Costco Now Carries Our Favorite Cast Iron Skillet for Just $20

One of the most useful pans in any home cook’s arsenal is a cast iron skillet. You can use it on the stovetop, oven, grill, or even above a campfire. You can cook an entire roast chicken and potatoes in it, clean it up a bit, and then use it to bake a loaded chocolate chip cookie that will be ready by the time dinner is over.

Cast iron skillets are so versatile, yet good ones can be a little expensive. That’s why we’re so excited about Costco’s incredible deal on this name-brand, pre-seasoned cast iron skillet.

What’s So Special About a Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet?

The most important thing a cast iron-skillet user must do before using it the first time is season it. That doesn’t mean adding salt, pepper, and oregano to the skillet. It means adding fat that will create a “thin black layer (through a process called oxidation) that becomes a natural, easy-release cooking surface and helps prevent cast iron cookware from rusting.”

It’s a process—one that keeps many people away from embracing cast iron skillets. Many manufacturers now offer pre-seasoned cast iron skillets that take away the intimidation factor of buying a new piece of cast iron cookware.

A Lodge Cast Iron Skillet for $20!

On Instagram, The Costo Connoisseur posted a photo of the $20 Lodge cast iron skillets spotted at a local Costco. That’s a fantastic price for Lodge, a company that home cooks recognize as one that produces quality, American-made cast iron cookware that can last a lifetime.

Costco is currently selling an 11-inch Lodge cast iron skillet with a silicone grip (perfect for putting on the handle after you’ve taken it out of the oven to protect you from absent-mindedly grabbing the handle and getting burned).

The description on the Costco price tag mentions these features:



Natural nonstick finish

Pre-seasoned and ready to use

Made for stovetop, oven, grill, and campfire

Cast iron made in the USA

We’re sold.

What Should You Cook First in Your New Cast Iron Skillet?

Since the cast iron skillet comes pre-seasoned, you can start cooking with it immediately. If you’re new to cast iron-skillet cooking, here are a few easy recipes to get you started: