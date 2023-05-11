Grab Lodge’s ‘Heirloom Quality’ Dutch Oven While It’s 55% Off at Amazon

You’d better add this to your cart quickly.

Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team.
Published on May 11, 2023

A Dutch oven is one of those pieces of cookware all kitchens need, but not all kitchens have. And I think that this is often due to its lofty prices, which can be hundreds of dollars. If you’re going to invest in something, you want it to be top-quality, and not too expensive.

Well, this deal fits the bill perfectly. Right now you can grab an American-made Lodge Dutch oven that will last a lifetime for just $75 at Amazon. That’s a whopping 55 percent off. Bottom line: You’d better add this to your cart quickly. 

Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart, Caribbean Blue

Amazon

Buy it: $75 (was $168); Amazon

This Dutch oven is made by Lodge, which has been crafting quality pieces of cast iron in the USA since 1896. It has a 7.5-quart capacity, which is on the larger side (I’d consider 4.5-quarts standard), however, this means there is plenty of room to sear short ribs, simmer sauces, and emulsify pasta without overcrowding the pan. 

It has an enameled cast iron construction, giving it a heavy bottom that ensures even heating, with none of the care required of normal cast iron. In fact, because it has a naturally nonstick surface, any stuck-on bits (if they do occur), will come off with a little soap and water. While the Caribbean blue color has the highest discount, you can also grab this Dutch oven in red, lilac, white, poppy, and indigo at 41 percent off. 

But regardless of which color you decide on, this Dutch oven is a bestseller that has collected over 36,800 perfect Amazon ratings, with shoppers praising it for its durability for the price point. One writes, “This is a great Dutch oven,” and adds that they’ve “been using it almost daily.” They call it “easy to clean” and a “game-changer.” 

Another very happy customer writes they “wish they would have purchased this years ago.” They say they are glad they didn’t spend more money on a different model, calling this Dutch oven “heirloom quality.” 

If you’re looking for a Dutch oven, look no further. Add this Lodge to your cart for just $75 today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $75.

