep it nonstick.

At just $13, this everyday pan is tough to beat. It has the perfect lower-profile size and shape and works for tons of classic recipes, according to shoppers. Grab the pan now while it’s at its lowest price ever.

Shop More Deals from Lodge:

Buy it: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $133); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Round Griddle with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $25 (was $39); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Round Pan, $25 (was $44); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Round Grill Pan, $24 (was $33); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 13.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $40 (was $64); Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $13.